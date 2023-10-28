Dragon Ball DAIMA puts the final nail in Dragon Ball Super's coffin

Dragon Ball DAIMA is the series' latest project that was announced, and a trailer for the same was recently uploaded online. As shown in the trailer, the anime series follows the likes of Goku and Vegeta, who have been turned into kids. In order to repair this damage, they will head to a new world filled with mysterious and evil beings.

While fans are hyped and quite interested in how the show will turn out, they also feel that Dragon Ball Super will no longer be the writers' and Akira Toriyama's primary goal.

At the time of this writing, it has been over five years since Dragon Ball Super released a new episode. While fans have been patiently waiting for the manga to progress, the dream of having new Dragon Ball Super content seems to drift even further out of reach.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Dragon Ball Super's future seems bleak in light of announcement about Dragon Ball DAIMA

Before diving into this topic, it is important to understand the reason why Dragon Ball Super and DAIMA were made. The former was released just a few months after the release of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. The movie had performed quite well and the series gained momentum when it premiered.

While the actual reason for the series' release wasn't mentioned, it is believed that the Super series was released to capitalize on the momentum that the movie had gained. This became quite apparent when the series rehashed the movie and rushed both the animation and the storytelling.

Furthermore, the Super series also botched the opportunity to explore some incredible world-building. The series introduced 11 universes, none of which were explored thoroughly.

Dragon Ball DAIMA, on the other hand, is being released to commemorate the series' 40th anniversary. Another interesting aspect of the title is that the trailer specifically mentioned that the anime series will feature a unique storyline, unlike the Dragon Ball Super series.

Expand Tweet

Akira Toriyama also went on record to state that he is more involved in Dragon Ball DAIMA, as compared to other titles that he has worked on. The producers and writers would have learned quite a bit from the Super series since both the staff and fans complained about the drop in quality. Popular anime content creator and animator, Ajay (@AnimeAjay), shared an important piece of information on Twitter as he said:

“The scope of the series grew over during the production, with many people's time on it being extended beyond their initial agreements. Its release format isn't 100% anymore, and the mainline DBS TV series is on the backburner for now.”

Expand Tweet

This is another hint that Dragon Ball DAIMA will most likely halt Dragon Ball Super’s progress for the foreseeable future. It is highly unlikely that animators or writers will be working on Dragon Ball Super at the moment. Fans also have reason to believe that the manga might go on a hiatus after the conclusion of the SUPER HERO arc.

All of the resources will most likely be focused on Dragon Ball DAIMA, while the Super series will take a back seat. That being said, this information is speculative in nature and fans now await an announcement about the same from official sources.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.