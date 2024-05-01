Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen fans starts a war over Beerus vs Sukuna debate

Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen fandoms don't usually engage online, but there have been a few times when they have ended up having very heated arguments. A good example of this was a recent poll regarding the strongest anime villains, which ended up with Ryomen Sukuna surpassing Beerus, the God of Destruction in Super, thus sparking a fandom warfare.

It is very fair to say that Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen operate on very different power scales, which is why the idea that Sukuna is stronger than Beerus, a man who can destroy planets on a whim, seems ludicrous to fans of Akira Toriyama's series. Therefore, this is a situation that led to a lot of discussions online, to the point that a lot of fans were very vocal regarding their stances on the matter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen fans discuss who is the strongest between Beerus and Sukuna

Someone on Twitter recently brought up a poll that ranked Ryomen Sukuna as stronger than Beerus, which is something that led to a lot of debates online. It is very easy to point out that Beerus and the rest of the characters in his series operate on a much higher power scale, which is why the results on this poll were so controversial to a lot of people out there.

"This is one of the biggest middle fingers to anime," someone pointed out.

"Who made this list, because I doubt it was someone that watches anime," another person said.

"Beerus can literally grab your finger and do the Wuxi Finger Hold just for fun," someone else said.

Sukuna is a very popular character (Image via MAPPA).

Those who have watched both the series are well aware of the differing power scales between Beerus and Sukuna, thus making the ranking a seemingly unjustified one.

"Beerus weaker than any of these people is making me throw up. HOW DOES A DUDE WHO IS THE PLANET EATER.... LOSE TO A DUDE WHO LOST to the planets people LOL," someone said.

"Whoever made this list is on something," someone else pointed out.

Other takes on the matter

Beerus is one of the strongest characters in his series (Image via Toei Animation).

There is no denying that Dragon Ball has one of the most notorious power scales in all of battle shonen, which is why a lot of its most iconic characters are compared to other popular series of the genre such as Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, the comparison between Sukuna and Beerus shows a significant difference in level when it comes to these two characters.

"Hoooooooow is sukuna above beerus, what's wrong with jjk fans and their mid and plotless anime," someone said.

"…You can’t be serious. Beerus could literally one tap all these guys without working up a sweat and he’d win. Also, he ain’t even a villain anymore. Why is he on here?" someone else said.

"I swear no one actually watches Dragon Ball anymore," another person commented.

Beerus' strength is not a commentary on popularity or the way the character is written, but simply a difference in power levels between him and Sukuna, who despite being formidable in his own right, is not as powerful as the former.

