Ping Pong the Animation: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

A series about table tennis with enough intensity that could rival some shonen anime, Ping Pong the Animation is yet another sports anime that is imbued with slice-of-life themes. The duality between Peco and Smile, their friendship, and how that background plays into their table tennis performances are some of the series' more appealing elements.

While the manga by Taiyo Matsumoto had a short run from 1996 to 1997, the Ping Pong the Animation series was even shorter. It's tough to condense a good anime at just 11 episodes, but the series manages to do just that. As such, it deserves a lot more attention because of the solid animation and good characterization, which only add much intensity to a table tennis-focused story.

Disclaimer: This series contains spoilers for the Ping Pong the Animation series.

The Ping Pong the Animation series: A short series that has excellent depiction of sportsmanship

Where to watch

The anime ran from April to June 2014, making it almost a decade old, but fortunately for many people who want to see it for the first time, there are some channels where they can stream the series legally. The anime series can be watched on Crunchyroll or Funimation Now, whose interface is easier to navigate and they boast a popularity of being authentic among anime viewers.

As stated above, Ping Pong the Animation only has 11 episodes, so it could be binged in just one day without much problem. This makes it a series that is light in content without having any serious themes to deal with. Thus, it makes for a great watch for those who wish to watch a short series on friendship and sportsmanship.

What to expect

Makoto Tsukimoto (Smile) and Yutaka Hoshino (Peco) are two high school students who have been friends since they were kids and share a big passion for table tennis. While they are talented and both stand out in their unique ways in Katase High School, they also have different and opposing personalities, which culminates into some of the biggest plot points in the series.

For example, Peco is extroverted and has much confidence in himself and his abilities, but once he loses to a Chinese student, things change. He begins to question himself and what he has done wrong, which is a major theme in his character arc because he is not used to the feeling of losing and feeling inadequate.

On the other hand, Smile is nicknamed as such because he is quiet and stoic, which often prevents him from connecting with others. He also lacks confidence in himself, and that has kept him from defeating Peco in the past. However, things start to change when coach Jo sees his potential and decides he is going to get the most out of him.

Moving forward, the series has much emphasis on what the right mindset is for victory and success. While the general theme is sports, some of these beliefs can be applied to a lot of different aspects of life, which is one of the main reflections of Ping Pong the Animation.

Final thoughts

Ping Pong the Animations offers a focused and unique take on what it takes to win both in life and sports. While not the longest or most complex of series out there, its message, topics, and the journey Smile and Peco go through are definitely worth someone's time.

