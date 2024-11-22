10 Dragon Ball characters who deserve Conqueror's Haki

Dragon Ball characters come out in different shapes and forms, with a lot of abilities that make them stand out when compared to other characters in the medium. In that regard, there are ten of them who would be very fitting to have a major One Piece ability, Conqueror's Haki.

This ability is the strongest form of Haki and allows them to overwhelm the people around them because of their sheer power and can also cover the person's body and weapons to cause greater damage. In that regard, there are several Dragon Ball characters who are cut out to have this One Piece skill and would be great users of that as well.

10 Dragon Ball characters who deserve to have One Piece's Conqueror's Haki and why

1. Goku

Goku would definitely have Conqueror's Haki (Image via Toei Animation).

Among the vast cast of Dragon Ball characters, there is no denying that Goku would be one of the most obvious options for Conqueror's Haki. It is fairly obvious that he and the One Piece protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, have a lot of similarities, especially considering their personalities and the way they go about things.

Goku's personality is quite special, to the point that he has managed to win over a lot of his enemies throughout the years and have become major allies of his, such as Vegeta, Piccolo, and more. That type of charisma and even leadership is a major requirement to have this ability, which makes a lot of sense with this character.

Moreover, Goku is one of the most dedicated and disciplined Dragon Ball characters, and that would allow him to master that ability. This is evidenced in the Super manga, where he has spent the last few arcs mastering Ultra Instinct and getting the most out of it.

2. Future Trunks

One of the most popular Dragon Ball characters (Image via Toei Animation).

Future Trunks is one of the most heroic Dragon Ball characters because of the horrific timeline he had to grow up in and how he and Future Gohan had to protect the remains of humanity against the Androids 17 and 18. This molded him in a way that was quite traumatic for him but also toughened him up in a manner that would make him a great fit for this ability.

He has proven to have a strong sense of will and has managed to overcome a lot of odds, which is something that could be a great argument for him to have this ability. This was further emphasized in Super when he got a new transformation out of sheer will and managed to keep up with someone like Zamasu, who was a lot stronger than him at the time.

3. Vegeta

One of the most determined Dragon Ball characters (Image via Toei Animation).

In order to have Conqueror's Haki, it requires a lot of leadership, determination, and being one in a million as far as getting this ability goes. All of this has defined Vegeta's character throughout the entirety of the series, and it is almost certain that he would have gained this skill if it were available in Dragon Ball.

The Saiyan Prince has stood out in the series because of his determination, laser-focused sight, and not allowing anyone to get in his way to get what he wants. In that regard, his dedication would have proven to be a major catalyst to get this ability, coupled with the fact that he is royalty, making him a bit of a natural leader.

Much like Goku, Vegeta would also train extremely hard to get the most out of this ability. This means that he could become a master of Haki with relative ease, which is something that makes him stand out from most Dragon Ball characters since they don't have his level of discipline.

4. Beerus

The God of Destruction is one of the most powerful Dragon Ball characters (Image via Toei Animation).

Beerus, as far as Dragon Ball characters go, is widely regarded as one of the most powerful in the entire franchise. The God of Destruction of Universe 7 is a master of combat and is still regarded as stronger than the likes of Vegeta and Goku, so it would make a lot of sense that he would have this ability.

The degree of mastery that Beerus has of some of the strongest techniques in the series, such as the Hakai, suggests that he would be a masterful Haki user. Moreover, he is also going to have the personality to wield this type of Haki, to the point that perhaps he would be one of the most powerful in that department.

5. Gohan

Gohan would definitely have Conqueror's Haki (Image via Toei Animation).

There are very few Dragon Ball characters who stand out as Gohan as far as natural potential goes as a fighter. He reached Super Saiyan 2 a young boy, and was capable of defeating a powerhouse as Cell. He recently got to the level of Goku and Vegeta with his Beast form after years of slacking in training.

Therefore, when considering his natural potential and the anger outbursts that give him power-ups from time to time, he would definitely have Conqueror's Haki. Perhaps the biggest challenge for Gohan's character is the fact that he slacks in training, but recent events in the franchise have proven that not to be much of an issue.

6. Toppo

Toppo's God of Destruction status suggests he would have Conqueror's Haki (Image via Toei Animation).

The leader of the Pride Troopers is the second strongest character of his universe, only surpassed by Jiren, and is also a God of Destruction who is currently in training. That was evidenced in the Tournament of Power arc where Vegeta had to sacrifice himself to get this character out of the arena, which goes to show how powerful he was.

Moreover, Toppo's strong sense of justice and determination make him a phenomenal candidate for this type of Haki, to the point he stands out as one of the best choices. When considering that he is both the leader of a superhero team and a candidate for a God of Destruction position, he has a lot of traits that make him quite fitting for this power.

7. Jiren

One of the strongest Dragon Ball characters (Image via Toei Animation).

The entirety of Jiren's character, at least based on what has been shown in the franchise thus far, is centered around his strength. He still ranks as one of the strongest Dragon Ball characters and someone who even managed to surpass his own God of Destruction, Belmod.

In that regard, it is fairly certain that he would have all types of Haki and be one of the strongest in that department. He is, ultimately, a genius fighter and a prodigy, to the point that it could be argued that he wasn't able to be defeated by Goku and his friends and only got kicked out of the arena in the Tournament of Power.

8. Hit

One of the most effective Dragon Ball characters (Image via Toei Animation).

Hit is one of the most mysterious Dragon Ball characters because not much information has been revealed about his backstory and why he is the way he is. Most fans know that he is a hired assassin and arguably the strongest Universe 6 fighter, which makes him a very good candidate for this ability.

There might be some comments from fans arguing that he doesn't have the personality for this type of Haki, but being quiet doesn't mean not having a great will. He arguably reached the pinnacle of strength in his universe, keeping up with a Super Saiyan Blue with Kaioken version of Goku, which is why him having all versions of Haki wouldn't be out of the question.

9. Piccolo

Piccolo's journey would definitely grant him Conqueror's Haki (Image via Toei Animation).

There are very few Dragon Ball characters who have had a better evolution than Piccolo, and that is for a good reason. He started as the reincarnation of Demon King Piccolo and went on to forge his own path through redemption, to the point he sacrificed himself in the Saiyan Saga to protect a young Gohan against Nappa.

Later on, he merged with Nail in Namek and with Kami in the Android Saga, giving him a level of power and knowledge that would make him a great fit for Conqueror's Haki. That is because he has a degree of wisdom and spirituality that develops him into a fairly unique character, which is something that needs to be taken into account.

Piccolo has a strong will and is known to be capable of meditation, giving him an edge to have this ability over most Dragon Ball characters. Much like the examples of Goku and Vegeta, he is always training and dedicating himself to get the most out of his abilities, so he would definitely be a great Haki user.

10. Whis

Arguably the strongest among Dragon Ball characters in Universe 7 (Image via Toei Animation).

As of this writing, Whis could be regarded as the strongest as far as Universe 7 Dragon Ball characters go. Not only is he an Angel, which already grants him a special status, but he is also Beerus' master, and it is confirmed that he is still a lot more powerful than Goku and Vegeta, even if the last two have learned to use Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego, respectively.

Therefore, there is no denying that Whis would be a masterful Haki user in all of its variations since he has proven to be a great fighter in almost any area. Moreover, it seems likely that the Angels are on a higher plane of existence, thus perhaps giving them a greater degree of ability with Haki.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of Dragon Ball characters who have shown a lot of different abilities and virtues throughout the years, but these are some of the most likely to have Conqueror's Haki. This is not only because of their strength but also due to their mentality and the different challenges they have overcome throughout the years in the series.

