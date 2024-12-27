5 anime characters who were born to be businessmen (& 5 who should stay far away)

Anime characters are unique due to their diverse personalities, virtues, flaws, and appearances. It's intriguing to consider which characters would excel in business and which ones might struggle due to their personalities and ideologies

In that regard, there are several anime characters who are quite to envision as bonafide businessmen and others who are definitely not cut out for that kind of life. However, all of them would be quite entertaining to watch in action in those settings either because of their brilliance or due to the sheer chaos this would cause as a story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the series mentioned here. Any opinion expressed in this piece belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

5 anime characters who would be great businessmen and why

1. Nami (One Piece)

One of the best anime characters when it comes to business (Image via Toei Animation).

There are very few anime characters who are as obsessed with money as Nami, so there is no denying that she would want to get into business if she could. While some may argue that she mostly stands out as a thief, it has been shown throughout One Piece that she can also negotiate and understand how business works.

She can play hardball when it comes to negotiation, she has filled in as a leader for the Straw Hats when Luffy is not present or simply behaves too immature, and also has a very rational approach to things. Granted, she can be quite greedy at times, but that is fairly common when it comes to the business world.

2. Byakuya Kuchiki (Bleach)

A fan favorite when it comes to anime characters in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot).

A key element when considering anime characters for business is leadership and that is something that Byakuya Kuchiki shows throughout the entirety of Bleach. While his arrogance might get the better of him, especially at the beginning of his time in the series, he is someone who lives by the standards he sets and tends to be on the front lines of the Sixth Division.

Byakuya Kuchiki, known as the "perfect Shinigami," has mastered all Gotei 13 combat forms and upholds the law strictly, even accepting his sister Rukia's execution despite the pain it caused him. He also respects his underling, Renji Abarai, despite their differing social statuses.

As the head of the noble Kuchiki clan, Byakuya manages significant resources, showcasing his suitability for business with his discipline and financial wisdom.

3. Ukyo Kuonji (Ranma 1/2)

One of the most underrated anime characters when it comes to business (Image via Studio Deen).

Ukyo is one of the many fiances that Ranma has throughout the story but she is probably the one with the closest connection to him after Akane Tendo. They were childhood friends and their parents agreed to have them married, but Ranma's father, Genma Saotome, pulled his usual shenanigans and left Ukyo behind, having her holding a grudge toward the protagonist for years.

While she eventually moved on from her issues and kept her crush on Ranma, Ukyo also stands out for being a hard-working okonomiyaki chef. Her determination to be the best at her craft and a keen eye for business is something that would make her quite successful in that area if she decided to become a lot more ambitious.

4. Tobirama Senju (Naruto)

Among the best anime characters in business (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Tobirama might be one of the most underrated anime characters when considering the short screen time he had in Naruto and how important he was for the formation of the Hidden Leaf Village. He created the Chunin Exam, the village's modern structure, and several major Jutsus, while also showcasing a strong understanding of business and politics.

This was fully emphasized when his brother, Hashirama Senju, was planning to hand over the Tailed Beasts for free to the other villages, much to Tobirama's frustration. He was the one who came up with the idea of selling them to get a profit and use those funds for the Hidden Leaf Village's development, which made them a powerhouse for decades.

His cold demeanor and pragmatic personality make him a reliable leader, especially because his death also had him sacrificing for his underlings, proving that he is not one who simply wants to order others to do his bidding. Those are all qualities that are quite beneficial in the business world and the Second Hokage would be one of those anime characters who would thrive there for sure.

5. Giorno Giovanna (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Dio's son would thrive as a businessman (Image via David Production).

Giorno Giovanna's place as one of the smartest anime characters might be one of the most underrated, especially considering his rise to the top of Passione. While that included major sacrifices such as defeating Diavolo in the fifth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, this, in a way, undermines a lot of Giorno's virtues as a person that would make him thrive in the business world.

Dio Brando's son has a keen eye for social interactions, evidenced by how he won over Bruno Bucciarati's trust and had him form an alliance with him. He also has a good ability to come up with tactics to deal with extreme situations and also managed to find a way to survive in Italy on his own after leaving his abusive home.

There is also the fact that supplementary novels to Golden Wind also highlight how he managed to turn Passione around after defeating Diavolo, which proves his abilities as a leader.

5 anime characters who shouldn't be businessmen in any shape or form

1. Goku (Dragon Ball)

One of those anime characters who would be awful as a businessman (Image via Toei Animation).

It's true that Goku is one of the most iconic anime characters of all time, most likely the most iconic, but is also true that his intellectual shortcomings are quite obvious. This was shown from the get-go in the series when he was a kid in Dragon Ball, to the point that he didn't even know what a girl was until he met Bulma.

As per the extended canon in Super, Goku didn't even grasp the concept of money until Mr. Satan gave him millions as a way to thank him for defeating Majin Buu and letting him take credit. Therefore, while is true that this legendary protagonist has some major virtues, he doesn't have the social skills nor the intellectual knowledge to deal with the business world.

2. Gon Freecs (Hunter X Hunter)

Another one of those popular anime characters (Image via Madhouse).

In a very similar case to Goku from Dragon Ball, Gon has a lot of virtues as a character and as a person, but being bright and business savvy is certainly not one of them. This is shown time and time again throughout Hunter X Hunter as he doesn't understand a lot of basic human interactions, with Killua Zoldyck often having to play the straight man in those situations.

Gon's temper and impulsiveness often lead him to prioritize his desires over everything else, causing chaos, as seen in the Chimera Ant arc. His lack of people skills and understanding of basic commerce, combined with his character flaws, make him ill-suited for the business world.

3. Ryomen Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Not one of those anime characters associated with business (Image via MAPPA).

It's true that Ryomen Sukuna is one of the most popular anime characters in the modern landscape and his exploits as a Jujutsu sorcerer are amazing. His battle IQ, ability to adapt to circumstances, and sheer strength is something that makes him stand out, although there is no denying that he would also be disastrous in business.

The King of Curses not only has a very different perspective on the modern world since he comes from a different era but his ego and attitude probably would make him fail in the business market. He would think that he is above it and wouldn't try to make an effort, which could also be quite entertaining to see a man of his strength and caliber failing in a normal enterprise.

4. Makima (Chainsaw Man)

A proven example of anime characters who should stay away from business (Image via MAPPA).

Considering that she is someone who works for the government, Makima is a very interesting case when it comes to anime characters who should and shouldn't get involved in business. It is certain that a lot of Chainsaw Man fans would argue that her time in Public Safety proves that she could be a great leader in the business world, especially considering her powers as the Control Devil, but that would be the direct opposite.

Makima's obsession with the Chainsaw Devil proved to be her downfall and shows how, beneath her stoic and calm exterior, she is capable of letting her emotions get the better of her. This would be a catastrophic attitude to have in business since a professional shouldn't get his or her feelings involved.

Moreover, Makima operates based on what benefits her and her vision alone, making her decisions a lot more senseless and damaging to those around her. The likes of Denji, Aki, and Power never had any ill will toward her and liked her well enough but she was willing to destroy and manipulate them to get what she wanted, ultimately creating the enemies that would take her life.

5. Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

One of the most iconic anime characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There is no denying that Madara Uchiha is one of the most memorable anime characters of all time and one of the finest villains to ever grace the medium. However, it's also quite true that he would also be awful at business, not just because he is evil but also due to his extremely risky plan.

While is true that the legendary ninja was close to achieving his goals, his plan was hinging on giving the most control to a kid from his clan, Obito Uchiha. It required him to not only build a criminal empire (Akatsuki) but also manage the different obstacles and ups and downs that entails while also having a tremendous amount of luck as Kabuto revived him.

From a business perspective, Madara is not only extremely selfish but also made a plan that would destroy almost any business. This plan would almost never work with anime characters, let alone an enterprise, hence why he doesn't have what it takes to get into any commercial industry.

Final thoughts

There are obviously a lot more anime characters whose ventures into business would be amazing and those who should stay away no matter what. Be that as it may, some of these are the most notorious and whose personalities make them quite interesting to see in this environment.

