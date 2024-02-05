Dragon Ball Super: Is Zalama stronger than Goku? Explored

While Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z introduced fans to the franchise's lore inside Universe 7, Dragon Ball Super expanded that further to different Universes and celestial beings. Dragon Ball Super introduced fans to Zeno, Grand Priest, Gods of Destruction, and the angels. However, with that, the anime also introduced fans to the Dragon God.

The Dragon God Zalama was the celestial being responsible for creating the Super Dragon Balls. As fans would know, the Super Shenron that gets summoned from the Super Dragon Balls is capable of fulfilling any wish. Does it mean that Zalama himself is strong? If so, is he stronger than the series protagonist Son Goku?

Is Dragon Ball Super's Zalama stronger than Goku?

Super Shenron as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Yes, Zalama is stronger than Goku. As described by the anime, Zalama created the Super Dragon Balls that are capable of granting any wish with no limits. This itself meant that Zalama was at par, or slightly weaker than Zeno.

Zeno, as described by the anime, is the strongest character in the franchise. He is capable of erasing universes in the blink of an eye. However, the Super Shenron summoned from the Super Dragon Balls is capable of fulfilling any wish. This, as evident from the anime, included reviving any previously erased universes.

Zeno as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering how a dragon is only as strong as its creator, there is good reason to believe that the Super Shenron reflects the Dragon God Zalama's strength. Hence, Zalama might be nearly as strong as the strongest character in the franchise - Zeno.

Given how Son Goku is very weak compared to Zeno, it is obvious that the Dragon God Zalama is also stronger than Goku.

Goku as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As for Goku, while he has mastered the Ultra Instinct technique, it is to be remembered that it is a technique and not a form. Hence, he has yet to become as strong as the God of Destruction Beerus himself. Thus, Goku still has a long way to go before he can reach the power level of any Gods of Destruction or angels.

Additionally, fans should remember that there is a good chance that Zalama is still alive. The Super Dragon Balls were created back in the 41st year of the Divine Calendar. Considering that the current year in Dragon Ball Super is 783, it has been eons since Zalama created the Super Shenron and Super Dragon Balls.

Super Dragon Balls as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Thus, many fans might theorize that Zalama might have passed away. However, fans should remember that a set of Dragon Balls vanishes after its creator passes away. Considering that the Super Dragon Balls are still functional, there is good reason to believe that Zalama is still alive. If a being can stay alive for this long, it can only be imagined how strong he is.

That said, in the English dub of Dragon Ball Super, it was stated that Zalama is the divine dragon of the Super Dragon Balls. With that explanation, it can be assumed that Zalama is the Super Shenron. However, the manga series has yet to confirm the same.