10 Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who are the best in what they do

Jujutsu Kaisen has a very intricate and detailed power system, which allows for characters to stand out in different areas. Whether it is Shoko Ieiri's usage of the Reverse Cursed Technique or the expertise of Atsuya Kusakabe with the Simple Domain, there are a lot of characters who are absolute experts in one specific area.

One of the most fascinating aspects of these Jujutsu Kaisen characters is that some of them are not among the most powerful in the series, but they have one aspect where they definitely stand out. Therefore, here are, in no particular order, ten sorcerers who are the best at what they do in one section and the reasons why that is the case.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

10 sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen who excel in one particular area

1) Tengen (Barriers)

Tengen as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is no denying that Master Tengen is one of the most important characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, to the point that the vast majority of the series wouldn't have happened without them. If Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto didn't have to protect Riko Amanai, Tengen's Star Plasma Vessel, there is a very good chance that the entirety of the story would be very different.

Be that as it may, Tengen is near immortal and has been alive for centuries, now living in the Tombs of the Star Corridor and constantly working to reinforce the barriers that protect both Jujutsu High locations. This is how Curses can't access certain places in Japan, thus giving sorcerers the chance to study and prepare the next generation to fight those creatures.

Tengen's barriers can reach for kilometers and have several different types, adding a degree of variety to their skill set. There is no other sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen with this ability to create barriers, hence why Kenjaku wanted to get them during the Culling Games to complete his plan.

2) Yuji Itadori (Hand-to-hand combat)

Itadori is the best brawler in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

The Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist spent the vast majority of the series without a Cursed Technique, Simple Domain, Reverse Cursed Technique, and Domain Expansion, mostly having to rely on his superhuman strength and the moments of inspiration with the Black Flash. That is certainly nothing to scoff at, especially considering that no one can reach him when it comes to being a brawler.

Even during the tail end of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji was able to get the upper hand on the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, when it came to hand-to-hand combat, which is quite impressive. He also has a track record of getting the better of his opponents in that area, which makes sense when considering he didn't have other abilities to use.

Itadori would eventually learn every single available skill in the series offscreen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, but his days as mostly a brawler are some of the best in the character's history within the series. And no other sorcerer in the series can surpass him in that area.

3) Shoko Ieiri (Reverse Cursed Technique)

Shoko is the best Reverse Cursed Technique user in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

Every battle shonen has a healer in the main cast, and Shoko Ieiri fills that role perfectly as the doctor in Jujutsu High. She is a long-time friend of Satoru Gojo and a former friend of Suguru Geto, who has become a master of the Reverse Cursed Technique, even surpassing the generational genius Gojo.

Shoko was also depicted as a natural talent when it came to this ability in the Hidden Inventory arc since she couldn't properly explain to Gojo how to do it. This highlights how this is second nature for her and why her role in Jujutsu society works so well for her, to the point that she was an instrumental support in the final battle against Ryomen Sukuna.

The only real downside to Shoko's virtues with the Reverse Cursed Technique is that she has never been shown to have abilities in any other aspect and has never participated in combat. This means that she could be an easy target in combat, but no one gets close to her when it comes to healing in Jujutsu Kaisen.

4) Atsuya Kusakabe (Simple Domain)

Kusakabe as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA).

Despite how Kusakabe is oftentimes portrayed as a gag character in Jujutsu Kaisen, with him constantly trying to run away from a difficult fight, that doesn't stop him from being very competent. The final arc, Shinjuku Showdown, has a flashback scene that has several sorcerers describing him as the strongest among the Grade 1, which is saying a lot.

Kusakabe doesn't have a Cursed Technique but has become an absolute master in swordsmanship and the use of Simple Domain, to the point that he ends the series as the new head of the New Shadow Style. This focuses on combining these abilities in a fighting style that allows weaker sorcerers to compete with the strongest, which is exactly what Atsuya does.

No one comes close to him in the area of Simple Domain, coupled also by the fact that he has proven to be a very good teacher. It is very likely that Yuji Itadori's development as a sorcerer in the final arc wouldn't have happened without Kusakabe's assistance and teachings.

5) Ryomen Sukuna (Domain Expansion)

Sukuna using his Domain Expansion in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA).

It's true that Ryomen Sukuna is the King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen for a reason since he excels at almost every metric when it comes to the series' battle system. He is an absolute powerhouse and a battle genius, evidenced by the Shinjuku Showdown arc, where several sorcerers had to give everything they had to defeat him while he was fighting on his own.

Be that as it may, Sukuna's biggest strength is his Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine. While it is true that almost every Domain is a very powerful tool to use in combat, this one sends multiple hits to his targets in mere seconds, basically overwhelming anyone within his range.

Satoru Gojo had to give everything he had to neutralize this Domain Expansion, and a borderline unstoppable creature such as Mahoraga couldn't handle this attack. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that this could be considered the most powerful Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen.

6) Satoru Gojo (Cursed Technique usage)

The face of Jujutsu Kaisen in terms of popularity (Image via MAPPA).

Much like Sukuna, Satoru Gojo is a natural genius when it comes to sorcery and is one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He was already among the most powerful as merely a teenager, and time only made him more powerful, although it is fair to say that his use of his Cursed Technique, Limitless, is his best attribute as a sorcerer in the series.

Coupled with the Six Eyes he inherited from the Gojo clan, Satoru's Limitless allows him to manipulate Cursed Energy on an atomic level. He can manipulate space itself, evidenced during his fight with Jogo, and the different variations he has come up with for attacks, such as Blue, Red, and Purple, highlighting his experimental nature as well.

No other character in Jujutsu Kaisen has given such variety and range to his Cursed Technique as Gojo, further emphasizing his status as a genius in the story. Moreover, his use of the Six Eyes makes him the only one capable of properly using Limitless, so this isn't an ability that can be simply copied or stolen.

7) Yuta Okkotsu (Cursed Energy)

One of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

Arguably Satoru Gojo's strongest student and his potential successor, Yuta Okkotsu stands out for being the first Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist but also due to his unique abilities. Yuta not only has a connection with Rika, the Queen of Curses, because of her time as a human, but he also has a Cursed Technique that allows him to copy other people's abilities.

All of this is complemented by a key factor, which is the fact that Yuta has the biggest reserves of Cursed Energy in the entire series, even more so than Gojo himself. This is very important because it allows him to fight for a long time and be able to use his Copy technique and Rika to the best of their abilities, which is why he is such a tough opponent to fight.

8) Maki Zen'in (Cursed Tools usage)

Maki's two looks in the series (Image via MAPPA and Shueisha).

It is very likely that some Jujutsu Kaisen fans are going to point out that Toji Fushiguro has exactly the same skill set as Maki Zen'in and is perhaps a bit stronger, but the thing is that he isn't a sorcerer. Maki enlisted in Jujutsu High and received training from Gojo to become a Jujutsu sorcerer, which means she does fit the bill a lot better.

Be that as it may, Maki's Heavenly Restriction keeps her from having any kind of Cursed Technique and cannot do sorcery, hence why she relies on the superhuman strength she gained from said restriction and the use of Cursed Technique. Her context already pushes her to a skill set that only Toji shares, making her extremely rare and unique among sorcerers.

No one else in Jujutsu Kaisen is as well-versed in the use of Cursed Tools and also has the strength to back it. Therefore, it is a combination that makes her the best in the business when it comes to this area.

9) Aoi Todo (Battle IQ)

Another one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

Aoi Todo was first introduced as more of a brute from Kyoto Jujutsu High, but his next few battles highlighted what is one of the most gifted battle IQs in the series. While it is true that the likes of Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna have proven to be quite smart in combat, they are also blessed with some of the best abilities in the series, while Todo's Cursed Technique to switch places with someone is merely a support.

However, Todo has gotten the most out of this technique, being able to deal a lot of damage with his best friend, Yuji Itadori, against strong opponents such as Hanami, Mahito, and even Sukuna. Moreover, he managed to teach the protagonist a better use of Divergent Fist in just a few minutes than Satoru Gojo in weeks, highlighting his intelligence to teach things.

There is no denying that Todo's larger-than-life personality might not be the most obvious sign of him being a battle genius, but he certainly is. With just normal Jujutsu sorcerer strength and a good Cursed Technique as a support, he has managed to compete with enemies far stronger than him during his run in Jujutsu Kaisen.

10) Yorozu (Cursed Tool creation)

One of the most divisive Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via Shueisha).

Yorozu might be one of the most disliked characters in the series because of her obsession with Sukuna, which makes her stand out for all the wrong reasons. However, it has been shown that she was among the strongest during the Heian era, the golden age of Jujutsu sorcery, and her Cursed Technique, Construction, highlights her virtues.

This ability allows Yorozu to recreate anything that she is familiar with in terms of knowing the elements that make them and how they work. It requires a lot of Cursed Energy, which might be a bit ineffective in longer combats, but highlights how Yorozu is very likely the best when it comes to creating tools, and no one else in the series can do that.

Final thoughts

There are several Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who thrive in very specific areas of the battle system, but these are the ones who have proven to be the absolute best in said sections. Moreover, these characters have enough experience and feats to showcase how they are the best at what they do, also highlighting the degree of variety in this series when it comes to combat.

