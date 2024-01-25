Dragon Ball Super: Is Zalama stronger than Zeno? Explored

Over the years, Dragon Ball Super has tried to add to the franchise's lore, and it has been a direct result of the inclusion of the character Zeno. He is the ruler of the multiverse and is capable of destroying entire universes on a whim, which is something that eventually led to the creation of the Tournament of Power. It was also a very good example of how powerful this individual is.

While it makes a lot of sense that Zeno is the most powerful individual in the entire Dragon Ball Super series, a lot of fans have wondered how Zalama stacks up against him. Zalama is an interesting figure in the series because he is the creator of the Super Dragon Balls, which could work as a reference to compare his power levels with that of Zeno.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining who is stronger between Zalama and Zeno in Dragon Ball Super

Zeno is widely perceived as the most powerful in the entire Dragon Ball Super series, since he is capable of destroying entire universes on a whim, which is something that proved to be key in the Goku Black and Tournament of Power arcs.

However, considering that Zalama is the creator of the Super Dragon Balls, orbs that can grant any possible wish, there is an argument to be made that he could potentially be stronger than Zeno. This is because he was capable of creating something that, in theory, could kill the ruler of the multiverse with just a single wish.

The problem with this theory, however, is the source material. Whether it's the movies, the anime, or the manga, it has given very little information regarding the character of Zalama. The only thing people know is he created the Super Dragon Balls and spread them across Universes 6 and 7. However, there has never been any evidence of his strength, his appearance, or even his whereabouts.

Coupled with the lack of information surrounding Zalama, there is also a strong argument to be made that perhaps the Super Dragon Balls wouldn't even be able to kill Zeno, considering that he is a being who transcends the multiverse itself.

Therefore, considering the very little information there is regarding Zalama, it has to be agreed that, at least for the time being, Zeno is the stronger entity in the Dragon Ball Super series.

Zeno's role in the story

Zeno is a controversial figure in the Dragon Ball Super series, as a lot of people have felt that him being the way he is and befriending Goku has massively lowered the stakes in the franchise. This was exemplified during the Goku Black arc, with Zeno simply destroying that universe and ending Zamasu's evil ways in the blink of an eye, which felt very disappointing to a lot of fans and added fewer stakes to a series that is in dire need of them.

The decision to create Zeno and be Goku's friends also leads to a feeling of the series having a safety net, which was already an issue with Whis and Beerus being a part of the main cast. The ever-growing feeling of Dragon Ball not having a lot of risks or danger is something that makes it harder for Toriyama and Toyotaro to come up with ideas that can excite the reader.

It is difficult to claim that Zeno ruined Dragon Ball Super, or say something along those lines, but there is an argument to be made that his inclusion did more harm than good.

Final thoughts

Considering the very little information there is about Zalama thus far in the series, Zeno seems like the stronger character between the two of them in Dragon Ball Super. There are very few details of Zalama and what he can do, which makes it difficult to claim he is stronger than Zeno.