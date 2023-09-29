Dragon Ball Super's Granolah arc may have actually done one thing right (& you'll never guess what it is)

Dragon Ball Super hasn't always been everybody's cup of tea and that continues to be true in the manga, whether a portion of the fandom has enjoyed it or not. A lot of fans have been annoyed by the inconsistent characterization of some of the big players, such as Goku. Meanwhile, others have felt that the series relies too much on nostalgia and constant new transformations, diluting the franchise.

However, one thing that the fandom has recently praised was how the Dragon Ball Super manga fixed a glaring plot hole in the franchise. This plot hole connects to Frieza and while it might not be the most important fact moving forward, it does add much-needed context to a lot of the villain's actions when he was ruling the galaxy back in the day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super explained Frieza's selling planets process

A big question that a lot of fans had over the years and the Dragon Ball Super manga answered it through the Granolah arc is why and how Frieza sold planets across the galaxy. A lot of people have wondered for decades why the Galactic Emperor would do that considering his influence all over the universe and it was never shown who the buyers are.

Considering the kind of tyrant Frieza is and the way he goes about things, it seems highly unlikely that he would be the kind of guy who would negotiate planets with people he would deem inferior. Thankfully, both Toyotaro and Toriyama took care of this little detail in the Granolah arc, which also covered a lot of elements of Frieza's reign across the galaxy.

The manga explains that Frieza would hand over the planets to the Heeter clan, who would be in charge of making the arrangements for the sales. This is how the Galactic Emperor went about things back in the day and also explained a bit of his relationship with the Heeter clan, who are the main antagonists of this series.

The franchise at present

The Dragon Ball Super series, as mentioned earlier, has been hit and miss for a lot of fans and there seems to be a point of stagnation within the franchise at the moment. The current arc, which is covering the Super Hero movie, has had some interesting plot points but its pacing has been somewhat annoying for readers, especially considering that the outcome of the arc was already revealed in the film.

Now that the new anime, Dragon Ball Magic, has been confirmed, fans all over the world are eager to see new content of this shonen legend and that it can be a much-needed comeback. A lot of fans have felt that the series has been playing it safe with Super and relying way too much on nostalgia instead of trying to push the envelope, which is a fair criticism.

While arcs such as Granolah and Moro had some good character moments, especially regarding Vegeta's progress in the series and Goku's motivations, it seems like it wasn't enough. As of this writing, the future of the series is highly uncertain and is important to see what is going to happen next, especially regarding new potential anime and movies.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball Super is a series with a lot of ups and downs but there's no denying that it has its own fair share of fans. Be that as it may, most fans of the series agree that there needs to be something fresh moving forward to revive the overall interest in the franchise as a whole.

