10 best anime like Slam Dunk you need to watch

Slam Dunk is a hugely popular sports anime that follows the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent who joins his high school basketball team in an attempt to win the heart of his crush.

With its exciting matches, lovable characters, and focus on the spirit of the game, Slam Dunk has won over countless fans since its debut in 1993. If you're a fan of Slam Dunk and are looking for more great anime series to watch next, here are 10 anime like Slam Dunk to consider.

10 must-watch anime like Slam Dunk

1) Kuroko's Basketball

Kuroko's Basketball (Image via Production I.G)

Kuroko's Basketball follows the story of Tetsuya Kuroko, a player on Seirin High School's fledgling basketball team. This anime like Slam Dunk delivers thrilling matches with a focus on teamwork. In many ways, Kuroko embodies the spirit of basketball even more so than Sakuragi does in Slam Dunk.

Despite his small stature and lack of natural talent, he possesses a selfless passion for the game and a talent for misdirection. Together with his talented teammate Taiga Kagami, Kuroko joins Seirin's team to take on the generation of miracles - five players with prodigious abilities.

With its emphasis on strategy, team dynamics, and the idea that basketball is a team sport, Kuroko's Basketball shares much of the same appeal as the classic series that inspired it.

2) Eyeshield 21

Eyeshield 21 (Image via Studio Gallop)

For another exciting sports anime filled with school spirit and amazing plays, look no further than Eyeshield 21. This series follows Sena Kobayakawa, a freshman who becomes the star running back of his school’s football team under the pseudonym "Eyeshield 21” to hide his participation from bullies.

Much like how Sakuragi brings his own unique style to the basketball court, Sena’s small stature makes for an unconventional football player. Yet he quickly demonstrates incredible speed, agility, and instincts that allow him to excel.

With impressive feats of athleticism, clever strategy, and plenty of spirit, Eyeshield 21 captures a competitive drive and passion for sports similar to what fans seeking anime like Slam Dunk are sure to appreciate.

3) Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

For volleyball instead of basketball, look no further than the excellent Haikyuu!!. This anime focuses on Shōyō Hinata, a short volleyball player with incredible jumping power who joins his high school team in hopes of one day competing against star player Tobio Kageyama.

Like Sakuragi, Hinata starts out rather unpolished, lacking basic skills and game sense. But he makes up for it with raw talent and an unmatched drive to improve. Together with his teammates, Hinata begins working towards becoming a real team and taking on the best of the best in competitive volleyball.

With its focus on growth, team dynamics, and achieving goals through perseverance, Haikyuu!! delivers the same inspirational coming-of-age sports story, making it an anime like Slam Dunk.

4) Baby Steps

Baby Steps (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For a deeper focus on the themes of hard work and perseverance in achieving greatness, Baby Steps is an excellent choice for fans of anime like Slam Dunk. This anime follows passionate overachiever Eiichirō Maruo who decides to dedicate himself fully to learning tennis, setting his sights on eventually becoming a pro.

What sets Baby Steps apart is its meticulous devotion to showing Maruo’s slow but steady progress up the tennis ladder through continuous effort. From changing his diet to analyzing matches to improving his conditioning, Maruo tackles tennis with a scholarly persistence that pays off in remarkable growth.

Like Sakuragi, Maruo has no background in his sport at first. But through setting goals, designing a plan, and committing himself every step of the way, he can realize impressive improvement.

5) Cross Game

Cross Game (Image via SynergySP)

For more drama and character depth woven into the sports storytelling, Cross Game is a moving anime like Slam Dunk. The plot explores the intertwined lives of Kō Kitamura and Wakaba Tsukishima, two children of families who run neighboring sporting goods stores and are also star baseball players.

After a tragic event shakes things up, Ko dedicates himself to fulfilling the dream Wakaba had of seeing him pitch in the big leagues. The series explores themes of loss, grief, and finding the motivation to move forward and grow amidst hardship.

Like Slam Dunk, Cross Game features great baseball games, but also places heavy emphasis on developing the main ensemble cast beyond the bounds of the sport for a richer story.

6) Giant Killing

Giant Killing (Image via Studio Deen)

For a story centered more on the professional coaching side of sports instead of high school players, Giant Killing offers a more mature take that fans seeking anime like Slam Dunk may appreciate. The series follows Takeshi Tatsumi, an eccentric but brilliant manager who returns to coach for his struggling former Japanese professional soccer team.

With an unorthodox style that bucks traditions, Tatsumi injects new life and revamped strategy into the team. Like Sakuragi re-energizing Shohoku, Tatsumi struggles to unite the players behind his innovative tactics. It offers an intriguing look into the intricacies of leading a professional sports franchise.

The realistic adult dilemmas and coaching dynamics paired with the underdog appeal of the team itself make Giant Killing quite gripping. Sports fans tired of the high school setting will find this series a refreshing breath of fresh air.

7) Ping Pong the Animation

Ping Pong the Animation (Image via Tatsunoko Production)

For a unique change of pace from conventional sports anime, Ping Pong the Animation offers a creative artistic twist on the classic coming-of-age sports formula. This unusual series follows childhood friends Smile and Peco as they progress through high school playing on the table tennis team.

Beyond just exciting ping pong matches, this anime like Slam Dunk uses distinct visual metaphors and animation styles to explore the psyches of its characters in captivating ways rarely seen in the genre.

Much like the unconventional art direction, Ping Pong also sets itself apart from typical sports anime storytelling norms, making the characters’ growth and competitive journeys feel truly one of a kind.

8) Big Windup!

Big Windup! (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For more comedy mixed into the rivalries and games, Big Windup! offers a lighter-hearted sports story alternative. This anime follows timid pitcher Ren Mihashi after he transfers schools due to feeling neglected by his overly competitive former teammates.

As Mihashi adjusts to his new baseball team, his quirky behavior and nervous demeanor lead to plenty of amusing moments as his new teammates struggle to understand him. However, once they recognize his true talent as a pitcher, they set out to properly support him as a true ace instead of an isolated star player.

Big Windup! shares Slam Dunk’s focus on building a cohesive team dynamic while allowing the unique personalities and talents of the individual members to shine, making it a great anime like Slam Dunk.

9) Ace of the Diamond

Ace of the Diamond (Image via Madhouse and Production I.G)

For another adrenaline-pumping baseball anime, Ace of the Diamond is a long-running favorite. The story follows star baseball pitcher Eijun Sawamura as his considerable throwing skills earn him a spot in a prestigious baseball program in high school.

Once there, Sawamura must learn to improve all aspects of his game to become a complete ace pitcher capable of leading his team deep into prestigious tournaments with his talent.

With amazing pitching sequences, heated baseball battles, and characters oozing personality, Ace of the Diamond captures the competitive team spirit and exciting game action fans love about sports anime like Slam Dunk.

10) Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal (Image via TMS Entertainment)

For an engaging anime like Slam Dunk, check out Yowamushi Pedal. This series follows Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku gifted with incredible stamina who joins his school’s competitive cycling club.

Though lacking experience in races, Onoda’s natural endurance on the bike due to using one for his frequent anime shopping trips proves an asset. His enthusiasm for anime leads him to envision cycling races in similar thrilling competitive terms as epic battles.

With plenty of steep hills to scale and rival schools to fend off, Yowamushi Pedal captures the team spirit, promise of growth, and fiery competitive drive of sports anime like Slam Dunk.

Conclusion

Whether you want thrilling volleyball battles, emotional baseball storylines, a shift to professional coaching perspectives, or wholly unique takes on sports anime formulas, this anime like Slam Dunk list has something for every fan. These 10 series share all elements of what makes Slam Dunk so cherished while putting their own distinct spin on high school and sports anime.

So if you can't get enough of Hanamichi Sakuragi's journey, be sure to check out these anime like Slam Dunk recommendations for more underdog stars to cheer, intense matches to be dazzled by, and inspiring passion for sports.

Related Links:-

10 most athletic anime characters

7 best tennis anime that you can't afford to miss

8 sports anime to watch if you love Haikyuu!!

10 Iconic Sports Anime and Manga That Influenced Japan

10 athlete anime characters who dominate their respective sports

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback