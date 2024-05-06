Why Dragon Ball introducing Beast Gohan is great for Goten, explained

Dragon Ball has always had trouble maintaining its side characters at a level similar to Goku and Vegeta, but it seems that Beast Gohan and Orange Piccolo are two recent examples that suggest they are trying to correct that situation, with Goten most likely benefitting from that as well.

And while fans have a right to be doubtful about it, this seems like a natural progression for his character, especially considering his genetics and role in the series.

The role of Goten throughout the franchise has been a point of contention for Dragon Ball fans for decades now, especially considering that he is not only Goku's son, but also has all of Gohan's genetics and, on paper, even greater potential.

However, the character has never taken off and become his own individual beyond just being Goku's second son, which is why this current Beast Gohan arc could be a very good sign for Goten as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Goten should benefit from Gohan's Beast transformation in Dragon Ball

Beast Gohan was not only an attempt by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro to level up the character so he could keep up with the likes of Goku and Vegeta, but it also seems like a way for him to stay in that lane for the foreseeable future. Much has been said about Gohan's potential and how strong he can be when pushed to his best, but this situation could also be a breakthrough moment for Goten, if handled well.

Goten has often been mishandled throughout the series and has had very few moments to shine, which is why a lot of fans have been frustrated with the different creative teams who have used him in multiple media. Despite not only being Goku's son but also having the exact same genetics as Gohan while also being more inclined to fight than the latter, Goten has often been put on the backburner, even when compared to present Trunks.

The Beast Gohan transformation, along with the Orange Piccolo one, is a very good example of how the people in charge of the franchise want to give the side characters more power so they can be more relevant. In that regard, it would make sense for Goten, one of the protagonist's sons, to get a boost in the coming arcs because of his natural potential.

The issues with power creep in the story

Trunks, Gohan, and Goten in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Power creep might be one of the biggest problems in the Dragon Ball franchise and is shown by the fact that only Goku and Vegeta have managed to remain relevant fighters through their respective runs in the series. While other characters have had their moments to shine, the truth of the matter is that the two protagonists have had a much greater role in terms of strength, which is something that made the series feel like the "Goku and Vegeta show" at times.

Now, it seems that the series has understood that, given that Gohan and Piccolo not only have an arc in the manga and a movie format focused on them (with Goku and Vegeta barely involved), but are also getting significant power-ups. Therefore, it would be interesting to see other characters going through that route in order to keep up with the main cast.

Final thoughts

Now that Gohan has received the Beast transformation as a way to gain relevance in the Dragon Ball franchise, it could be good news for Goten as well. Gohan's little brother has the potential and the genetics to be able to keep up with him and their father.

