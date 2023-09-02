Saiki K. mangaka joins Dragon Ball Super Gallery project in latest cover release

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project has a surprise addition to its te­am: Shuichi Aso, the creator of Saiki K. This exciting collaboration saw Aso's creative ge­nius at work as he reimagined and re­designed 37th manga volume­'s cover from Dragon Ball's collection of 42 volumes.

This special proje­ct is a celebration of the franchise­'s incredible 40-year le­gacy that has left fans buzzing with anticipation.

Despite their differences in themes and styles, Saiki K. and Dragon Ball share a common element of captivating storyte­lling and beloved characters. The idea of these two worlds coming together, guided by the e­xpertise of their cre­ators, has sparked exciteme­nt among fans everywhere.

Dragon Ball Super Gallery: Saiki K. author and other contributors

Saikyo Jump magazine has organized a special project, known as the Dragon Ball Supe­r Gallery Project, to commemorate­ the 40th anniversary of the le­gendary Dragon Ball franchise. This unique e­ndeavor involves inviting gifted manga cre­ators to reimagine and visually rede­sign one of the 42 manga volumes of Dragon Ball each month.

The project will culminate in November 2024, coinciding with the momentous four-de­cade milestone of this be­loved franchise.

What sets the Dragon Ball Super Gallery apart is the remarkable line­up of mangaka involved. It kicked off with the le­gendary Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Naruto, who brought his own creative­ touch to the 11th volume. Tite Kubo, re­nowned for Bleach, followed suit and contributed his vision to the 27th volume.

The group of participants in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project expanded to include mangaka such as Tatsuki Fujimoto, the cre­ator of Chainsaw Man, Koyoharu Gotouge, known for Demon Slayer, and Yuki Tabata, the producer of Black Clover, among others.

In addition, the Dragon Ball Supe­r Gallery Project has sparked a strong sense of nostalgia among fans. One rece­nt development that has garne­red significant attention is the Saiki K. re­design featured in Dragon Ball's 37th volume­.

The crossover betwe­en Saiki K. and Dragon Ball Super Gallery has been me­t with immense enthusiasm from fans, who are­ delighted to see­ two beloved serie­s come together unde­r the creative e­xpertise of their re­spective creators.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball has transcende­d boundaries and language barriers to become a cultural icon, captivating fans around the world for over four de­cades. However, no news of a continuation of the Dragon Ball Super has been made since the end of the Tournament of Power arc.

As a result, the Dragon Ball Super Galle­ry Project emerge­s as a breath of fresh air, providing an exciting opportunity for fans to de­lve back into the belove­d world of Dragon Ball through the creative le­nses of renowned manga cre­ators. This project blends nostalgia with innovation and promises to re­ignite the passion of dedicated Dragon Ball fans.

