10 best dungeons anime that you should watch

Dungeons anime featuring adventurers, monsters, and epic quests have become hugely popular recently. Viewers love immersing themselves in fantastical worlds filled with magic, danger, and excitement.

In the world of anime, the dungeon has become a ubiquitous setting that drives many heroic journeys to triumph or tragedy. Series that center around protean labyrinths and the intrepid souls who dare to face their deception-filled depths have lately risen to mainstream popularity.

Their heady mix of cute monster girls, deathtraps galore, and gamer wish-fulfillment Provide endless hours of edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Viewers interested in imaginative realms filled with crawlspaces to get lost in, these 10 dungeons anime can sate their craving for adventure!

10 must-watch dungeons anime for adventure lovers

1) Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Made in Abyss is set in a dystopian world where a massive hole called the Abyss contains remnants of an advanced ancient civilization. Orphaned kid Riko and Reg, a robot boy, dream of solving its mysteries. Riko aspires to follow her mother’s path as a budding cave raider, exploring the Abyss’s perilous depths.

When Reg, an amnesiac robot, Riko discovers near the Abyss, reveals his quest to recover forgotten memories far below. She realizes destiny calls for an epic descent into the unknown. However, the deeper zones they must traverse inflict severe physical transformations and mental contamination on explorers.

One false step on the treacherous Path of Adversity could separate the two youths from returning forever. Yet their thirst for answers beckons them onward despite the myriad monsters lying in wait. Riko and Reg face the Abyss together, clinging to hope and each other to make history—or perish trying.

2) DanMachi (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)

DanMachi (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) (Image via J.C. Staff)

Look no further than the absurdly titled DanMachi for a refreshing take on dungeons anime. Also known as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick up Girls in a Dungeon?, this anime follows Bell Cranel—a naive young adventurer determined to get stronger while meeting women.

He gets more than he bargained for after being rescued by a skilled swordswoman named Aiz during a dangerous encounter. In the world of DanMachi, the city of Orario's massive labyrinthine Dungeon serves as the backdrop for most of the action.

Bell joins fellow explorers and battle beasts there to gain experience, treasures, and pride. Watching Bell struggle through fighting goblins and getting flustered around pretty girls is amusing and makes for an enjoyable fantasy romp.

3) Sword Oratoria (DanMachi Gaiden)

Sword Oratoria (DanMachi Gaiden) (Image via J.C. Staff)

This spinoff series expands the world of DanMachi into new territory as a compelling dungeons anime in its own right. Sword Oratoria focuses on sword princess Aiz Wallenstein and her Loki Familia as they face threats within the Dungeon and outside while exploring Aiz's mysterious past.

Getting Aiz's perspective adds depth to the events unfolding in DanMachi and offers an expanded look into the various families who call the Dungeon home. Sword Oratoria balances political intrigue and character exploration while keeping its sense of humor and wonder.

4) The Faraway Paladin

The Faraway Paladin (Image via Children’s Playground Entertainment)

The Faraway Paladin follows William, a human brought back in an undead city and raised by an enigmatic, undead warrior, a mummy priestess, and a ghostly wizard.

The series brings a fresh perspective to the dungeons anime genre with its unique setting and character dynamics. Once William comes of age, he ventures into dangerous territories to find his purpose. William discovers his miraculous ability to wield light within their moldering ruins and treacherous landscapes.

William's bravery brings light to even the deepest depths as he battles the forces of darkness to uncover his mysterious past.

5) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

College student Naofumi gets summoned as one of four Legendary Heroes meant to save a parallel world.

This unique take on dungeons anime follows his journey as he wields a shield providing excellent defense but no attack power, unlike his comrades with swords, spears, and bows. After getting unfairly accused of a crime, Naofumi must rise from the ashes to become the Shield Hero the kingdom needs.

With only his wits and one staunch ally's help, overcoming societal challenges and enemies in harsh environments proves Naofumi's grit. Anyone who roots for the underdog will be glued to his harsh road to redemption in The Rising of the Shield Hero.

6) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Inspired by Middle Eastern folk tales, Magi centers on Aladdin—a magical youth with a sentient djinn residing in his flute—who joins forces with the wandering merchant Alibaba.

Together, they create one of the most distinctive dungeons anime experiences as they explore deadly dungeons housing djinns who can grant marvelous powers. Alongside characters inspired by Arabian Nights plus original ones, Aladdin and Alibaba traverse new lands while confronting magical beings and military forces.

Magi feels like a fully realized fantasy opus with rich worldbuilding and politics supplementing all the monster battles.

7) Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions

Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Unlike most people caught in isekai worlds, every character in Grimgar struggles with no knowledge of their past lives. Taking a unique approach to dungeons anime, the series follows these amnesiac strangers as they band together as novice adventurers in a game-like land teeming with threats.

Lacking coordination or confidence at first, they must train hard to take down even simple goblins in waterlogged caves. There are no overpowered heroes or fanservice nonsense here—only raw desperation painted vividly across worn, drained faces.

If you want an isekai without conventional tropes or comforts, Grimgar's arduous, sobering portrayal of another reality grounds fantasy in reality.

8) Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer (Image via White Fox)

Living up to its uncompromising name, Goblin Slayer details the hyperviolent quest of an armored warrior devoting his sword and soul to slaying goblins. The series stands out among dungeons anime for its unflinching portrayal of the darker aspects of fantasy worlds.

After rescuing a young priestess ambushed by goblins, Goblin Slayer lets her tag along to help purge more of the vile creatures. Their intense battles spanning dank caves and abandoned fortresses are not for faint hearts. Still, seeing the lengths to which Goblin Slayer goes to avenge assaulted victims makes for cathartic viewing.

9) Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Gates—monster-filled dungeons that open in modern Korea—set the stage for hunters to test their mettle. Within this innovative dungeons anime, Sung Jinwoo, known as Korea's weakest hunter, watches peers and rivals surpass him until a near-death experience in a double dungeon changes everything.

Chosen by a mysterious System, Jinwoo begins his journey to become powerful enough to clear high-level Gates alone when few other hunters can.

His eventual rise to unimaginable power kicks off an addictive, overpowered hero journey filled with cool fights and upgrades. Scaling the top ranks has never looked more fun and stylish.

10) Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk

Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk (Image via Gonzo)

This underappreciated gem takes place during a renewed attempt to conquer the demon Druaga's grand Tower. Among dungeons anime, it stands out for its blend of action and comedy as warriors delve into the Tower's depths seeking fortune and glory.

The story zooms in on shepherd-turned-reluctant soldier Jil, who whimsically joins a climbing party aiming to reach the top. As Jil experiences what the Tower throws at him through labyrinthine puzzles and surprising mid-level settlements, mystery piles atop humorous happenings.

That dance between lightheartedness and intrigue and Jil's fleshed-out band of companions makes this a hidden treasure for dungeoneers.

Conclusion

If you're craving dungeons anime with cryptic dungeon diving bound to satisfy your sense of adventure, these dungeons anime titles will immerse you in their creative worlds.

From plucky underdogs like The Rising of the Shield Hero's Naofumi to traumatized warriors like Goblin Slayer, the heroes navigating thrilling dungeons animate what we love about RPGs brought to life.

