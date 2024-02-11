Dragon Ball: What makes Majin Buu so powerful? His abilities and strength, explained

Dragon Ball is a series that, despite common perception, has a lot of lore. This is shown through the afterlife, the Kais, as well as all the different magical elements that the franchise has. The lore is also shown through the character of Majin Buu, a villain directly related to a lot of elements of the series' lore, making him a unique figure in the series.

When taking into account that Buu was the final and, on paper, the strongest villain in the original Dragon Ball manga, it makes a lot of sense that he is a formidable opponent. However, there is also a logical explanation behind why Buu is such a strong character, especially considering several events that took place during his arc.

Explaining why Majin Buu is so strong in Dragon Ball

It was originally thought in the fandom that the evil wizard Bibidi was the creator of Majin Buu. However, the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, confirmed that he existed before time was invented as a concept. Akira's comment was made following the conclusion of the Dragon Ball manga. As the millenniums went on, Buu switched between destroying anything in his path and hibernating, becoming stronger every single time.

Buu is a creature of pure evil and absorbs the very malicious nature of humanity, becoming a lot more vicious and powerful as time goes on. This is why the original version of Buu, commonly known as Kid Buu, is so powerful and addicted to violence and destruction. His purest form is the one that lived just for chaos and mayhem.

Of course, there was a moment when Buu absorbed one of the Kai and became Fat Buu, slowly developing a good side. That is an element that made him develop an opposite, evil side that was expelled from his body, eventually becoming Super Buu as he ate the good one. This version would constantly absorb a lot of different characters, such as Gohan, Piccolo, and others, to become stronger and smarter.

Buu's abilities

One of the most interesting elements of Majin Buu as a character is the diversity of techniques and abilities that he has. Add to this equation the comedic nature of Akira Toriyama as an author and that explains some of Buu's quirkiest and most bizarre abilities.

Buu can shape-shift because of his gum-like nature and has a strong ability to regenerate. This means that he can only be killed by disintegrating every single atom of his. He can also turn people into candy and destroy the entirety of the human race with attacks specifically aimed at them. The series has also shown that he can learn a technique just by looking at it.

Of course, one of the most dangerous tools that Buu has is the fact that he absorbs people and gains not only his powers and abilities, but their strength adds to his. There were also examples of how absorbing people like Piccolo added to Buu's intellect, becoming a lot more eloquent and strategic because of that.

Final thoughts

Majin Buu is one of the strongest characters in Dragon Ball because he was born before time itself was even a concept and became stronger through mankind's evil. He can also shape-shift because of his gum-like nature and can turn people into candy and absorb people.