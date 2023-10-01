Jujutsu Kaisen's Gege Akutami joining in on Dragon Ball 40th anniversary project has fans overly excited

Jujutsu Kaisen author, Gege Akutami is set to participate in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, a collaboration that has generated widespread excitement among fans of anime and manga. With his renowned storytelling skills and engaging characters, Akutami has earned great respect in the world of anime.
Akutami's inclusion in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project puts him alongside esteemed mangaka such as Masashi Kishimoto and Katsura Hoshino. It has only heightened the anticipation for Akutami's unique take on the beloved Dragon Ball universe. As fans eagerly await the mangaka's contribution, discussions abound with speculations about his artistic approach, creating a buzz within the fandom.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga
Dragon Ball Super Gallery to have Jujutsu Kaisen author next
The news of Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK), collaborating with the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project has sparked immense excitement within the anime and manga communities.
In the realm of anime, few names carry as much reverence and captivate audiences across cultures quite as Akutami's. Through his masterful storytelling and compelling characters, JJK has transcended boundaries and solidified the mangaka's position as a true luminary in the industry.
Excitement reached its peak when it was announced that Akutami would be the next mangaka joining the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project. This initiative has already showcased renowned talents such as Masashi Kishimoto and Katsura Hoshino.
Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter as they eagerly awaited Akutami's unique interpretation of the beloved Dragon Ball universe. The anticipation of seeing his distinctive artistic style applied to the iconic characters sparked enthusiastic discussions among the fandom.
Fans of Akutami's work have been speculating about a potential humorous twist in his contribution. Some fans envision a recreation of the iconic moment from the Dragon Ball series, where the character Frieza is cut in half during the Planet Namek saga.
However, instead of Frieza, they imagine Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen taking on this memorable role. This combination of iconic scenes from Dragon Ball and the irreverent humor of Jujutsu Kaisen has created much anticipation among fans.
Fans were also curious to see how Dragon Ball characters would be portrayed in Akutami's unique and somewhat raw art style. Despite the excitement surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen and its creator, Akutami, some fans expressed concerns about the fate of beloved characters from Dragon Ball, particularly Vegeta.
This is because Akutami has a reputation for unpredictability and challenging traditional storytelling norms in Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans have seen popular characters like Nanami and Gojo meet their demise due to Akutami's daring narrative choices, which has left some fans feeling apprehensive.
Final Thoughts
The JJK fandom was emotionally stirred by recent developments, particularly the controversial death of Gojo. Consequently, some fans of the series expressed their disappointment when they learned that Akutami would be involved in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project. They directed their frustration towards his creative choices in storytelling.
As part of the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, the collaboration with Akutami made an important milestone in celebrating the franchise's 40th anniversary. With renowned mangaka contributing their artistic styles to the Dragon Ball covers, Akutami's addition brought a fresh and intriguing perspective to the project. Fans eagerly anticipated the unveiling of Akutami's unique contribution, highlighting the ongoing creativity and innovation within the manga community.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.