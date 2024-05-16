Dragon Ball Super manga has a Super Saiyan Blue level problem, and it's the Super Hero movie's fault

The Dragon Ball Super manga integrated the Super Hero movie storyline in 2023, and that led to problems with the Androids that Dr. Hedo created to defeat the main characters. It was shown that the Androids created by Hedo were powerful enough to compete with Super Saiyan Blue level characters, which is something that could be a bit of a plothole.

It is worth pointing out that this is a plothole that author Akira Toriyama also had long before the Dragon Ball Super manga, with Dr. Gero creating Androids 17 and 18, who were way more powerful than Frieza and the initial Super Saiyans. Therefore, this is a bit of a running problem in the series, but it is also worth pointing out that it begs why only human technology can do it, while the Frieza Force, with alien resources, can't.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining why human technology can create Super Saiyan Blue level characters in the Dragon Ball Super manga

Once the Dragon Ball Super manga introduced the characters of the Gamma androids, it led to the problem of them having similar strength to Super Saiyan Blue level fighters. This was a problem that Toriyama already had in the series, during the Android saga with 17 and 18 being a lot stronger than Frieza and the first version of the Super Saiyan. But the issue in Super is a lot worse when considering they are competing with people having God Ki.

This also presents the problem of why the Frieza Force, an organization with the resources of several planets and a lot of men to execute any project, couldn't create androids who could compete with these characters. This is exemplified because the likes of Bulma, Hedo, and Gero could do the same on Earth. And the answer, or at least trying to find a reason within the canon manga, is that these three human scientists are super-geniuses who can surpass great minds of the galaxy.

It has been shown time and time again that Bulma is one of the smartest characters in the series, even inventing time travel in Future Trunks' era. Dr. Gero created Androids with endless energy and a being who could absorb others to grow and improve in Cell. Therefore, it is not impossible to think that they are unique geniuses, which could give an explanation in the Dragon Ball Super manga.

The Super Saiyan Blue problem

Goku using Kaioken and Super Saiyan Blue in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball Super manga has had an issue with the Super Saiyan Blue transformation because it has become the default form for Goku and Vegeta to use in combat. This often leads to a lot of problems introducing characters that could compete with them, which is an issue because these are characters with God Ki.

There is also the issue with the Dragon Ball Super manga having a somewhat difficult power scale in the sense that characters could become a lot more powerful in a short amount of time to challenge or equal the main duo of the series. This leads to the Super Saiyan Blue transformation often being surpassed, which has hurt its public perception over the years.

Final thoughts

The Dragon Ball Super manga introduced the Super Hero storyline that created the problem of humans being able to create entities who can be on a similar level to the Super Saiyan Blue characters. However, that has been a running issue within the franchise.

