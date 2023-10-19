8 most shocking Bakugo moments in the My Hero Academia manga, ranked

The most shocking Bakugo moments in My Hero Academia are also a good representation of how divisive the character is with the fandom. While a lot of people love him, there are also a lot of fans who have never been very fond of Izuku "Deku" Midoriya's rival, with some of the criticism actually being quite valid.

Be that as it may, the character has had some scenes or actions in the series that have left his mark in the story. The following are the most shocking Bakugo moments in My Hero Academia, ranked based on how surprising his actions or comments were in certain key points of the story, especially regarding Deku's character progression, as Katsuki's arc is tied with the former.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

The 8 most shocking Bakugo moments in the My Hero Academia series, ranked based on shock factor

8. Bakugo telling Deku to take his own life

This was at the very beginning of the series, which is why it is ranked last, but still remains one of the most shocking Bakugo moments. In fact, a lot of fans cite this as one of the reasons they don't like Katsuki's character and this is also why his friendship with Deku has been criticized by many.

Izuku, before he received One for All from All Might, was Quirkless and had to endure a lot of bullying and discrimination, mainly from Bakugo himself. In one of their first interactions in the manga, Katsuki straight-up tells him that he should take his life to see if he can have a Quirk in his next life, all while intimidating Izuku with his explosion powers.

A lot of fans can't get past Bakugo's constant bullying of Izuku and even telling him to take his life, especially considering how the root of their problems was Katsuki's insecurities. This was a scene that made a lot of people dislike the character and some feel that the series didn't do enough to redeem him in a proper manner.

7. Attacking Deku with an intent to kill him

This action ranks as one of the most shocking Bakugo moments because it highlights most of his inferiority complex to Deku and the full extent of his anger issues earlier in the series. Once he saw Izuku had a Quirk and was doing quite well on his own, during their first training in battle, alongside Ilda and Uraraka, Bakugo decided to go for the jugular.

What was supposed to be a regular training session between a couple of students thus ended up having Katsuki throwing an extremely powerful attack with the intent to kill. Some of the students who were viewing his fight with Izuku were pressing All Might to step in as things got out of hand.

Considering how little Midoriya had done until that point towards Bakugo, the latter's reaction was exaggerated and showed his issues as a person.

6. Accepting to work as a team

One of the most shocking Bakugo moments... and for a good reason (Image via Bones).

The My Hero Academia arc where Class A had to face Class B was often criticized for being quite slow in terms of pacing but Katsuki fans got to see a glimpse of their favorite character's development. This is among the most shocking Bakugo moments because it shows him teaming up willingly with people he would have deemed inferior to him earlier in the series.

Perhaps this battle alongside the likes of Jirou and others isn't very important to the main plot points of the story, but it served to show that Bakugo had progressed a bit as a character. It also shows his constant desire to improve, which is something that has defined his arc in the manga, albeit with some issues over the years.

5. Crying about All Might's retirement

This was one of the most shocking Bakugo moments because it showed him at his most vulnerable (Image via Bones).

The most shocking Bakugo moments can vary a lot in terms of context, and his emotional breakdown in front of Deku and All Might after the latter's retirement is a good example of that. It is one of the few times in the series where Katsuki breaks away from his usual loud and violent image and actually shows depth as a character.

Katsuki was feeling guilty about All Might saving him in Kamino, which eventually led to him losing his powers and retiring. He tried to overcompensate by fighting Deku, although that proved to be a futile effort as he was still feeling guilty, which led to him breaking down and expressing all that was eating him alive.

When it comes to the most shocking Bakugo moments, this is one of the most poignant, especially considering where his character was at that point of the story.

4. Taking a hit for Deku

When it comes to the most shocking Bakugo moments, the vast majority of them are always going to include Deku. Katsuki's character is closely tied to Izuku's character and this was shown during their first battle with Tomura Shigaraki, especially near the end of the conflict.

Shigaraki's new abilities were starting to fail him as his body was not prepared to withstand the efforts and Deku and Endeavor were getting the upper hand, with the latter close to burning him alive. However, All for One took over Shigaraki's body and began to attack, with Bakugo jumping in to take Deku's hit for him, which led some fans to think author Kohei Horikoshi was going to kill Katsuki, considering how the scene played out in both the anime and the manga.

3. His apology to Deku

One of the most shocking Bakugo moments and one of the most important (Image via Bones).

When it comes to the most shocking Bakugo moments, this one was a long time coming, but a lot of fans still didn't believe it when it took place. The main reason wasn't that Deku didn't deserve an apology after so many years of torment, but rather because it didn't seem that Horikoshi was ever going to address that topic.

However, during the vigilante Deku arc, the entirety of Class 1-A wanted Izuku to go back to UA and this included Bakugo, who eventually apologized for everything he had done to him for so many years. It is a nice moment that didn't fix all the problems in their relationship, especially for the fans, but it was progress for Bakugo and helped Izuku to join them once again, which was probably the best for the long term.

2. His "death" against Tomura Shigaraki

During the final arc of the manga, when a group of heroes was fighting Tomura Shigaraki, one of the most shocking Bakugo moments took place as the new Symbol of Fear took the former's life. While recent chapters of the manga have confirmed that Katsuki has been brought back by Edgeshot, this moment still broke the internet and created a lot of debates online.

There is still an ongoing discussion on how Bakugo added more value to the story being dead as it added greater stakes to the arc and showed that no one was safe. However, that is the kind of conclusion that can only be reached once the story ends. Be that as it may, the way Shigaraki overpowered him and ripped his heart remains one of the most shocking Bakugo moments in the series as a whole.

1. Coming back in the final battle

This is the most recent one and holds the first place among the most shocking Bakugo moments as he is being brought back to life to aid in the final battle. One of the main heroes, Edgeshot, used his abilities to stitch Bakugo's heart together, although the process is yet to be fully explained.

Regardless, now that Katsuki has returned, he seems to be set on fighting All for One and saving All Might, which is going to be a divisive decision made by Horikoshi. A lot of people have felt that All Might should have been the one taking down All for One, so let's see how this one plays out.

Final thoughts

The most shocking Bakugo moments are always going to be centered around his shortcomings as a person and how he has managed to improve somewhat as My Hero Academia progressed. Now that he has been brought back to life, it remains to be seen how Kohei Horikoshi completes his character arc.

