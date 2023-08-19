Dragon Ball Super's controversial Trunks transformation still lives in fans' heads rent-free

Dragon Ball Super is a series that has had a lot of ups and downs, and people are still struggling to accept some points about this sequel. Despite being part of one of the most popular franchises of all time, the anime still has difficulties getting people's attention, and one of the most criticized moments was Future Trunks' Super Saiyan Rage transformation in the Goku Black arc.

Now, it's no secret that Future Trunks is a fan favorite, and Dragon Ball Super brought him back to generate interest, but this transformation was viewed as a colossal miss. The sentiment of rejection is so big that this power-up is still discussed to this day as one of the worst in the series and one of the moments that broke the Black arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super series.

Dragon Ball Super fans voiced their criticism of Future Trunks' Super Saiyan Rage

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Future Trunks unlocked Super Saiyan Rage when fighting Goku Black and Zamasu in his timeline for people who don't know the context. Trunks got angry because of all the chaos and destruction he witnessed and gained this new power-up to help in the battle.

Most fans have hated Super Saiyan Rage because it represents a poorly executed power-up to make Future Trunks more relevant in the story. Now, the majority of people that watch the series would have loved to see Trunks being stronger but in a way that would be much more logical and fitting of his character.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Now, every fan has their points of view on Dragon Ball Super, which is valid, but it also has to be said that Super Saiyan Rage gets a lot of unjustified hate online. While it wasn't one of the series' most decisive moments, it was a necessary evil to speed up the plot and give Trunks the power he needed to contribute in battle.

Super Saiyan Rage in the story

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Super Saiyan Rage was one of those moments where the people in charge of Dragon Ball Super decided to speed up the plot regarding Future Trunks. There are no two ways about it: they needed him to get stronger to fight Black and Zamasu, although it could have been handled much better.

The form, while flawed in terms of execution, is also meant to reflect how Trunks had enough. He had seen his timeline being crushed time and time for years and was now watching two gods undermining the human race he fought for, which is why he ended up snapping. In many ways, it is Trunks' version of Goku becoming Super Saiyan in the Namek saga in Dragon Ball Z.

Of course, Super Saiyan Rage doesn't even begin to have the gravitas, epic factor, and narrative weight of Goku turning Super Saiyan in Namek, but the principles are the same. It serves two purposes: to get to the point where Trunks can fight with the villains and also to express his frustration. While it will never be the best power-up of all time, it has a purpose within the story.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Trunks' Super Saiyan Rage transformation will never be a highlight of Dragon Ball Super and the franchise. Fans have a lot of valid arguments to explain why it doesn't work, but it also gets a lot of unjustified hate, which doesn't help those people's cases.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.