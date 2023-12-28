10 best racing anime that you should watch

Racing anime have captivated viewers by fusing high-speed action with emotional drama and suspense for decades. Unlike other competition-focused anime tropes like sports series, racing incorporates exciting vehicular setpieces that amp up spectacle while still highlighting character growth through adversity.

Great racing anime like Initial D or Wangan Midnight immerse fans in automotive culture, teaching car enthusiasts about practical techniques or modifications to make vehicles competition-ready. Series like Redline or Cyber Formula imagine bold sci-fi futures where pilots link with cybernetic vehicles to achieve impossible feats of speed and precision.

Read on for 10 racing anime covering multiple motorsports disciplines that every fan should add to their watch list.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

A need for speed: 10 racing anime series that fans can't miss

1. Initial D

Initial D (Image via OB Studio Comet)

Initial D follows Takumi Fujiwara, a high school student who delivers tofu for his father in the early mornings along Mount Akina’s dangerous roads. Unbeknownst to his friends, Takumi has become an expert downhill racer by practicing this delivery route.

However, the local racing scene catches wind of his skill, and Takumi finds himself going up against rival driving teams. With realistic drifting techniques and vibrant 90s-era J-pop, Initial D captured fans' attention. Experts even praise how accurately the series depicts practical downhill racing techniques like drifting.

Combined with the coming-of-age story of Takumi and the vibrant rivalries in Mt. Akina’s racing scene, Initial D deserves its reputation as a gateway into racing anime.

2. Redline

Redline (Image via Madhouse)

In terms of pure adrenaline-fueled, stylish racing action, Redline takes the checkered flag. Every frame oozes cool with its sleek animation and cyberpunk aesthetics. Most racing anime focus on a single type of racing, but Redline incorporates different vehicles, from souped-up old-school cars to floating magnetic vehicles.

Not only does Redline deliver exhilarating speed, but it pairs the racing visuals with an unforgettable soundtrack. Funk tunes and electric guitars accentuate the film’s style and flair. Beyond aesthetics, the film contains themes exploring political corruption and prejudice.

In the Redline race itself, eccentric racers sabotage and manipulate each other on their way to the finish line. For animation and racing anime fans, Redline offers a feast for the senses.

3. Capeta

Capeta (Image via Studio Comet)

Capeta captures both the soaring highs and bitter lows of following a young racer’s path to motorsport greatness. The series chronicles a young Taira Capeta’s journey into the world of racing, covering his progression from kart racing into formula cars.

Despite lacking wealth or initial skill, Taira’s passion and connection with racing keep him dedicated to improving. Rather than delivering constant high-throttle races like other entries, Capeta focuses more on character growth and bonds built around racing. By developing the full scope of friendships and familial ties involved, it crafts an emotional journey.

For those interested in the coming-of-age tale of an underdog chasing his motorsport dreams, Capeta offers a grounded, intimate look at trying to reach the top.

4. Future GPX Cyber Formula

Future GPX Cyber Formula (Image via Sunrise)

The classic anime Future GPX Cyber Formula brought cyberpunk fashion and futuristic technology together with formula-style racing.

Set 14 years after cars relying on AI computers caused a massive accident, the story follows Hayato Kazumi, a gamer who learns to master the revitalized Cyber System formula cars. With crisp 90s-style mecha/CG animation and vehicle models, it pioneered integrating CG elements.

Beyond the visuals, Cyber Formula incorporates classic mecha storylines revolving around camaraderie, rivalry, and pilots finding purpose by connecting with their vehicles. Additionally, the various Cyber Formula championships allow for races across iconic global locations.

Balancing bleeding-edge future cars with emotional drama and diverse settings, Cyber Formula earns its reputation as an iconic cyberpunk racing anime.

5. Speed Racer

Speed Racer (Image via Tatsunoko Production)

As one of the earliest and most famous racing anime, Speed Racer made its mark through its distinctive art style, memorable characters like Chim-Chim, and emphasis on family bonds. Episodic races incorporate gadgets and absurd setpieces like slot cars, jump ramps, and roller coaster-esque tracks.

With high stakes like gangsters sabotaging races with violence and Speed's family facing economic trouble, Speed must use his Mach 5’s special abilities and driving skills to win the day in classic monster-of-the-week style. Despite being aimed at children, Speed Racer does not shy away from mature emotional themes like grief, deception, and corruption in motorsports.

Combined with over-the-top racing action depicted through dynamic art styles, Speed Racer earns its legacy for making racing anime more character-focused and for highlighting themes beyond simple competition.

6. Wangan Midnight

Wangan Midnight (Image via OB Planning)

Whereas most racing anime focus on professional circuits, Wangan Midnight centers its story around illegal midnight street racing on Tokyo’s Shuto Expressway. After losing a race to the skilled and enigmatic “Blackbird” Porsche 911, star student Akio Asakura finds his life consumed by hitting the expressway to find and challenge the mysterious driver.

By centering itself on Tokyo’s iconic highway system and the allure of midnight racing, Wangan Midnight becomes a love letter to both automotive culture and Tokyo street racing. Blending gearhead customization appeal with the atmosphere of Tokyo’s nightlife creates a hypnotic ambiance.

For those craving a grittier, street racing flavor of competition rather than professional circuits, Wangan Midnight delivers exciting races in a distinct setting.

7. Appare-Ranman!

Appare-Ranman! (Image via P.A. Works)

For a zanier take on racing anime conventions, Appare-Ranman! hits the gas. After a steam-powered vehicle race across America ends disastrously, a Japanese engineer and cowboy partner together to finish the race from Los Angeles to New York. Blending technobabble with gunslinging action, this odd couple drives across routes teeming with rival racers and saboteurs.

Beyond the fish-out-of-water comedy between the leads, Appare-Ranman! features diverse racing vehicles like steam-powered cars, buffalo-drawn covered wagons, and hot air balloons. Artistically, it mashes up conventions of Westerns, Steampunk fashion, and old photographs.

For viewers craving unconventional settings and absurdist humor paired with adrenaline-filled races, Appare-Ranman! changes gears.

8. Overtake!

Overtake! (Image via TROYCA)

In the racing anime Overtake!, protagonist Haruka Asahina is a shy high schooler hiding her double life as a competitive Formula 4 driver for Komaki Motors. Though initially seen by others as docile and withdrawn, Haruka undergoes a drastic change in demeanor when behind the wheel, demonstrating aggressive precision and racecraft to compete at the top levels of Japanese motorsport.

Backed by the resources and expertise of the Komaki Motors racing team, Haruka rapidly climbs the ranks while still concealing her racing career from classmates and teachers, leading to plenty of close calls and comic misunderstandings.

With eye-catching CG animation during races and contrasting slice-of-life comedy, Overtake! appeals to both motorsport nuts and casual viewers through Haruka’s endearing secret identity crisis.

9. Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Unlike the series, which focuses on automotive racing, Yowamushi Pedal centers on competitive road bicycle racing.

Protagonist Sakamichi Onoda’s passion for animanga and otaku merchandise leads him to dash to Akihabara on his commuter bicycle over long distances. After meeting peers in his school’s competitive road racing club, Onoda discovers a gift for climbing hills along with a fiery competitive drive.

Despite lacking engines or deep mechanical elements, Yowamushi Pedal replicates the hallmarks of great racing anime through cinematography depicting speed, rivalries pushing leads to improvement, and diverse race types that test various attributes. Combined with comic otaku references and snippets of cycling trivia, Yowamushi Pedal makes competitive cycling engaging for non-enthusiasts.

For those craving underdog stories without automobile trappings, it brings excitement to human-powered racing.

10. IGPX (Immortal Grand Prix)

IGPX (Immortal Grand Prix) (Image via Production I.G and Cartoon Network)

Set in a futuristic world where mechanized robot fights have become mainstream entertainment, IGPX focuses on Team Satomi, a ragtag crew of amateur mech pilots, as they try to climb the ranks of the acclaimed Immortal Grand Prix racing tournament. Matching high-speed racing choreography with mechanical fisticuffs creates visually dynamic and hard-hitting action sequences.

As the underdogs entering the professional GPX circuit, Team Satomi must contend with powerhouse teams backed by massive corporate sponsors and shady dealings.

Each race becomes a David and Goliath struggle, with rival teams pulling no punches on and off the tracks to secure victory. Despite the odds stacked against them, the bonds of friendship and trust between Takeshi, Liz, Amy, and the pit crew see them through.

For mecha and motorsports fans, IGPX is an electrifying blend of genres accentuated by dynamic animation and a pulse-pounding soundtrack.

Conclusion

In conclusion, racing anime runs the gamut from grounded emotional dramas to absurdist comedies by incorporating sci-fi technology, supernatural skills, or imaginative worlds. Yet, at their core lie engaging characters striving for victory against all odds.

The fusion of combativeness necessary for races merges perfectly with stories conveying personal growth. By depicting journeys of pursuing dreams and forging bonds between team members, crew, and rivals, racing anime rarely fails to cross the finish line without touching fans’ hearts.