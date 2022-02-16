3 Dragon Ball characters Goku can beat without powering up (& 3 he can't even with Ultra Instinct)

As the Dragon Ball Super manga progresses, the importance of Ultra Instinct becomes more and more apparent with each new issue. Even in situations where Ultra Instinct is beaten, the outcome seems to highlight the need for further developed Ultra Instinct as opposed to a new form.

Despite still taking losses with Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super, Goku is still a dominant force relative to the universe at large. While there are very few he’d lose to with Ultra Instinct, there’s a near infinite number of those he’d beat without powering up to the form, or even at all.

Here are three Dragon Ball characters Goku can beat without powering up, and three more he can’t beat, even with Ultra Instinct.

Krillin and 2 other Dragon Ball characters beaten by base form Goku

1) Goten

Goten as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being impressive as one half of the fused being Gotenks, Goten on his own simply doesn’t possess a lot of power in current Dragon Ball. Despite being the youngest Super Saiyan in franchise history, Goku likely wouldn’t need to go beyond his base form to beat Goten in a true fight. While this may change in the future, it’s likely a safe bet in the contemporary series.

2) Krillin

Krillin as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Krillin was able to secure a win against Goku as recently as Dragon Ball Super, this was under tournament rules, and Krillin won via ring out. In a true fight, Goku could likely remain in base form and be in complete control.

Although being the strongest pure human in the series, Krillin simply isn’t powerful enough to keep up with what Goku’s current floor is.

3) Uub

Uub as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As seen in the final episode of Dragon Ball Z, Goku is able to defeat Uub in a World Martial Arts Tournament without powering up. While this was under tournament rules, Uub didn’t show anything to suggest he’d be able to beat Goku or force him to power up in a true fight.

Although the Dragon Ball GT version of Uub fused with Majin Buu may force a power up, the canon one has already been shown to be no sweat for Goku.

Granolah and 2 other Dragon Ball characters reigning supreme over current Ultra Instinct Goku

1) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite Ultra Instinct being Goku’s first steps into the realm of the Gods, he’d still likely lose against Dragon Ball Super’s Beerus even with the form. Beerus trains against and is instructed by an Autonomous Ultra Instinct user. As a result, any version of the form less than that will likely not be enough to defeat Beerus.

2) Granolah

Granolah seen in his colored appearance (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Like Goku versus Uub, this matchup has also been seen in canonical franchise material, particularly the Super manga. Unfortunately, Goku didn’t last very long and didn’t seem to be especially dominant at any point in the fight.

While this will likely change in the future as he grows, the current Ultra Instinct Goku has little to no chance against Granolah.

3) Gas

Enter captionEnter captionFanart of Gas' powered up form (Image via DeviantArt user GARSL)

Like Granolah, Gas reached his current level of power by wishing to be the strongest in Universe 7, short of the Gods themselves. Considering Gas is powerful enough to fight a current Granolah (who got even stronger since fighting Goku), even Ultra Instinct Goku would lose to him.

Like Goku versus Granolah, the outcome of this fight will likely change in the future. However, as of this writing, Gas is more than likely to take home the victory here.

