"Ain't never watched Dragon Ball Z?"- Ice Cube's son compares Drake/Kendrick beef to Toriyama's masterpiece

Just like the Dragon Ball story, the feud between Drake and Kendrick has been intense. American rapper Ice Cube's son, Jackson Jr, a big Dragon Ball fan, recently compared this clash to the epic battles in that series. According to him, Drake would eventually overshadow everyone who has been taking Kendrick Lamar's side, just like Goku often does in Dragon Ball Z. Jackson sees parallels in these exciting rivalries where rivals go back and forth before a greater force appears.
Two famous hip-hop artists, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, have been involved in a long-lasting feud that has intrigued both the music industry and their fans. The two artists have repeatedly been releasing diss tracks against each other.
O' Shea Jackson Jr.'s Dragon Ball Z analogy
In Dragon Ball Z, the conflicts between powerful beings often surpass the intensity of real-life rivalries. O' Shea Jackson Jr. draws a parallel between these epic clashes and the current situation involving Drake and Kendrick. He contends that the formidable foes, such as Vegeta, Jiren, Buu, Cell, Frieza, and Beerus, consistently stir up chaos and turmoil until the arrival of the mighty Goku, at which point they are forced to step aside.
This dynamic, Jackson believes, holds a valuable lesson for Drake. Rather than engaging in prolonged discord, he suggests that Drake should embrace a carefree attitude and move forward, recognizing that public attention tends to shift rapidly, and this particular conflict will eventually fade with time.
The lesson derived from the anime universe underscores the transient nature of such disputes and encourages a focus on personal growth and fulfillment.
Just as Goku's arrival transformed the Dragon Ball Z universe, making him its most formidable force, Jackson implies that Drake should adopt a similar mindset.
Fans' reactions to O' Shea Jackson Jr.'s remarks
The response from fans to O' Shea Jackson Jr.'s comments has been mixed, with some agreeing with his remarks and others questioning the validity of the comparison.
One fan expressed their belief that Drake has already won the beef, stating:
"And im always gone remember drake winning. Them corny songs dot made at the beginning of the beef didnt move me at all." they said
Another fan questioned the support for Drake, arguing:
"It's very clear why no one is helping Drake: Who's gonna help him that doesn't have skeletons in their closet that Kendrick can use?" Nicki is married to a PR nightmare. Wayne signed Drake so he will easily get the brunt of the “enabler” disses. Does Tyga even got battle bars?" according to them
Some fans were more critical of the Dragon Ball Z analogy, with one user stating:
"Comparing Drake to Goku is one helluva reach good brother Drake pick a lot beefs & no one says anything when a team if writers jump Meek Pharrell KDot Metro etc..... Y'all need to stop placing this man on such a PEDestal." an avid Dragon Ball follower said
Some fans, however, defended Drake, arguing:
"Drake lowkey cooked everyone that dissed him he only really lost to Kdot tbf." another fan said
Final thoughts
The conflict between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been likened to a thrilling battle from the Dragon Ball Z series by O' Shea Jackson Jr. His unique perspective suggests that just as powerful fighters clash in the anime, this feud represents a struggle between two dominant forces in the music industry.
However, Jackson's analogy implies that Drake should channel his energy inward, much like a protagonist who discovers their true strength, rather than engaging further in the rivalry.