10 anime characters who are louder than Black Clover's Asta

Anime characters can stand out for various reasons, and Black Clover's Asta shines for several motives, one being how loud he is. His Japanese voice actor, Gakuto Kajiwara, has done a wonderful job interpreting this character. Still, there is no denying that the constant yelling has made him somewhat divisive.

Asta is not the only one; several prominent anime characters are known for being quite loud, to the point some fans don't like them because of it. Whether it is Katsuki Bakugo getting angry over anything in My Hero Academia or Ghiaccio ranting to the extreme in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, some anime characters scream louder than Black Clover's Asta.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the series mentioned. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

10 anime characters who scream harder than Black Clover's Asta and why

1. Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

One of those anime characters who is louder than Black Clover's Asta (Image via Bones).

When talking about anime characters who are louder than Black Clover's Asta, My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo is almost always the first name that comes to people's minds. Bakugo is arguably the loudest character in the modern anime medium, which has become quite divisive throughout the years.

From the beginning, Bakugo is very aggressive and prone to anger, as evidenced by the years of torment he caused the protagonist, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya. His behavior has become quite notorious, as he yells over almost anything.

In that regard, his Japanese voice actor, Nobuhiko Okamoto, has become iconic because of this role. He truly sells the role, as the histrionics of Bakugo's yelling have become synonymous with his character.

2. Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

One of the best examples for this as far as anime characters go (Image via Bones).

There is no denying that Edward Elric is one of the most iconic and celebrated anime characters of the last 20 years or so, and rightfully so. He is an excellent example of what a shonen protagonist can be when executed properly, and a major trait of his is how little patience he has.

Ed is prone to anger and can often lose his cool for the smallest things, including comments he thinks are a reflection of his short height. He also has no qualms about yelling, so Asta cannot compete with the Fullmetal Alchemist protagonist in that area.

3. Zenitsu Agatsuma (Demon Slayer)

Black Clover's Asta has nothing on Zenitsu (Image via Ufotable).

Very few anime characters are as divisive as Zenitsu, and there are many reasons for that. Many people don't like his cowardly nature, how his falling asleep to fight feels like a copout, and how his obsession with women can sometimes be quite annoying. On top of all that, his yelling can sometimes become frustrating.

While a lot of people might find Black Clover's Asta yelling aggravating, it still doesn't compare to what Zenitsu does in Demon Slayer. Zenitsu tends to scream at any minor inconvenience, as evidenced by the fact that he loses his cool out of fear after any suggestion made by people like Tanjiro and Inosuke.

Asta's constant screaming has been a bit frustrating to a lot of people, but it is also true that Zenitsu's case is a lot more annoying.

4. Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Surprisingly, one of the loudest anime characters (Image via Toei Animation).

As far as loud anime characters go, Vegeta is not always yelling. He can switch from usually being very serious and stoic to losing his mind for the smallest things, especially when it comes to his early days in the series when he was still struggling to adapt to the main cast.

There are many examples of that trend throughout Dragon Ball, such as Bulma having him wear a pink shirt, Goku taunting him after training in the Time Chamber by saying that he is stronger, or even during the Broly movie when he rejected the idea of fusing because of the dance required to do so. While Vegeta has gotten angry and loud over valid things, there is no denying that he can lose his cool over small details.

Black Clover's Asta might yell a lot more often, but Vegeta can certainly lose it and start screaming in a much more notorious manner when he reaches that moment.

5. Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

One of the loudest anime characters of all time (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Black Clover's Asta has a lot of similarities with Naruto, such as starting their respective series as underdogs, struggling in their journeys to rise to the top, and being upbeat and optimistic. Another element they have in common is that they are prone to yelling and being extremely loud about it.

Naruto has no problem yelling and expressing his mind, which can annoy some people, depending on their preferences. This is even an aspect that is played out sometimes as comedy in the series, with Sakura Haruno and Sasuke Uchiha losing their patience while dealing with him.

Asta and Naruto are quite endearing and fun to see in action, but there is no denying that they are also quite loud. However, when push comes to shove, the Seventh Hokage wins in this department.

6. Yuri Plisetsky (Yuri!!! On Ice)

An underrated choice as far as loud anime characters go (Image via MAPPA).

A newcomer to an anime centered around ice skating might think that loud and foul-mouthed characters wouldn't be a part of this kind of story, but that isn't the case with The Russian Punk, Yuri Plisetsky. He is one of the main characters of Yuri!! On Ice and one of the most imposing members of the cast because of his incredible skating abilities and his yelling.

His ambitions of being the best and his insecurity issues define Yuri, so he is constantly shown to be intimidating and foul-mouthed toward his competition. Despite his gracious looks and elegant skating style, he is seen constantly yelling and insulting others during his free time, which draws a major contrast for his character.

Though Black Clover's Asta yells a lot, he is at least kind and respectful to most people, even if he is loud about it. Yuri is louder and much more disrespectful and threatening, which makes this aspect of his character notorious.

7. Ghiaccio (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Definitely one of those anime characters louder than Black Clover's Asta (Image via David Production).

As a member of La Squadra Esecuzioni within Passione, Ghiaccio serves as a minor antagonist in the fifth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind. He mainly fights Giorno Giovanna and Guido Mista when they reach Venezia, displaying Ghiaccio's notorious fighting abilities and his notorious anger issues.

Also voiced by Bakugo's Japanese voice actor, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ghiaccio gets angry and aggressive over small things. This is when Okamoto's now-famous pipes step in, making the character extremely loud and abrasive, surpassing what Black Clover's Asta has ever accomplished throughout his series in that department.

8. Hanamichi Sakuragi (Slam Dunk)

Black Clover's Asta isn't certainly louder than Sakuragi (Image via Toei Animation).

Hanamichi Sakuragi is not only one of the greatest sports anime characters in the medium's history but also one of the loudest. While younger generations might know Black Clover's Asta, Shohoku's self-titled genius was already doing all the yelling in the 90s and with a lot more gusto, which is a major aspect of his character, especially early on.

He starts the series by joining the Shohoku High basketball team to impress the girl he likes, Haruko Akagi. He struggles with authority figures and shows a lack of willingness to learn. Sakuragi gets into problems with his teammates, particularly with the star rookie, Kaede Rukawa, which becomes a major aspect of his character development.

While doing all this, Sakuragi has no problem being loud and yelling whenever he feels like it. That makes him stand out from classic Shonen protagonists since he doesn't fit the typical nice guy mold.

9. Taiga Aisaka (Toradora)

Another underrated choice as far as loud anime characters go (Image via J.C. Staff).

Although Black Clover's Asta is quite loud, that isn't a major aspect of his character, and the plot is not influenced by it. On the other hand, there are anime characters such as Toradora's "Palmtop Tiger," Taiga Aisaka, whose abrasive and loud personality makes her quite notorious in her series, and that is a major aspect of the story as the plot progresses.

Taiga is prone to anger and has no qualms about complaining to others, to the point that she gets frustrated with a lot of people. Some people don't get that treatment, such as her best friend, Minori Kushieda, and her main crush in the series, Yusaku Kitamura, which shows that she can be selective about these things.

However, she comes from a background where her father actively allowed her to live independently because he preferred staying with his new wife. This situation hardened Taiga's heart, which explains her rash personality, making her one of the loudest anime characters in the current market.

10. Yu Nishinoya (Haikyuu!!)

Nishinoya is one of the loudest anime characters out there (Image via Production I.G.)

It can be argued that Yu Nishinoya is not only Karasuno High's libero for their volleyball team but also the core member. He is often one of the most determined and consistent members of the team, not only in terms of his performances but also by how he treats others and how he always remains happy and optimistic.

Another notorious character voiced by the talented Nobuhiko Okamoto, Nishinoya, has a lot of range and is often lively and full of energy. He can also be extremely loud, particularly when it comes to playing on the field, as evidenced by his constant instructions to his teammates while playing.

Very few anime characters can surpass the likes of Shoyo Hinata when it comes to energy and being loud, but Yu Nishinoya accomplished that in spades.

Final thoughts

These anime characters have proven time and time again that they can give Black Clover's Asta a run for his money as far as yelling goes. While there could be other prominent examples in the medium, these characters are part of some of the most popular anime, giving them much more exposure.

