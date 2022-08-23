10 Dragon Ball characters who make Naruto’s 10-tails look like a joke

Dragon Ball's world has never seen a monster like Naruto's 10-tails. For a while, 10-tails was considered the most dangerous creature in the Shinobi World. This beast focuses only on killing and possesses enough power to destroy mountains with a single swipe.

However, even though Goku and his friends have never faced a monster like this, this does not mean they have not fought stronger creatures. As imposing as the 10-tails is, in terms of power, the creature leaves much to be desired compared to Dragon Ball's powerful beings. In this list, we will look at ten Dragon Ball characters who could tarnish Naruto's 10-tails with their power.

Cell and 9 other Dragon Ball characters who make the 10-tail from Naruto look weak

1) Frieza

Frieza as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

While most villains in Dragon Ball's universe are highly loved by the community, Frieza is arguably the most popular. This is due to his cruel but charming personality, incredible power, and iconic transformations.

Frieza can completely destroy an entire planet with a single finger, leaving behind nothing but dust and an empty space in the galaxy. Naruto has shown that even at maximum power, the Juubi is only capable of destroying mountains. It is still an impressive feat, although nothing compared to what Frieza could achieve even in his weakest form.

2) Cell

Cell as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Made from the DNA of the universe's strongest fighters, Cell was created with the simple purpose of becoming the perfect being. By absorbing his siblings, Cell obtained a power that not even the fabled Super Saiyan transformation was capable of stopping.

A single Kamehameha from Cell is said to be enough to wipe out an entire solar system, even before he obtained his full power. Once again, Naruto's 10-tails is completely outmatched by the destructive capabilities of Cell.

3) Majin Buu

Buu as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

A creature as old as time, with the power to destroy entire galaxies on a whim, Majin Buu is another iconic Dragon Ball villain. Buu is known for having many different forms, each with a unique personality and way of fighting.

Nonetheless, his original and most potent form is Kid Buu. In this form, Buu leaves behind any rational thought to destroy planets in seconds while also laughing maniacally. Naruto's 10-tails does not stand a chance of even hurting Buu, as the creature can regenerate itself no matter what happens to it.

4) Vegeta

Vegeta as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Once the prince of an entire race of proud and mighty warriors, Vegeta is now one of the most beloved characters in Dragon Ball. Although he was first introduced as an enemy to Goku and his friends, Vegeta quickly gained the hearts of millions of fans.

He has been a skilled warrior since he first appeared in the franchise, capable of destroying a planet with a single Ki blast. After decades of training and the aid of a god, Vegeta now has access to the power of destruction, which means the 10-tails from Naruto would have no chance of even harming the Saiyan Prince.

5) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most intriguing concepts introduced to fans in Dragon Ball Super was the existence of the Gods of Destruction. They possess incalculable power while ruling entire universes. Each god is tasked with maintaining balance in its universe, using the power of destruction to accomplish its mission.

Beerus, the god of Universe 7, is amongst the most powerful deities in all the multiverse, as proven by his fight against his fellow gods. With a single touch, Beerus would erase 10-tails, ridding the Naruto universe of their most dangerous beast.

6) Jiren

Jiren as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Few beings can claim to possess a power superior to that of the gods of destruction themselves. One individual in the Dragon Ball universe who can brag about this is Jiren, one of the most powerful mortals in the multiverse.

Not a single mortal was capable of surpassing Jiren's power during the Universe Survival arc. Even Goku's Ultra Instinct proved inferior at the time when compared with Jiren's. A single hand would be more than enough for Jiren to destroy Naruto's Juubi.

7) Whis

Whis as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Above all Gods and mortals stand the Angels, beings of tremendous skill. They have the power to keep the Gods of Destruction in check. Whis is the most prominent Angel in Dragon Ball's universe, as he is the loyal companion to Beerus.

As an Angel, Whis is in a constant state of Autonomous Ultra Instinct, which means he is virtually untouchable. Besides that, he also has an Angel Staff, with powers over time and space themselves. Whis would be able to defeat Naruto's strongest Bijuu without having to take the fight seriously.

8) Goku

Goku as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku is one of the anime characters who needs no introduction. He has been the face of the Dragon Ball franchise for decades, gaining more power and undergoing transformations each time he has to fight.

Right now, Goku is powerful enough to battle beings who are otherwise considered to be the strongest inside Universe 7. If he were transported into Naruto's universe to take care of 10-tails, Goku would eliminate the monster while still in the base form in a matter of seconds.

9) Moro

Frieza @ArcosianLord || Decrepit Moro is probably my favorite villain design in Dragon Ball || Decrepit Moro is probably my favorite villain design in Dragon Ball https://t.co/MytQUN61wK

Raw power is not the only way to become a strong fighter inside Dragon Ball's universe, as proven by the wizard Moro. For centuries, Moro was considered the most dangerous being in the universe due to his habit of consuming entire planets.

Moro's power grew even stronger after being granted his youth back, thanks to the Dragon Balls. After becoming young again, Moro was capable of defeating an Angel trainee, a feat no mortal should have been able to achieve. Naruto's 10-tails power pales compared to Moro's outstanding strength and magic.

10) Granolah

Granolah is the only remaining member of the Cerulean race, exterminated by the Saiyans decades ago. Consumed by his desire to avenge his people, Granolah wished to become the strongest warrior in Dragon Ball's Universe 7.

While the cost was steep, his wish did come true, giving him the power to defeat fighters like Vegeta and Goku with ease. Granolah's powers have not yet been revealed, as he still has power hidden inside of him. Even without tapping into his full power, it seems likely that Granolah would anhiliate Naruto's 10-tails in a couple of blows.

Final thoughts

The Jubbi would be outmatched entirely (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's world did a fantastic job balancing out the powers of its characters. Even those considered above everyone else in terms of strength do not become unbeatable gods with the power to destroy universes. This makes sense, considering that beyond Chakra, the characters in Naruto are simple humans.

Still, this does play against the franchise when comparing its power levels with those of a series like Dragon Ball. When most characters in your franchise have the power to destroy planets with a flick of their wrist, not even rampaging beasts like the 10-tails are considered worthy opponents.

