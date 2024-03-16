Dragon Ball: Why is the Ultra Instinct form so powerful? The transformation, explained

Dragon Ball Super has been considered uneven by a lot of fans of the original series but one element that most people have praised has been the inclusion of the Ultra Instinct form and what it represents. Back when the Super Saiyan transformations seemed to jump the shark, the introduction of Ultra Instinct in the Tournament of Power Arc was viewed as a breath of fresh air and a new approach for a power-up.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to claim that Ultra Instinct has been the best inclusion that Dragon Ball Super has provided to the franchise and also pushed Goku's abilities to a whole new level.

However, the most interesting part is that this transformation isn't just an increase in physical strength but also the culmination of everything that Goku has learned throughout the franchise, particularly by the way it is explained in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining the true strength and value of the Ultra Instinct transformation in Dragon Ball

The reason why Ultra Instinct is so powerful is that it is not only an increase in strength for Goku but also a state of mind that allows him to reach a completely new level. This is shown during the events of the Tournament of Power Arc, allowing him to move without having to think about doing it, which is something that can only be achieved through complete peace of mind and a calm spirit.

Throughout the entirety of the series, Goku has been taught by several masters of his that he needs to maintain a calm mind and not think about his movements. This is something that even Master Roshi explains to him in the manga version of the Tournament of Power Arc. That is why a lot of people feel that this version of Ultra Instinct is better explained because it seems like Goku using this transformation is the culmination of everything he has learned in the story.

Ultra Instinct is also the mastery of God Ki and it has been shown that even the Gods of Destruction struggle to have complete control of this state. This is because this transformation requires a lot of stamina and concentration, which is part of the reason why Goku has taken so long to master this power-up in recent arcs of the manga.

What Ultra Instinct means for the story

Goku using Ultra Instinct in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Ultra Instinct has been widely regarded as one of the best creative decisions in the Dragon Ball Super portion of the franchise and part of the reason is down to it not being another simple power-up for Goku. It does increase his physical strength, yes, but it also gives him another state of mind and focuses a lot more on mastering his movements without having to think about it.

It is also a transformation that symbolizes a journey for Goku, which started during the Tournament of Power in the manga and has continued with the Moro and Granolah arcs. Furthermore, following what was stated earlier, it could also represent the culmination of every lesson Goku has learned from his masters throughout the series.

Final thoughts

Ultra Instinct is a very powerful transformation in Dragon Ball because it is the mastery of movement and God Ki throughout the series, with Goku reaching a state of mind where he doesn't have to think to move. It does increase his strength but focuses mainly on reaching his maximum level in terms of movement.

