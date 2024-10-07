10 Sports anime characters who could easily become professional players in real life

Sports anime characters have always been an integral part of the anime fandom. While many characters like Ippo from Hajime no Ippo, Hinata from Haikyuu!!, and Isagi from the Blue Lock series have already established their overwhelming skill in their respective sports, fans often wonder which of these characters could actually become professional players if transported to real life.

In reality, success in sports is governed by many factors, with actual skills, personality, and the ability to adapt is key. However, by noting the overall skill levels of sports anime characters and their personality traits, it is possible to list characters who could easily become professional players in real life.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the Haikyuu!!, Hajime no Ippo, Blue Lock, and the Run With the Wind series.

Tobio Kageyama, Ricardo Martinez, Shoei Baro, and 7 other sports anime characters who could easily become professional players in real life

1) Tobio Kageyama

Sports anime characters: Kageyama (Image via Production I.G)

Tobio Kageyama has been one of the most popular and inspirational characters ever since his debut in the early parts of Haikyuu!!. While his early personality had many problems due to his pent-up frustration and antisocial personality, he later molded himself into a much calmer and more reasonable person.

Given his calm, collected, and calculating nature, with his innate talent for volleyball, he would likely find it easy to become a professional volleyball player in real life.

2) Ricardo Martinez

Sports anime characters: Ricardo Martinez (Image via MADHOUSE)

Ricardo Martinez is a somewhat recurring character within the Hajime no Ippo series. He has maintained his title as the undefeated WBA featherweight champion with a record of 70 official fights and 70 wins over a decade. His combat ability and fight IQ rank among the highest in the series.

Ricardo's innate ability to box, his talent for fighting, and his calculating yet charming personality would make it easy for him to climb the ranks of professional boxing. Ricardo Martinez would be one of the few characters able to handle the sport and the media exceptionally well due to his control over his emotions and reactions.

3) Shoei Baro

Baro, as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Eightbit)

Shoei Baro is one of the most impactful players from the Blue Lock series, with much of his football prowess being a direct result of his relentless training and work ethic. While his abilities as a striker, his robust physique, and his inhuman work ethic would enable him to become a successful football player in real life, his easily irritable personality and frequent outbursts might hinder his progress.

4) Baki Hanma

Baki Hanma as shown in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Baki Hanma is arguably among the most popular characters within the fighting manga subgenre. His mastery over combat and inhuman physical abilities would allow him to excel in almost any combat scenario. Baki's natural talent and love for fighting would allow him to become a professional player in any combat sport with ease. Many fans believe Baki is among the few sports anime characters who could excel in almost any sport.

5) Victor Nikiforov

Victor Nikiforov, as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Victor Nikiforov is one of the main characters from the Yuri on Ice series and is considered a living legend within the figure skating scene. He has an oddly charming personality and an innate ability to handle celebrity status.

Viktor's ability to improve his skating routines while knowing the limits of his physical abilities and understanding what is needed to compensate for his weaknesses would easily make him a professional figure skater. His natural glamour, showmanship, and ability to handle the media would further solidify his success as a professional figure skater.

6) Hanamichi Sakuragi

Sports anime characters: Hanamachi Sakuragi (Image via Toei Animation)

Hanamichi Sakuragi, the protagonist of the Slam Dunk series, is one of the sports anime characters who would easily become a professional player purely due to his hard work and athleticism. Sakuragi's determination and resolve to excel in rebounds would help him rise through the ranks with relative ease. However, his problematic and naive personality off the court might lead to several challenges.

7) Rin Matsuoka

Sports anime characters: Rin Matsuoka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Rin Matsuoka is one of the main characters of the Free! series and is arguably one of the most popular characters within the fandom. His determination, love for competition, and ability to recognize the importance of teamwork would help him easily become a professional swimmer. His ability to impose strict self-discipline and mental fortitude would further ensure his success as a professional swimmer.

8) Tetsuya Kuroko

Sports anime characters: Tetsuya Kuroko (Image via Production I.G)

Tetsuya Kuroko is one of the most well-known sports anime characters and the protagonist of the Kuroko's Basketball series. While his physical prowess might fall short compared to real-life players, his easygoing personality, emphasis on teamwork, and overwhelming talent for the sport would easily allow him to become a professional player.

9) Haiji Kiyose

Sports anime characters: Haiji Kiyose (Image via Production I.G )

Haiji Kiyose is one of the main characters from the Run with the Wind series and has a somewhat mixed reputation within the fandom. His dedication to running marathons, the lengths he will go to compete, his diligently built physique, and his strong work ethic and commitment to the sport would enable him to become a professional marathon runner in real life. While he often exhibits manipulative tendencies, most of his actions are driven by his focus on winning marathons.

10) Seiichi Yukimura

Seiichi Yukimura is among the prominent side characters from the Prince of Tennis series and is arguably one of the most noteworthy figures in the show. His physical abilities, highly refined tennis skills, and incredible mental fortitude already give him a skill set strong enough to make him a professional tennis player in real life. Combined with his soft-spoken, kind, and dignified personality, he would have a clear path to success in professional tennis.

Final thoughts

Sports anime has always been a source of inspiration and is one of the genres that successfully integrates itself into mainstream popularity with relative ease. However, sports anime has been on the decline in recent times, particularly since the end of Haikyuu!! and the fluctuating success of the Blue Lock series.

While no series has been able to replace Haikyuu!! recently, it is still possible that a new sports anime will be released in the future that successfully captures the themes that made Haikyuu!! so successful.

