Saiki K. mangaka joins Dragon Ball Super Gallery project in latest cover release

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project has a surprise addition to its team: Shuichi Aso, the creator of Saiki K. This exciting collaboration saw Aso's creative genius at work as he reimagined and redesigned 37th manga volume's cover from Dragon Ball's collection of 42 volumes.
This special project is a celebration of the franchise's incredible 40-year legacy that has left fans buzzing with anticipation.
Despite their differences in themes and styles, Saiki K. and Dragon Ball share a common element of captivating storytelling and beloved characters. The idea of these two worlds coming together, guided by the expertise of their creators, has sparked excitement among fans everywhere.
Dragon Ball Super Gallery: Saiki K. author and other contributors
Saikyo Jump magazine has organized a special project, known as the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the legendary Dragon Ball franchise. This unique endeavor involves inviting gifted manga creators to reimagine and visually redesign one of the 42 manga volumes of Dragon Ball each month.
The project will culminate in November 2024, coinciding with the momentous four-decade milestone of this beloved franchise.
What sets the Dragon Ball Super Gallery apart is the remarkable lineup of mangaka involved. It kicked off with the legendary Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Naruto, who brought his own creative touch to the 11th volume. Tite Kubo, renowned for Bleach, followed suit and contributed his vision to the 27th volume.
The group of participants in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project expanded to include mangaka such as Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, Koyoharu Gotouge, known for Demon Slayer, and Yuki Tabata, the producer of Black Clover, among others.
In addition, the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project has sparked a strong sense of nostalgia among fans. One recent development that has garnered significant attention is the Saiki K. redesign featured in Dragon Ball's 37th volume.
The crossover between Saiki K. and Dragon Ball Super Gallery has been met with immense enthusiasm from fans, who are delighted to see two beloved series come together under the creative expertise of their respective creators.
Final thoughts
Dragon Ball has transcended boundaries and language barriers to become a cultural icon, captivating fans around the world for over four decades. However, no news of a continuation of the Dragon Ball Super has been made since the end of the Tournament of Power arc.
As a result, the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project emerges as a breath of fresh air, providing an exciting opportunity for fans to delve back into the beloved world of Dragon Ball through the creative lenses of renowned manga creators. This project blends nostalgia with innovation and promises to reignite the passion of dedicated Dragon Ball fans.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.