Dragon Ball hints at the end of Beerus' God of Destruction role

With the release of Dragon Ball Super chapter 103, the manga series hinted at Universe 7 God of Destruction Lord Beerus' retirement. With Goku becoming stronger with each of his fights, Beerus has expressed his desire to retire and nominate Goku as the next God of Destruction for Universe 7.

While this development seems exciting for Son Goku fans, many are wondering what it means for Lord Beerus. Would his retirement essentially mean that he would lose all his powers? Will he return to his home planet? If so, where is it located? That's when one Dragon Ball fan and YouTuber came up with a theory answering some of the most important questions about this potential development.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga

Dragon Ball Super theory reveals what will happen to Beerus after his retirement

According to the Dragon Ball Super theory by YouTuber BlackScape, Lord Beerus will retain most of his powers and possibly return to his home planet after his retirement from the God of Destruction role.

This is evident from several clues provided by the manga and anime series. While most fans would believe that Beerus will lose his powers as the God of Destruction, that is far from the truth. No God in the Dragon Ball franchise has lost their powers after they lost their role.

Grand Supreme Kai as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While this is evident from the situation of the Elder Kai, it is also made obvious through the situation surrounding the Grand Supreme Kai. As fans would know, Majin Buu can use the powers that he has attained after absorbing someone. This is how he attained the majority of his magical powers.

From this, one can deduce that Buu can still use the Grand Supreme Kai's powers because the God, despite losing his position a long time ago, had not lost his powers.

This hints at the fact that Beerus would also not lose his powers once he vacates his position. That said, there is a chance that he might become somewhat weaker.

Champa as seen in Dragon Ball anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As for his home planet, the manga has never really revealed where Lord Beerus' planet is located. However, it did give fans a major hint. As revealed in the manga series, Beerus and Champa were brothers. This essentially meant that both of them were from the same planet.

While one may think that both Gods are from either Universe 6 or 7, the manga hinted at something quite different.

During the Tournament of Power, fans were introduced to Universe 11 Pride Troopers member Dyspo. Evidently, he appeared similar to both Beerus and Champa. Given how he was from Universe 11, there is a chance that both Beerus and Champa were from the same universe.

Dyspo as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Otherwise, there is also the possibility that Beerus and Champa were from the twin universes of Universe 11 and Universe 2. As explained in the series, each of the universes in the manga had a twin universe.

So, similar to how Universe 6 and 7 were linked, Universe 11 was linked to Universe 2. This possibility might be why Lord Beerus was shown to have some interest in the Maiden Squadron from Universe 2.

That said, this does not prove that Lord Beerus would return to his home planet. Yet, if one looks at Elder Kai, one can deduce that Beerus could probably do whatever he pleases after he retires.

Cheelai as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Given how the God of Destruction has wanted to retire for a while now, there might be a good reason behind it. There is also a chance that given Beerus' apparent crush on Cheelai, he might want to settle down with her.

Nevertheless, considering that the manga has refused to reveal the same so far, one can only deduce that Beerus might either return to his home planet or stay back on his current planet.

