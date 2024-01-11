Goku leaves Eren and Naruto in the dust as the most searched anime character of 2023

While several anime characters became a topic of discussion in 2023, not all of them were as popular as the rest as Goku again became the most searched anime character of 2023. With that, the Dragon Ball character seemingly managed to again triumph over other anime protagonists, despite having no anime aired in the year.

Son Goku from the Dragon Ball franchise is a Saiyan who was sent to Earth from Planet Vegeta after his father Bardock sensed the planet's impending doom at the hands of Frieza. Since his arrival on Earth, Goku has protected the planet from several enemies that have threatened its existence.

Dragon Ball's Goku becomes the most searched anime character of 2023

On January 10, 2023, one anime fan on X @santan_a__ posted a video that revealed the anime characters who were searched the most every week throughout the year. While the video itself only showed the rankings for the same till June 2023, it was pretty evident that Dragon Ball's Son Goku was the most searched anime character of 2023 on Google.

The anime character received nearly 800,000 searches every week till April. While other characters like Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager and Demon Slayer's Tanjiro and Nezuko did come close, they failed to surpass Goku as per the video. The reason for Eren, Tanjiro, and Nezuko's sudden rise and fall have to be their respective anime that got released around the time.

Eren, Nezuko, and Tanjiro as seen in Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer (Image via MAPPA, Ufotable)

Meanwhile, Goku seemingly managed to retain his position as the most searched anime character of 2023, even though no Dragon Ball anime besides promotional content was released in the year. The only possible thing that happened for Dragon Ball, which could have increased Goku's searches was Dragon Ball DAIMA's announcement. However, the anime itself is set to be released in the Fall 2024 anime season.

Additionally, there was also the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100. However, that event wasn't as big as fans hoped it would turn out to be. Lastly, there was also the Dragon Ball Super Gallery which saw manga creators recreate one of the 42 Dragon Ball volumes to celebrate the manga series' 40th anniversary. Nevertheless, that too, shouldn't have impacted searches of "Goku."

Naruto and Luffy as seen in Naruto and One Piece (Image via Studio Pierrot, Toei Animation)

With that, it was quite clear that Goku dominated other anime characters when it came to popularity. That is why he was named the most searched anime character of 2023 despite having no major events occurring surrounding him.

Nevertheless, not all fans believed the video as when they checked the same themselves on Google Trends, it seemed like Naruto was the most searched anime character of 2023. But as fans would know, "Naruto" was also the name of the anime, which gave the character an unfair advantage. Hence, one needed to check the "searches/week" by checking the searches for "Naruto Uzumaki" and not "Naruto."

Additionally, many fans also noted that, despite One Piece anime's Monkey D. Luffy having unlocked his Gear 5 this year, the protagonist lost to Son Goku by a huge mile. This just proved how popular Goku was in the anime industry.