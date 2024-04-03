Super Saiyan God doesn't require a ritual (& Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super proves it)

Super Saiyan God transformation of Dragon Ball Super could be the most iconic transformation of this series. Goku activated this transformation for the first time when Beerus invaded Earth and wanted to fight a Saiyan of the same name whom he witnessed in one of his dreams.

The transformation was activated through a ritual involving five Saiyans, be it mature, toddlers, or even Saiyans that are still unborn, forming a circle around the specific Saiyan they want to make Super Saiyan God. After this, the Saiyans standing at the ends would put their hands on the specific Saiyan and pour their heart into him. This would result in the transformation being activated.

The ritual is needed for the first time this transformation is activated, but this trend was broken a few episodes after in Dragon Ball Super. The person who achieved this transformation without any ritual was Vegeta, but how did he do so?

Dragon Ball Super: How Vegeta proved that there is no need for a ritual to transform into Super Saiyan God

The ritual to achieve God Ki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Super Saiyan God was a legend among Saiyans who could never achieve this godly form on their own in the series. One day, the God of Destruction of Universe 7, Beerus, dreamt of this Super Saiyan form and learned that the person who could transform into this form was living on Earth.

He took his guardian angel Whis, and they were on their way to Earth and arrived at King Kai's planet. Goku was present here, but as soon as King Kai sensed Beerus' ki (life force), he recommended the former to go and hide. As soon as Beerus arrived, he saw Goku peeking at him. The conversation between them ended with a fight and Goku lost miserably. Later on, Beerus left for Earth.

Beerus arrived during Bulma's birthday party. He joined the party and asked for food from all kinds of stalls. Beerus saw Majin Buu eating pudding and demanded he share it with him. The latter didn't comply, which inraged Beerus, but Vegeta calmed him down. Vegeta's temper lasted only for a few minutes until Beerus hit Bulma, who was annoyed by the God of Destruction.

Unfortunately, he couldn't do much, and planet Earth was about to be destroyed until Goku arrived. He wanted to know what a Super Saiyan God was; so, he summoned Shenlong and asked him. Shenlong told the Z fighters a ritual to activate God Ki inside a Saiyan. He told them to summon six righteous Saiyans and stand all of them in a circle.

Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After that, they would pour their hearts into a single Saiyan, which would result in the latter person harnessing God Ki and transforming into Super Saiyan God. As the Z fighters were short one person, they counted Videl's unborn baby as one and continued with the ritual. Fortunately, the unborn baby was righteous enough, which resulted in Goku becoming a Super Saiyan God with red hair.

Surprisingly, this form gave Beerus a run for his money, but as expected, Super Saiyan God also lost against the God of Destruction. As Beerus was about to destroy Earth, he fell asleep and Earth was saved. After this, Vegeta and Goku were appointed as the students of Whis.

Frieza (left) and Vegeta (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Golden Frieza arc, Goku was critically injured by Sorbet's beam, and also close to beating Frieza. Fortunately, Vegeta tapped in place for Goku at the right time, seeming pretty confident about beating Frieza. Before their fight started, Vegeta transformed into a Super Saiyan God, more specifically Super Saiyan God Blue, which Goku had activated earlier against Frieza.

This form was an upgrade of the usual Super Saiyan God, and Goku activated it because he had already activated its base form against Beerus through a ritual. As for Vegeta, he achieved it because he was training under Whis and learned how to harness the God Ki. So, he could have achieved this form without any ritual because of vigorous training under Whis.

