Dragon Ball: How has Master Roshi lived for so long? Explained

Dragon Ball's gripping battles, fascinating characters, and enchanting lore have held viewers spellbound for years. Amongst its array of intriguing personalities, Master Roshi is particularly captivating. This seemingly ordinary human mingles effortlessly with powerful Saiyans, androids, and aliens.
Surprisingly, Master Roshi has managed to survive for centuries amidst them. Fans have long wondered about the secret behind his incredible lifespan, questioning how this plain human has lived for such an astonishing length of time.
Dragon Ball: Explanation of Master Roshi's longevity
Unlike what many believe, Master Roshi is not immortal, but has an unusual life expectancy. He is approximately 300 years old, which is pretty amazing given that he is a human. The origin of his extended lifespan was uncovered in an extra Dragon Ball Super episode, titled Goku and Krillin! Returning to Their Old Training Area!
In this adventure, Master Roshi tasks Goku and Krillin with locating a plant called the Paradise Plant. He lets them know this herb possesses the power to prolong his lifespan. This disclosure clarifies it is not any divine or mystical ability that maintains Master Roshi's life, but rather his cleverness and comprehension of natural cures.
Dragon Ball: All you need to know about Master Roshi
Master Roshi, also called the Turtle Hermit, is a respected figure in Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series. As an aged fighter with surprising toughness, he becomes Goku's initial coach. Residing on a distant island along with his chatting turtle pal Turtle, Roshi is known for his hairless head, white beard, and trademark shades.
Goku wished to improve his fighting abilities, so he asked Roshi for lessons in martial arts. The wise teacher saw Goku's good spirit and allowed him to train. Under Roshi's direction, Goku learned important battle strategies and valuable life advice focused on self-control, concentration, and determination.
The early Dragon Ball tournament demonstrated Roshi's impact clearly. There, he presented Goku with his famous orange uniform and Flying Nimbus, representing how far the young fighter had come in his development.
Though eccentric at times due to his enjoyment of women and tricks, Master Roshi stays a beloved and respected figure. His loyalty and commitment to pupils such as Goku and Krillin aid their progress as fighters and people. Roshi's knowledge, humor, and substantial influence on Goku's path make him a treasured character in the Dragon Ball world.
Final thoughts
Masters Roshi has lived for centuries not because he cannot die or because of godly powers, but because of his knowledge of natural cures and how well he uses what he has. Roshi understands the Paradise Plant and how it can slow down the body getting older. Through using this plant wisely for a very long time, Roshi has stayed healthy and strong, even as most people his age would not be. Roshi living so long shows that he is very smart and really knows martial arts well.
Though there is a mystery surrounding how Master Roshi has lived so long, it contributes to his intriguing persona. Fans who have followed the Dragon Ball story appreciate what makes Roshi such a well-liked part of the series despite his advanced age.
This question adds layers to Roshi's character and keeps audiences engaged as the franchise continues. No matter how much time passes, his unique qualities make Master Roshi a mainstay figure beloved by all.