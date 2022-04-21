Dragon Ball: 5 toughest opponents Goku has ever faced (& 5 Vegeta has)

Throughout Dragon Ball, fans have watched central protagonists Goku and Vegeta constantly grow and evolve from fight to fight. Despite how powerful the opponent seems during the fight, the two always seemed to find a way to surpass their limits and win in true Dragon Ball fashion.

Yet even with these constant victories have come opponents who have truly pushed the two to their limits, from the beginnings of Dragon Ball Z to recent Dragon Ball Super cers. Arguably, fights where the two win easily are never memorable, and so, no complaints at the opponents that have pushed them!

Here are the five toughest opponents Goku and Vegeta have each ever faced in Dragon Ball.

These five have been Goku’s toughest yet in Dragon Ball

1) Jiren

Jiren seen during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jiren is undoubtedly one of the toughest opponents Goku has faced thus far in Dragon Ball. He forced the series’ central protagonist into awakening his strongest form yet, one which allowed him to step into the realm of the Gods. Little needs to be said to solidify Jiren as one of Goku’s toughest opponents, given just how powerful the fight sequences between them were.

2) Kid Buu

Kid Buu as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the final moments of their battle, Goku literally says out loud how amazingly strong Kid Buu is and his wish for them to fight again one day. There’s few greater achievements that can be earned within the Dragon Ball universe than its protagonist calling you a strong fighter. This solidifies Z’s final villain as one of Goku’s toughest opponents.

3) Granolah

Granolah as seen in the Super manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Granolah’s status as the strongest fighter in Universe 7, thanks to his wish, undoubtedly ranks him as one of Goku’s toughest opponents yet. Even after further training himself in Ultra Instinct, he still lost to the Cerealian Survivor, emphasizing just how powerful he is. While Goku might soon ascend past the bar set by Granolah, fans will agree Granolah will remain one of his toughest opponents.

4) Gas

Gas (center) seen in his powered up form in the Super manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Gas made a similar wish to Granolah’s after the latter had already made his wish. As a result, his wish being second solidifies him as stronger than the Cerealian, and definitely one of Goku’s toughest opponents yet. While many are theorizing the Dragon Ball protagonist will still win in the end, he’s thus far proven himself to be one of Goku’s toughest opponents yet.

5) Perfect Cell

Perfect Cell as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When Goku matched up with Perfect Cell during the Cell Games, he flat out admitted that the test-tube Android was too strong for him to handle. Like with Kid Buu, there are few achievements in the Dragon Ball universe greater than receiving such a compliment from the series’ protagonist. There’s almost no argument to be made against Cell’s inclusion here.

Perfect Cell, four other opponents Vegeta’s toughest yet in Dragon Ball

1) Goku

Goku as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite the two now becoming friends and not seriously fighting since, his encounter with Goku in the beginning of Dragon Ball Z remains one of Vegeta’s most difficult fights and opponents. Since then, he’s been unable to catch his enemy-turned-friend, and even as rivals he’s likely still Vegeta’s toughest opponent yet.

If anything, his inability to catch up to or overpass Goku in the years since their fight proves his rival to be one of his toughest opponents thus far. While recent powerups and developments have implied somewhat of an even match between the two, this is yet to be confirmed. Even if it is confirmed, there’s little argument against Goku being one of Vegeta’s toughest opponents yet.

2) Android 18

Android 18 as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When Vegeta and 18 first matched up with one another, he was absolutely manhandled by the femme fatale cyborg. He stood almost no chance of victory, despite his textbook egomaniacal bragging of his imminent win, thus solidifying her rank as one of his toughest opponents.

3) Perfect Cell

Perfect Cell as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta’s ego gets totally in the way during his fight with Cell, allowing the Android to power up to his ultimate form believing he could still win. He was swiftly and violently proven wrong, unable to do any damage to the monstrous foe. Like with Android 18, it’s one of his most embarrassing losses yet, solidifying Perfect Cell’s inclusion on this list.

4) Majin Buu

Majin Buu as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta’s fight against Majin Buu was one driven purely by ego and regret, with him even realizing his errors in the final moments. Despite receiving a power-boost from giving himself over to Babidi, he still loses easily to the pink blob menace. In the end, he was so badly outmatched that he attempted one of few Dragon Ball suicide moves, which doesn’t even earn him the victory despite the sacrifice.

5) Toppo

Toppo as seen during the Dragon Ball Super anime's Tournament of Power arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Much like Jiren did for Goku, Toppo’s fight with Vegeta in the Tournament of Power was tough enough to push him to surpass his limits. It sees him awaken the Super Saiyan Blue Evolved form, which is essentially a stat-boosted version of Super Saiyan Blue. While not as impressive as awakening Ultra Instinct, it nevertheless solidifies Toppo as one of Vegeta’s toughest opponents yet.

