Dragon Ball manga confirms a character stronger than Goku & Vegeta

The week of Monday, December 18, 2023 saw the month’s issue of Shueisha’s VJump manga publication magazine, which publishes the Dragon Ball manga among others, begin leaking. While the Super manga series is still ongoing in its recap of the Super Hero movie, this month’s issue of VJump did provide an exciting official description of the series’ newest villain, Black Frieza.

Per the official description from the Dragon Ball manga in this month’s issue of VJump, it’s seemingly confirmed that Black Frieza is stronger than Goku and Vegeta. Unsurprisingly, this has led to many fans once again begging for the recap arc to end so they can return focus to how Goku and Vegeta will deal with this new contemporary threat.

While Black Frieza is still just Frieza as opposed to Goku Black being an entirely different person from Goku, he’s nevertheless the newest villain due to it being the newest powerup. Unfortunately, however, it seems as though the Dragon Ball manga likely has some time before it returns its focus to Black Frieza and Goku and Vegeta’s fight against him.

Dragon Ball manga claims Black Frieza is closer to a God of Destruction than either Goku or Vegeta

The Dragon Ball manga information mentioned above was first shared to X (formerly Twitter) by site user and reliable franchise leaker and news source, @DbsHype (Hype). Per Hype’s latest post on the site as seen above, the Super manga seems to describe Goku and Vegeta as being “easily KO’d” by Black Frieza despite how close they were to the realm of the gods.

The leaked info further claims that “the extent of [Black Frieza’s] power” can’t even begin to be measured, suggesting that he is indeed pushing the series’ power creep as fans suspected. This is seemingly further confirmed by the final aforementioned blurb, which suggests that he’s “closer to a God of Destruction power than Goku and Vegeta.” It’s presumed that they mean a God of Destruction’s power level, rather than Frieza actually being able to use Hakai energy.

Fans are also pointing out that this latest Dragon Ball manga leak doesn’t actually name a specific God of Destruction which Black Frieza is comparable to. Likewise, fans are suspecting that he still has a ways to go to be comparable to Beerus or other higher-tier Gods of Destruction.

That being said, the manga describing him as being closer to that power level than Goku or Vegeta says a lot about how far the two Saiyans have to go. In any case, fans can expect the two central Saiyans to begin their training to catch up to Frieza once the series starts a new arc. While this should be soon, there’s always a possibility that the manga decides to add “extra” scenes or events to its Super Hero recap arc.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.