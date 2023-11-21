What makes Made in Abyss anime so controversial? The dark themes explained

Made in Abyss started out well, and fans seemed captivated by the stunning visuals and decent character design. It was so popular that even celebrities started recommending this animanga series. However, Made in Abyss is laden with a string of elements that are highly controversial in nature.

Anime as a medium is known for its unique storytelling, and numerous writers have wanted to explore darker themes. It isn’t uncommon for anime to explore the psychological effects of se*ual assault and so on.

However, it is quite clear that Made in Abyss has taken it a step too far, and the entire anime and manga community is incredibly unhappy with the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content and mentions of se*ual assault and r*pe. Reader discretion is highly advised.

Understanding why Made in Abyss is controversial

A still from the anime series featuring the main characters (Image via Kinema Citrus)

While it starts out as a run-of-the-mill fantasy anime, the darker and problematic themes start to set in as the show progresses. The story revolves around Riko, who is searching for her mother. In the place where she lives, there is a massive “Abyss” that people attempt to explore. The “Abyss” runs deep into the center of the earth, and unknown creatures reside here.

Riko is a 12-year-old girl, and in the anime and manga series, there is an instance where she is punished in the orphanage she lives in. The punishment involved her hands and limbs being tied while she was suspended from a rope, naked.

Children are subjected to violence quite frequently (Image via Kinema Citrus)

This scene is absolutely unnecessary from a plot standpoint, and it says a lot about the author. In the manga, an entire panel is dedicated to this scene. The anime adaptation also decided to include it for an entire second.

Furthermore, in episode 10 of Made in Abyss, Riko was injured so badly that she lost control of her motor functions, and her hands were severed. Fans are disgusted and shocked at how young children are being subjected to extreme violence, and the manga author doesn’t seem to be fazed by the negative feedback he receives.

To make things worse, the controversy seems to be in areas outside the frames and panels of the animanga series. The author, Akihito Tsukushi, is being scrutinized by people worldwide. Netizens have reason to believe that the author has displayed hints of pedophilia on various occasions. At the time of writing this article, no charges were pressed against the author of the manga series.

Final thoughts

With such a long list of problematic elements, it is no surprise that Made in Abyss is extremely controversial. Despite the anime winning various accolades, it is hard to ignore the fact that child abuse isn’t something that needs to be explored in this narrative.

It also took it a notch higher with the way it was depicted. These are some reasons why the anime and manga series has been in the headlines for quite some time.

