Dragon Ball Super manga leak reveals massive changes to Super Hero recap arc

Dragon Ball Super manga has been a staple of mainstream anime ever since the Tournament of Power arc. Since then, the Moro arc and Granolah arc have been completed in the manga, but the current adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super movie has raised a few concerns among fans.
After the Granola arc, the Dragon Ball Super manga has started adapting the newest Dragon Ball Super movie. Although this new arc has received some criticism, recent leaks from the manga have revealed an interesting twist: Goten and Trunks transforming into Super Saiyans to fight against Cell Max. This deviation from the movie's storyline indicates that the creators are introducing novel elements to bring excitement to the manga adaptation.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.
Dragon Ball Super manga leaks reveal new original plot points
The Dragon Ball Super manga is currently adapting the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie into manga form. Fans have eagerly anticipated this adaptation because it introduces new and original elements that are not found in the movie but only in the Dragon Ball Super manga.
Fans have been buzzing with excitement over a new development in the latest manga leaks. The beloved characters Goten and Trunks have experienced a thrilling transformation into Super Saiyans.
This exciting twist is exclusive to the Dragon Ball Super manga adaptation, adding a fresh and intriguing element to the storyline. Fans eagerly anticipate how this divergence from the movie will unfold and what unique creative elements will be introduced in the manga version.
Fans of Dragon Ball have been discussing why the original movie did not feature Goten and Trunks' Super Saiyan transformation. The prevailing opinion among fans is that the filmmakers deliberately excluded this aspect to maintain a more focused narrative on Piccolo and Gohan, highlighting their character development and new transformations.
Including Goten and Trunks, who are adored characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, could have potentially diverted attention from Piccolo and Gohan.
Reception of the movie's manga adaptation
The Dragon Ball franchise, which was created by Akira Toriyama in 1984, has become an iconic and beloved part of anime and manga history, capturing the hearts of fans across generations. However, there have been discussions among passionate followers of the Dragon Ball Super manga regarding concerns about creative repetition and a lack of innovation.
These conversations often occur on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Throughout the series, Toriyama's evolving approach to depicting Goku has played a significant role in shaping its success. Memorable moments such as Goku's epic battle against Jiren have left a lasting impact on fans.
Despite the captivating story arcs such as the Moro saga and Granola arc, fans have expressed their concerns regarding the current Dragon Ball Super manga adaptation of the movie. Some playful suggestions of Toriyama's creative exhaustion have surfaced, although these are lighthearted thoughts.
Comparisons between storylines have sparked discussions about the challenges of creativity. However, the lasting impact of Dragon Ball continues to ignite anticipation among fans for the next chapter as they eagerly await the progression of the narrative.
X is a platform that showcases the concerns and frustrations of dedicated fans, demonstrating their passionate engagement with the Dragon Ball series. Recent developments in the story have sparked speculation about Toriyama's creative ideas.
Despite lingering doubts, Dragon Ball Super manga continues to captivate audiences, with an eagerly anticipated arc on the horizon. This allows Toriyama to showcase his artistic talents as Frieza's return and growing power loom ominously overhead.
Final thoughts
The Dragon Ball Super manga adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie has introduced exciting new elements to the story, including Goten and Trunks transforming into Super Saiyans. While there have been discussions about creative repetition and innovation, the series continues to captivate fans of all ages.
Despite some doubts, the creators' dedication to introducing fresh twists like Goten and Trunks going Super Saiyan demonstrates their commitment to keeping the franchise engaging and unpredictable.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.