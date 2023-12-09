Naruto: Was Kurama ever truly a villain? Explained

Popularly known as the Nine-Tails, Kurama is the fox spirit sealed inside Naruto. He is arguably the strongest of the tail beasts and is considered to have destructive power equal to a natural calamity.

In the initial stages of the anime, Kurama was portrayed as a mindless, rampaging villain who, due to his hatred of humans, was unforgiving and inconsiderate toward them.

However, fans of the anime hold him in a very different light and appreciate his overall development throughout the series. Kurama evolved into one of Naruto's best friends, mentoring and looking over him throughout numerous fights. However, fans wonder why Kurama changed and whether he was ever truly a villain.

Despite being Naruto's best friend, why was Kurama considered to be evil?

Expand Tweet

Kurama was not necessarily evil, but he chose to play the role of a villain. Ever since Kurama came into existence, he was considered to be a mindless monster and had been manipulated as a tool for war and destruction. As a result, Kurama developed an immense hatred toward humans and regarded them as selfish and cruel.

Using his Sharingan, Madara Uchiha was the first one to fully control the Nine-Tails and used him in his battle against Hashirama Senju. Even still, Hashirama prevailed over Madara, freeing Kurama in the process. However, since Hashirama considered Kurama too big of a threat to the Konoha, Mito Uzumaki (wife of Hashirama Senju) took it upon herself to seal him within her and became the first Nine-Tails Jinchuriki.

During the last few years of Mito's life, Kushina Uzumaki (Naruto's mother) was chosen to be the next Nine-Tails Jinchuriki.

Unfortunately, during her pregnancy, when the seal became weak, Obito Uchiha managed to control Kurama and forced him to attack Konoha. This disaster ended with both Minato and Kushina losing their lives, and Minato used a contract seal to confine half of Kurama within his son.

Ever since Naruto was a little boy, Kurama used every opportunity he could find to break the seal and gain his freedom. He shared his chakra with Naruto whenever he was severely outmatched, which caused him to go on a rampage. However, as he grew older and got stronger, he decided to confront Kurama and tie him down completely.

What surprised Kurama was that even though he lost, his Jinchuriki continued to treat him with respect and considered him to be a friend.

Naruto had a natural ability to influence people positively, thereby bringing out the best in them. His indomitable will and persistence finally got through to Kurama, and he never looked back again. He continued to support him in his path to becoming the Hokage and was even proud when his Jinchuriki finally managed to do so.

The only human Kurama loved and respected was Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Sage of Six Paths). All-tailed beasts looked at him as a father figure and felt safe in his presence. During the fourth great ninja war, Naruto, being the child of the prophecy, became a medium between all-tailed beasts, earning their recognition and respect.

After the war ended, when the Sage of Six Paths asked Kurama about his intentions for the future, he bashfully confessed to wanting to stay with his Jinchuriki. It shows how changed he was and how much respect he gained for the number-one unpredictable ninja.

Concluding thoughts

Expand Tweet

What Kurama essentially wanted was to be understood and treated with respect. He had only seen the dark side of humanity and had therefore returned the favor in kind. In a way, Naruto forced Kurama to change his perspective and look at the good in humanity as well.

Over the years and after several emotional episodes in the anime, fans have come to admire the friendship between the two iconic characters. The loss of Kurama in the Boruto anime marked the end of one of the most iconic duos in the anime world.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.