Dragon Ball: What is the strongest form of Cell? Explained

The Dragon Ball series has been ongoing for decades; since then, it has introduced many fans. While Goku and Vegeta are fan favorites, the series also gave fans plenty of antagonists they have come to love.

One such beloved character is Cell, who has captured the hearts of millions of fans. One of the most notable things about Cell was his ability to dominate his opponent. He was incredibly intelligent and often employed tactics that helped him gain a psychological advantage over his rivals.

Since his introduction, fans have continued discussing this character and everything he has done in the series. However, one question frequently arises within the Dragon Ball community: what is the strongest form of Cell? Cell Max is the strongest form of Cell in the Dragon Ball series. Let’s look at some of his abilities and feats to understand why this is his strongest form in the animanga series.

Dragon Ball: About Cell Max

Cell Max fighting Orange Piccolo (Image via Toei Animation)

Cell Max is the strongest form of Cell and is an improved version of his previous form. He was also the main antagonist in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. His appearance is quite similar to the Semi-Perfect Cell form, but he has different colors.

He has red accents paired with the same green tone across his body. At first, he seemed slightly taller than the average height and later turned huge towards the film's end. As opposed than his previous forms, Cell Max went berserk and mindless owing to his premature activation.

The reason why we believe this is the strongest form is because he beat Ultimate Gohan. The only other form of Cell that comes close to this is the Super Perfect Cell form, and Teen Gohan defeated him in his Super Saiyan 2 form. This indicates that Cell Max was far more powerful than Super Perfect Cell.

Furthermore, defeating him required the combined efforts of Beast Gohan, Orange Piccolo, and the two Gammas. It is also noteworthy to mention that he overwhelmed Trunks, Goten, Super Saiyan Gohan, the two Gammas, and Android 18 at the same time.

Cell Max demonstrated numerous techniques throughout the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. He has Max Barrier, which is a great defensive maneuver, allowing him to burst Ki in an outward fashion that deters any incoming attack. He also has the Explosive Scream technique, which creates enough pulling force that it can be compared to a Blackhole.

The Disaster Ray in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is another effective attack. In this technique, purple spots glow all over his armor and shoot out lethal lasers in every single direction.

While it might not be as potent as the one present in the original form, Cell Max also has the Unforgivable technique. Similar to his previous forms, he can inflate and expand to massive sizes, triggering a detonation. This is like a self-destruct button, which can be activated only when his head is destroyed. These are some of the most popular techniques shown in the Dragon Ball series.

