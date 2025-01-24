Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3: Kazuhiro and Marie's new adventure sets up new character introductions

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 was expected to continue focusing on Kazuhiro and Marie as they went to sleep in Marie’s world and returned to Japan. Officially released on Friday, January 24, 2025, the episode wasn’t too far off from fans’ predictions, but definitely took a different route to a similar endpoint.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 instead opened up with Marie and Kazuhiro already back in Japan, preparing to go back to Marie’s world to undertake another adventure. In the process, it seems a new character will be introduced who's likely to become a key ally to Marie and Kazuhiro while they’re in Marie’s world.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 sees Kazuhiro and Marie set off on another adventure in her world

Brief episode recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 began with Kazuhiro Kitase returning home from work, where Marie was waiting for him while studying her Japanese. He expressed his disbelief at this turn of events as she welcomed him home, then showed him what she learned to say in Japanese. She explained her approach to learning Japanese, which was foreign to Kazuhiro but clearly made sense and worked for her.

He then uncorked some white wine for them as he began cooking their dinner, handing her a glass as she said she’d learn Japan in no time. They then had gyoza for dinner that night, which Marie absolutely loved. She was likewise blown away to hear gyoza was an inexpensive dish, with it becoming clear she was drunk as she expressed this shock. She then asked where the dragon’s scale and blood stone would be while they’re over here.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 saw him assume they’d be on his person, as his belongings typically always are when he returns to Marie’s world. She then wondered if someone was overseeing them, prompting Kazuhiro to say there’s no point in wondering about it now. She then lamented the work she had to do back home in her world, prompting Kazuhiro to ask if she’s ever heard of magic stones.

Marie learning Japanese in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 teases plans for her to move back and forth permanently (Image via ZERO-G)

She responded that they were legends, but then realized that the Arkdragon having a human form was a legend as well. This piqued her curiosity, allowing Kazuhiro to convince her to explore some more ruins with him to look for them. The two then went to bed with each other per usual, with Kazuhiro wondering if he’ll still be able to sleep as soundly once Marie stops returning to Japan with him.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 saw the pair awaken in Marie’s world, with Kazuhiro suspiciously picking a nearby flower before explaining their destination. The two went to the Ujah Peak ruins, using a skill of Kazuhiro’s to transport themselves there almost immediately via a spacetime dimension. Kazuhiro explained that the Trayn skill does still have its limitations, but it’ll allow them to cross an entire country in 20 minutes’ time.

Upon arriving, Kazuhiro then placed the flower he picked on the statue they popped out of, which was tradition for use of the skill. They then arrived at the Ujah Peak ruins, which were reminiscent of Ancient Egypt. He also explained the history of the area and the rumors of the magic stones here, but Marie was too busy dealing with the heat to listen. Realizing how much she disliked the heat, Kazuhiro wondered how she’d handle a Japanese summer.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 then saw what appeared to be a beastfolk-like creature holding a glowing blue orb, likely the magic stone. Kazuhiro and Marie, meanwhile, arrived at the ruins’ center, but stopped when he sensed a presence. However, he told Marie it was nothing in the end, saying they should move ahead to the oasis. Marie immediately felt rejuvenated by how cold it was in this area, prompting the two to sit down for lunch.

She then spoke about the Sorcerer’s Guild, lamenting how competitive it is and the actual culture behind-the-scenes. They each then looked at each other’s stats, where Marie revealed that Kazuhiro’s level was the highest she’d ever seen or heard of. She also pointed out his job as an Illusionary Swordsman, saying she’d never heard of it before. After some time, the two descended further into the oasis area.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 saw the two walk by the apartment where the beastfolk child was earlier, with other voices discussing the approaching Marie and Kazuhiro. They then seemingly referenced the beastfolk child, as he suddenly grew frightful and tried to hide himself. Marie then explained how her spirit magic works to Kazuhiro, which generally followed the traditional fantasy rules for such abilities.

Marie makes her distaste for hot weather apparent in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 (Image via ZERO-G)

Kazuhiro, in turn, took the opportunity to combat a monster that had appeared before them, slaying it in one hit but warning that more would come. As he fought the beasts, the two humans who were speaking earlier were watching and impressed by his skills. However, a third man came to the window to watch, using a skill to see the dragon’s scale and blood stone in Kazuhiro’s bag.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 saw the others refer to him as boss and ask what they should do, to which he said to bring out the beastfolk from earlier. The boss threatened the child to do something while Marie and Kazuhiro dealt with the last monsters. As they celebrated their victory, the child used a magic stone to summon a much stronger beast from the oasis, which looked similar to a sea serpent.

Realizing they were out of options, Kazuhiro clung to Marie as they were attacked, allowing both of them to wake up in his apartment in Japan safe and sound. After waking up, Kazuhiro explained the evidence he gathered that suggested bandits were watching them the entire time. However, he didn’t think the child was a bandit, but was instead being used. The episode ended with Marie getting excited at Kazuhiro being off work and able to spend the day with her.

In summation

Overall, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 is an exciting episode which more clearly indicates what fans can expect from the series than previous episodes. Rather than focusing on the pair’s life in Japan, it seems that their adventures in Marie’s world will get the focus as a means of consistently introducing conflict to the series. Hopefully, some real-life romantic struggles between Kazuhiro and Marie come into play at some point in season 1.

