Dragon Ball: What does Ultra Ego do for Vegeta? The transformation, explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series.

Dragon Ball has had a lot of iconic transformations throughout the years, and Super has been attempting to add different variables to these power-ups while keeping their characteristic designs. A perfect example is Vegeta's Ultra Ego transformation, which debuted during the events of the Granolah arc in the manga.

Ultra Ego has been one of the most well-received transformations in the Dragon Ball Super portion of the franchise and represents the status someone can reach when training as a God of Destruction. Vegeta shows the current extent of this transformation against Granolah while revealing many critical elements of how it works and its ups and downs.

Explaining how the Ultra Ego transformation works in the Dragon Ball Super manga

Expand Tweet

Ultra Ego is the result of a person having gone through the training of a God of Destruction and being able to use the powers of one, which Vegeta achieved during the Granolah arc after training with Beerus. It is a transformation that allows Vegeta to tap into a new source of power and gain a significant boost in strength, which was displayed when he fought Granolah.

Another significant aspect of the transformation is that it taps into the individual's lust for combat, which is much more prominent in Vegeta as the Saiyan Prince. Ultra Ego requires a degree of fighting spirit, so Vegeta must stay focused in this form and entirely give in to the primal instincts of fighting when engaging in battle.

The more intense the user becomes during battle, the more powerful Ultra Ego becomes, thus becoming a handy tool when fighting many strong opponents. It is also worth pointing out that the full extent of the transformation has not been shown, and there is an excellent chance that the coming arcs in the manga will show Vegeta still learning the ropes of this transformation.

Is Ultra Ego going to be Vegeta's final form?

Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego (Image via Toei Animation and Twitter/@SLOplays)

A significant criticism of the Dragon Ball franchise by some fans over the years is that there are too many transformations and that the characters often go through several power-ups, thus undermining the ones who arrived prior. This is part of why many fans would like Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego to be the definitive forms they go through in the franchise.

These transformations are connected to the concept of God Ki and how they push the absolute limits of both characters, which adds to the narrative in the series of constantly trying to improve. The manga shows them continually trying to master these transformations and going through some significant character development, particularly during the events of the Granolah arc.

Final thoughts

The Ultra Ego allows Vegeta to tap into the God of Destruction form and become much stronger in the Dragon Ball Super manga. It is a transformation that represents his path to be different from Goku and forge his way to become the most powerful warrior.

Related articles

Dragon Ball: Is Black Frieza the strongest character in the series? Explored

Dragon Ball Super: Is Beast Gohan the most powerful form in the series? Explained

5 most difficult transformations in Dragon Ball (& 5 that have been reduced to child's play)

5 Dragon Ball characters Ultra Ego Vegeta can beat (& 5 he still can't)