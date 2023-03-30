Naruto takes on Dragon Ball's Buu with infamous Talk-No-Jutsu in viral fan-art

Some of the biggest anime franchises are Naruto and Dragon Ball. But one of the most active anime fandoms is of Dragon Ball, which generates a lot of fan-related content, including memes, analysis of current episodes, debates of opposing viewpoints, etc.

One anime fandom may frequently critique other well-known series while discussing the franchise they like, as is the case with every otaku group. With regard to this, a fan of Dragon Ball recently created a fanart with Buu from Dragon Ball and Naruto from the Naruto series. Unsurprisingly, this post is trending on Twitter, as the latter can be seen doing his notorious Talk-No-Jutsu in the fan art.

Twitter users react to Naruto's use of the famed Talk-No-Jutsu on Kid Buu

BlackScape @DragonBallBLK Buu about to give up Buu about to give up https://t.co/WntOb2LKoc

Naruto Uzumaki is considered the all-time greatest ninja. Compared to the other characters, he has some absurdly strong skills and jutsu, such as Rasengan and Kage Bunshin no Jutsu. Nevertheless, the iconic Talk-No-Jutsu isn't a talent that's recognized in the Naruto world; rather, it's a derisive name that fans use to refer to Naruto's propensity to try to miraculously alter people by talking to them.

Depending on his motivating and honest statements in his battles with his opponents, no matter how strong their will was, they were powerless to resist him when he performed this jutsu on them.

So, a Dragon Ball fan under the username @DragonBallBLK created a fan painting portraying Kid Buu and the Uzumaki boy, where the latter can be seen employing his Talk-No-Jutsu. As soon as the piece was tweeted, anime enthusiasts commented in different ways.

The villains of Dragon Ball, in contrast to those the Uzumaki boy fought, have no trace of humanity, as viewers who may be familiar with the franchise may be aware. Since the evil Kid Buu lacks decency and is entirely terrible in his destructive methods, fans accepted the reality and posted hilarious comments.

idk @randompersoj @DragonBallBLK Naruto after seeing buu charge up a massive ki blast (buu didn’t understand a single word naruto said): @DragonBallBLK Naruto after seeing buu charge up a massive ki blast (buu didn’t understand a single word naruto said): https://t.co/uiIbCAbSER

Jay @JaydenM25606751 @DragonBallBLK Naruto after he put his hand out @DragonBallBLK Naruto after he put his hand out https://t.co/lFHUaJYfC9

Not all supporters, though, commented that Buu would be destructive and unaffected by Talk-No-Jutsu. Some even posted remarks in which Buu had conceded his defeat.

Super Sonic saiyan 3 @Jones32X @DragonBallBLK And then Kid Buu, Naruto & Kurama all lived happily ever, defending the village from future threats... & that's the end of this ninja tale @DragonBallBLK And then Kid Buu, Naruto & Kurama all lived happily ever, defending the village from future threats... & that's the end of this ninja tale 📗 https://t.co/07vsK1vhLx

The aforementioned tweets, which featured Buu vs. Talk-No-Jutsu, demonstrated how the tweet was received by fans, with many of them supporting Dragon Ball's Buu.

In Dragon Ball, Majin Buu's original, unadulterated form is Kid Buu. In this form, Buu is depicted as having illogical and impulsive thought patterns, even destroying his own body to destroy the earth, in contrast to his earlier forms. While he seems smaller than any other shape, Buu's full, persistent, evil, and unpredictable nature makes him more deadly than any other form.

In addition, he is fully unconstrained and devoid of all sanity, making him exceedingly volatile. He continues to act like a child, finding amusement and giggling uncontrollably when he destroys entire planets. Buu serves as Kid Buu Saga's primary adversary, Majin Buu Saga's ultimate antagonist, and the overall primary antagonist for the entirety of the Dragon Ball saga.

