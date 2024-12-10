5 Naruto characters who could lift Thor's hammer (& 5 who have no chance)

Naruto characters come in many shapes and forms, with a lot of different personalities, goals, and journeys throughout the story. In that regard, Thor's hammer in the Marvel universe often serves as a tool to judge a person's morality and values since only those deemed worthy can wield it.

So, if some Naruto characters were challenged to pick up Thor's hammer, the titular character, Hashirama Senju, and even Might Guy would have proved their mettle since they are quite noble and have strong values.

On the other hand, there are others who have committed a lot of crimes, to the point that there is no debate that they wouldn't be able to wield this hammer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series and reflects the author's opinions.

5 Naruto characters who would be able to lift Thor's hammer

1. Naruto Uzumaki

The most obvious example among all Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

When it comes to Naruto characters in this area, there is no denying that the titular protagonist will be one of the best choices. Naruto has been repeatedly shown as someone who has been there for others, who wasn't corrupted by the tragedies he went through, and someone who has proven to be a force of change for the better in the ninja world.

Those who are pure of heart and brave can wield this legendary hammer, so it wouldn't be out of the question to see the Seventh Hokage lifting it as well. He even has a degree of divinity since he is Asura Otsutsuki's reincarnation.

If there is one thing that defines the Naruto series, it is how war and tragedies can shape a person for the worse, as evidenced by the likes of Gaara, Obito Uchiha, Nagato Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and many more. However, Naruto has proven to stay good despite all the obstacles, which deems him worthy of Thor's hammer.

2. Rock Lee

Another one of the most prominent Naruto characters in this area (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Rock Lee is not only one of the most popular Naruto characters of all time but also a very inspirational one. His dedication to becoming a powerful ninja without any access to Ninjutsu in this series deserves a lot of credit, even if people have stated that he has been underutilized during the Shippuden portion of the series.

Moreover, there isn't a single percentage of evil in Rock Lee's body and soul. He forgave someone like Gaara as the latter became a better person despite Gaara giving Lee massive injuries. He also jumped to aid Naruto during the Sasuke Retrieval arc to fight Kimimaro the moment he recovered from said injuries, highlighting his willingness to help others.

His hard work, dedication, and noble spirit would be more than enough to lift Thor's hammer, which would also be a massive reward for his character. As far as Naruto characters go, it is certain that fans would have wanted to see more of Rock Lee in the series.

3. Might Guy

Another one of the strongest Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

This case is very similar to Rock Lee and makes a lot of sense, considering that Might Guy was his sensei. Guy is another one of the most popular Naruto characters, and his fight with Madara Uchiha in the final arc has become the stuff of legends throughout the years.

There is also the fact that Might Guy is a selfless man, a dedicated teacher to his students, and someone whose work discipline and ethics have defined his successful career as a ninja. He would probably lift the hammer without much problem, and there is a good chance he would make a very comedic scene by laughing at Kakashi Hatake for not being able to wield it.

4. Hashirama Senju

Among the most honest Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Hashirama Senju is connected to Naruto because they are both the reincarnations of Asura Otsutsuki, thus making him a very special individual in the series. He also shares those characters' strong sense of justice and spiritual purity, which is a major aspect of his journey throughout the story.

By his genetics, he was one of the most powerful Naruto characters, to the point that his cells were used to power up other people, such as Madara and Kabuto. Moreover, Hashirama's noble spirit and acceptance of honors were key to the foundation of the Hidden Leaf Village and would have allowed him to wield Thor's hammer.

5. Minato Namikaze

Another one of the most heroic Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Minato Namikaze is one of the most celebrated Naruto characters because of his personality, impressive abilities, and simple cool factor. He was also instrumental in the series' main plot since he was the Fourth Hokage. He even sealed Kurama inside his son, Naruto. So, he is a very important character in the overarching plot.

Furthermore, much like his son, he was a noble ninja who always tried to help others with optimism. He made mistakes along the way, but the same could be said about Thor in several adaptations and the source material in the comics. That has usually not stopped him from wielding his hammer, and the same can be said about Minato.

5 Naruto characters who would not be able to lift Thor's hammer

1. Orochimaru

One of the most evil Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Orochimaru is one of the most iconic anime villains of all time because of the sheer impact he made due to his evil nature. When he was first introduced during the Chunin Exams arc, he was depicted as a monster of pure, sadistic evil who thrived with every single crime he committed.

It makes a lot of sense that he wouldn't be able to lift the hammer when considering that he has committed multiple murders, experimented with adults and children against their will, created a war between two villages, and a lot more. He is probably one of the most evil Naruto characters of all time, and his redemption at the end of the series doesn't compensate for his past.

2. Danzo Shimura

Among the most ruthless Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Danzo might be one of the most peculiar Naruto characters ever since author Masashi Kishimoto essentially created him as the one responsible for most of the biggest crimes in the Hidden Leaf Village. While this pushes the reader's suspension of disbelief to its limits, it also makes Danzo Shimura an incredibly evil individual.

This is a character who was willing to orchestrate the Uchiha clan massacre simply because of political disagreements. He was also willing to let Ochorimaru destroy the Hidden Leaf Village because he wanted an edge over Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage. Danzo was extremely power-hungry and had no problem getting his hands dirty to get what he wanted.

When considering all of this, there is no denying that he wouldn't be able to lift the hammer, but there is an argument to be made that he would try to find a solution. His dislike of the Uchiha clan and still getting the Sharingan eyes implanted on his arm is a testament to his approach to things.

3. Madara Uchiha

One of the most iconic Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Madara Uchiha has become one of the most iconic Naruto characters of all time and is widely regarded as one of the finest anime villains. Author Masashi Kishimoto took a long time to set up the character and his influence in the story, to the point that his arrival in the last arc is one of the most powerful moments in the medium's history.

There is also the fact that Madara has been an agent of chaos and destruction since his youth, to the point that the Uchiha clan slowly pushed him out in the early days of the Hidden Leaf Village. He still didn't stop and decided to devise the Eye of the Moon plan, which would define the rest of the shinobi world for years to come.

A man who has murdered with ease, who has betrayed his friends and family, who has manipulated the government bodies for decades, and even committed terrorism by founding Akatsuki in the shadows is something that runs him out of the race to become a wielder of Thor's hammer. Not even a final moment with his best friend Hashirama Senju was going to fix that in the grand scheme of things. Hence, he is one of the most evil Naruto characters in the series' history.

4. Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya was corrupted throughout her life (Image via Studio Pierrot).

It's no secret that Kaguya Otsutsuki is one of the most controversial Naruto characters of all time. Her introduction by the end of the series, taking over Madara Uchiha's role as the final villain of the story, is a decision that is criticized to this day.

Kaguya perhaps started with good intentions in her story, but she was ultimately corrupted and lost touch with reality. This is very notorious when Black Zetsu releases her during the final arc and wants to take over, to the point that Naruto and the rest of Team 7 have to put an end to her.

Considering all these different elements, a corrupted entity like her couldn't lift Thor's hammer. Very few Naruto characters are as naturally evil and selfish as Kaguya Otsutsuki, with her actions defining many events throughout the years.

5. Obito Uchiha

One of the most divisive Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Very few Naruto characters are as divisive as Obito Uchiha because of how he was developed throughout the story and the motivation behind his actions. While most people liked him in the original Kakashi Gaiden manga, with the character serving as the story of how the former got his Sharingan, that wasn't where his story ended.

He was rescued by Madara Uchiha and was groomed to help him with his plans. However, he didn't commit until he saw his lifelong friend and love interest getting killed in a Shinobi war. This was the moment where Obito went from a positive and uplifting person to a sadistic monster who had no problem taking thousands of lives to achieve his goals.

There is no denying that Obito wouldn't be able to lift the hammer, and it is a testament to Kishimoto's writing that he managed to give this character a lot of development. Although many fans didn't enjoy the fact that his main motivation was his love and idealization of Rin, he still showed that he was a potent threat and smart enough to manipulate people.

Final thoughts

Fans will have different opinions regarding Naruto characters who can wield Thor's hammer and those who can't. However, when considering the journeys and actions of these individuals throughout the original series, there is no denying this would be the most reasonable outcome.

