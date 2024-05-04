Ultra Instinct was the best thing to happen to Dragon Ball transformations, but not for the reason fans think

Dragon Ball stands out for its myriad transformations, cementing its status as one of the most iconic anime franchises in this regard. Among these transformations, the Super Saiyan stands out as the most memorable example. However, over the years, the abundance of transformations, especially in the Super sequel, has led to a convolution in the series' lore.

That's where Ultra Instinct steps in, offering a refreshing addition to the series. It is a bit different from other Dragon Ball transformations in terms of use and abilities, but also because its name deviates from the typical use of Super Saiyan.

Therefore, it keeps the series from getting repetitive in terms of the names for the transformations, which is something that was starting to happen with the Super Saiyan Blue transformation, whose canon name was too convoluted for its own sake.

Explaining why Ultra Instinct added something different to the Dragon Ball franchise when it comes to the names

There is no denying that, by the time the Super series had some arcs under its belt, there was an excessive amount of Super Saiyan transformations, and the names were getting more and more complex to remember. A very good example of this is the Super Saiyan Blue transformation, which, canonically, is referred to as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, and that is a fairly absurd name for this power-up.

While essentially a Saiyan turning into a Super Saiyan with God Ki, the name makes it sound convoluted and frustrating to a lot of fans, and understandably so. Undoubtedly, Super Saiyan is the most iconic transformation in all of anime, but the truth of the matter is that it was getting fairly repetitive throughout the series.

This is when the Ultra Instinct transformation rolled into the story, not only being a power-up that doesn't require the character to be a Saiyan but also having its own name. That is something that makes it stand out from most transformations beyond the abilities and requirements, which makes it a lot easier to remember.

The modern legacy of the Ultra Instinct transformation

Ultra Instinct represents a crucial evolution in the Dragon Ball franchise when compared to the Super Saiyan transformation. It injects much-needed freshness into the series while expanding the boundaries of transformations without having to rely on Saiyan genetics.

Additionally, this transformation felt like a reward for Goku's constant training since his beginnings in the series and also a power-up that didn't focus on simply punching harder but instead on movement and reaching peace of mind. That is something that has served as a way for the character of Goku to go through some development in the Super manga, which he also needed.

Final thoughts

The Ultra Instinct transformation was a necessary change for the Dragon Ball transformation, not just because of what it offers to the story but also due to the name it has. It offers a refreshing departure from the usual Super Saiyan variations, thus giving the series a bit of variety.

