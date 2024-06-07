Dragon Ball's 10 most powerful Kamehamehas, ranked

The Dragon Ball series, made by Akira Toriyama, has engaged viewers for a long time. It has thrilling fights, fun characters, and memorable moves. One of the most famous attacks is the Kamehameha. At first, Master Roshi used it, and then Goku and other fighters learned it too.
The Kamehameha is a sign of great strength and resolve. To do this energy wave, named after a Hawaiian king, the user gathers energy into their hands and lets out a powerful beam. In all the shows, from the original Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Super, the Kamehameha has been part of many exciting and key moments.
From Master Roshi's Original Kamehameha to the Ultimate Kamehameha: Here are the top 10 strongest Kamehamehas in Dragon Ball
1) The Divine Kamehameha
The epic showdown between Goku and Kefla was a captivating spectacle in Dragon Ball Super. As Kefla unleashed her tremendous power, Goku displayed remarkable agility by evading her ultimate attack.
Seizing the opportunity, he skillfully harnessed the momentum of Kefla's beam and countered with a point-blank Divine Kamehameha. This extraordinary feat not only vanquished Kefla but also solidified Goku's mastery over the iconic Kamehameha technique, affirming his status as a true legend among martial artists.
2) The Ultimate Kamehameha
The Dragon Ball Super: Broly showcased the incredible might of the newly formed Gogeta Blue. As this powerful warrior prepared his ultimate attack, the ground shook beneath his feet. This trembling earth revealed the immense energy he was gathering.
When Gogeta launched his Ultimate Kamehameha, it was a breathtaking display of raw power. The brilliant beam of energy easily overpowered the mighty Broly, cementing Gogeta Blue's status as one of the most formidable fighters in the entire Dragon Ball universe.
3) The Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken Kamehameha
In the intense clash against Universe 6's skilled assassin Hit, Goku discovered that his newfound Super Saiyan Blue form was not enough. Driven to explore the limits of his might, Goku boldly combined the Kaioken technique with his Super Saiyan Blue transformation.
This fusion unleashed the devastating Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken Kamehameha. This immensely powerful beam overwhelmed Hit's ability to manipulate time, striking him with such force that he was knocked out of the arena. Goku's victory showcased his remarkable growth and unwavering determination to surpass his boundaries, constantly striving to reach new heights of strength.
4) The Final Kamehameha
The mighty Saiyan warriors Goku and Vegeta joined forces to create a formidable fusion – Vegito. This extraordinary being combined the signature attacks of its two halves, resulting in a devastating technique known as the Final Kamehameha. Crackling with electrical energy and swirling with shades of blue and yellow, the Final Kamehameha perfectly captured the immense power of these two legendary fighters.
When unleashed against the fused Zamasu, this beam attack displayed Vegito's overwhelming dominance, nearly securing victory for the heroic duo. The sight of the Final Kamehameha was a breathtaking spectacle, showcasing the incredible strength that can arise when rivals unite for a common cause.
5) The Kaioken Times Twenty Kamehameha
Goku faced an endless attack from Frieza and was very hurt and tired. However, he tried his hardest using a special move called Kaioken. He made the move 20 times stronger than normal.
With all this extra power, Goku shot a huge energy blast called Kamehameha at Frieza, which blasted Frieza high up into the sky. Although it did not defeat the villain, Goku's Kaioken Times Twenty Kamehameha showed his strong determination and ability to push past his limits.
6) Master Roshi's Original Kamehameha
The Kamehameha wave was initially mastered by Master Roshi. In the early episodes, Roshi displayed his excellent control over this technique as he used the Kamehameha to put out a huge fire raging at the castle of Ox-King.
However, the immense force behind Roshi's Kamehameha ended up destroying the entire castle accidentally. This event highlighted Roshi's incredible power and the devastating potential of the Kamehameha wave if not used carefully.
7) The Big-Bang Kamehameha
Dragon Ball GT featured Gogeta, a fusion warrior made from Goku and Vegeta using the Big Bang Kamehameha. This strong and intense attack blended Vegeta's Big Bang Attack with Goku's Kamehameha wave.
The Big Bang Kamehameha burst forth from a tight sphere of powerful energy as it unleashed an enormous, dazzling beam that almost destroyed the mighty Omega Shenron. As one of the last true Kamehameha attacks in the Dragon Ball GT story, the Big Bang Kamehameha finished with an incredible force.
8) The Times-Ten Kamehameha
Goku's Super Saiyan 4 form in the Dragon Ball GT series showcased a potent version of the iconic Kamehameha attack. Called the Times-Ten Kamehameha, this move saw Goku merge two spheres of energy into a single, blue-colored beam of immense power.
While the initial blast alone was not enough to defeat the formidable foe Great Ape Baby, the delayed follow-up strike proved to be a game-changer. This unique Kamehameha variant demonstrated the sheer might and versatility that Goku commanded with his signature technique.
9) The Instant Transmission Kamehameha
Goku demonstrated outstanding skill when he battled Cell. He used a remarkable technique called the Instant Transmission Kamehameha. First, Goku teleported behind Cell using the Instant Transmission move and then fired a powerful Kamehameha energy blast at close range.
The surprise and force of this attack made it a truly iconic moment in the Dragon Ball series. It showcased Goku's incredible fighting abilities and mastery of energy techniques.
10) The Family Kamehameha
In the thrilling movie Broly: Second Coming from the Dragon Ball series, viewers witnessed an awe-inspiring display of familial bonds and unparalleled power. Gohan and Goten joined forces with their father's guiding spirit to unleash the ultimate Family Kamehameha.
This remarkable technique, harnessing the energy and love of their family, proved to be an unstoppable force against the formidable Saiyan warrior, Broly. As the three Saiyans channeled their shared resolve, the combined Kamehameha wave shone with a brilliance that could not be withstood, ultimately triumphing over Broly's legendary might.
Final thoughts
The Kamehameha has been a big part of the Dragon Ball series ever since it started. This powerful move has grown stronger alongside its famous characters. It went from Master Roshi showing how skillfully he could do it to Goku combining it with other techniques in countless new ways.
The Kamehameha is now one of the most well-known and amazing special moves in anime. As the Dragon Ball story continues, fans can't wait to see Goku and others unleash even more powerful versions of the Kamehameha. This iconic move will remain a true symbol of the series for years to come.
