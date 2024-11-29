8 high school anime characters who are bigger bullies than Bakugo from My Hero Academia

High school anime characters have a lot of different personalities and ideologies but there are cases such as Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia who started as a bully. He caused the protagonist, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, a lot of pain and suffering when they were students and this was a prevalent element in both characters' progression.

However, there are high school anime characters who take the bullying even further and do things far worse than Bakugo. Some of this is due to them being worse people, others having negative characters, and others simply doing a lot of worse things. This is something that makes them stand out when compared to this character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series mentioned here. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

8 high school anime characters who are bigger bullies than My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo and why

1) Aira Shiratori (Dandadan)

One of the most popular high school anime characters in recent times (Image via Science SARU).

There is an argument to be made that the new Dandadan anime has made Aira Shiratori one of the most popular high school anime characters at the moment. While she is bound to get a lot better in the coming arcs, her introduction already made her a worse bully than Katsuki Bakugo.

That is because Aira enjoys pretending to be nice to people so they fall in love with her and she can then break their hearts. She also spread rumors about Momo Ayase to ruin her public image, which is something that Bakugo never did since he always tended to be upfront with Deku when bullying him.

2) Erika Konno and Hanabi Natsubayashi (Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki)

Two high school anime characters who need to go together (Image via Project No. 9).

It might be a bit unfair to add two high school anime characters from the same series but they are oftentimes connected. Both Hanabi and Erika have a tendency to bully others in the series but the most interesting part is that they do so for different reasons and handle situations in a very different manner.

Hanabi tends to be very shy and doesn't speak a lot but her lack of social skills often leads to her being very blunt and even mean-spirited at times. It is arguably worse than Bakugo since she knows what it feels like to be socially shunned. That shows how there are people who know what it feels like to be mistreated by others and still manage to bully others.

On the other hand, Erika Konno is a much more obvious example and one that a lot of people have seen in fiction. She is very prideful, and arrogant, and tends to bully others when she is in a bad mood and also forces others to do what they don't like, which is something that not even Bakugo does in My Hero Academia.

3) Naoka Ueno (A Silent Voice)

One of the most prominent high school anime characters when it comes to bullying (Image via KyoAni)

A lot of My Hero Academia fans still reject and criticize the moment Bakugo tells Deku to take his life, which was an awful thing to do and one of the character's lowest moments. In that regard, very few high school anime characters go further than Naoka Ueno in A Silent Voice, which is saying a lot.

She spends most of the story tormenting Shoko Nishimiya and blames the latter for the consequences of her actions and the isolation she goes through. There is even a moment where she decides to bully and mock Shoko due to her suicide attempt, which is something that Bakugo didn't do not even in his worst moments in My Hero Academia.

4) Masato Kadowaki (Arata The Legend)

Another case among high school anime characters who are bullies (Image via Satelight and JM Animation)

A lot of My Hero Academia fans have praised Katsuki Bakugo's development throughout the story. He slowly becomes a much better person, especially considering that the impact Deku and All Might had on him was quite special. However, the same cannot be said of one of the most bitter high school anime characters, Masato Kadowaki.

Kadowaki is the former best friend and now bully of Arata Hinohara, much like Bakugo with Deku, and comes from a broken home where his parents' mistakes took a huge toll on his psyche. He grows bitter and resentful, becoming a major antagonist to the protagonist because he feels that the latter looks down on him, which is similar to the My Hero Academia dynamic.

5) Rin Sasaki (Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches)

Another prominent choice (Image via Liden Films).

While bullying is never justified, at least Katsuki Bakugo went after Deku on his own and didn't rely on anyone else to do his bidding. This is something that kept up even during their UA days in the series, with the explosive hero student constantly going after the protagonist without anyone else's help. However, the same can't be said about Rin Sasaki.

She was not only a bully to Urara Shiraishi, the female protagonist of Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches, but also used her friends to torment her, which is something that Bakugo never did. Moreover, her motivation was equally as weak as Katsuki's, annoyed at Urara because Ryu Yamada, the protagonist, chose to protect her. Thus, Rin is one of the cruelest high school anime characters.

6) Chosuke Takada (Assassination Classroom)

One of the most underrated high school anime characters when it comes to bullying (Image via Lerche).

While Katsuki Bakugo's actions as a bully to Izuku Midoriya aren't justified, he was propelled to do so because of the ego he got thanks to his Quirk and abilities. He is a talented person and the praise got to his head, but there are examples of bullies who don't excel at anything and still mistreat others. One of these is Chosuke Takada from Assassination Classroom.

He is one of the students in Class 3-D of Kunugigaoka Junior High School who is often seen with Nobuta Tanaka and is oftentimes mistreating and mocking others in the series. However, unlike Bakugo, he doesn't excel at anything and simply does so out of being mean to others, which is arguably worse.

7) Unnamed Class Representative (Chainsaw Man)

Another underrated choice among high school anime characters (Image via Shueisha).

This might be one of the few high school anime characters without a name despite having a somewhat major role to play at the beginning of the second part of Chainsaw Man. In a way, this character was essential in the story since her actions led to Asa Mitaka striking a deal with the War Devil, Yoru, so most of the plot in this part of the series was because of her.

This character made a deal with the Justice Devil so she could have the power to take the life of Asa and anyone who could have known about her relationship with the teacher. Naturally, Bakugo never had a relationship with a teacher and doesn't go around trying to kill people, so the class representative is certainly worse.

8) Hisashi Mitsui (Slam Dunk)

One of the most interesting high school anime characters (Image via Toei Animation).

Very few high school anime characters have an arc as beautiful and notorious as the one Hisashi Mitsui had in Slam Dunk. His return to the world of basketball is not only inspirational but also a reminder that sometimes time takes its toll and people need to appreciate the chances they get in life.

After he suffered an injury that kept him out of the court for months, Mitsui gave up and became a delinquent out of spite and bitterness. This was to the point that he was bullying one of the players at Shohoku High, Ryota Miyagi. All of this reached its peak when he fought Hanamichi Sakuragi and his friends at the training court, which resulted in him breaking down and getting a second chance from coach Anzai, starting his redemption.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of high school anime characters and come in a lot of shapes and forms, although these are some of the most prominent when it comes to bullying. On the other hand, they all have different character arcs throughout their respective series, although they all committed greater mistakes than Katsuki Bakugo in My Hero Academia.

