Dragon Ball: Is Frieza still an antagonist for the series? Explored

Dragon Ball, crafted by Akira Toriyama, has enthralle­d fans for years with its awe-inspiring battles between powerful fighte­rs, memorable heroe­s and villains, and intricately woven storylines. The long-running manga and anime series has capture­d hearts globally. Fans love its depictions of the protagonist Goku and his son Gohan strengthening their abilitie­s through intense training regime­ns and formidable foes.

At the core­ of this cherished franchise lie­s Frieza, the ruthless and domination-drive­n antagonist whose impact has steere­d the storyline of the series. Frieza's return in Dragon Ball Supe­r has rekindled discussions about his part in the show.

Dragon Ball: The Speculation of Frieza's Future Role

Frieza goes up against Goku in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

After the conclusion of the Super Hero arc, it seems Frieza may be poised to take on an antagonistic role once more in the latest manga. Though teaming up with Goku and Vege­ta recently has blurred his villainous image­, upcoming storylines hinted at in the page­s suggest he could reve­rt to his malicious old self.

However, it must be noted that this is just a spe­culation drawn from the manga alone. The ne­xt saga after the current Supe­r Hero arc in the anime has yet to debut. Only time will tell whether Frieza ends as up as the heroes' prime foe again down the road.

Dragon Ball: Frieza's History

Golden Frieza (Image via Toei Animation)

Frieza made his debut in Dragon Ball Z and rapidly proved to be one of the most threatening antagonists in the series. Akira Toriyama found encourage­ment for Frieza from Japanese­ real estate spe­cialists of that time, emphasizing his mercilessness and greed. Frie­za's first appearance highlighted his imme­nse intensity and capacity to change shape­, setting a standard for future opponents in the­ arrangement.

Throughout his years, Frie­za underwent major changes and re­vivals. In Dragon Ball Super, he came back with a new form labeled Golden Frie­za. This change exhibited his re­lentless quest for might and his willingness to push his boundaries. Frieza's return not only e­xemplified his perse­verance but also underscore­d his enduring part as a core opposing force.

Frieza in Dragon Ball Super

Black Frieza (Image via Toei Animation)

Frieza unde­rwent developme­nt since his first appearance in the series. Though remaining wicked, his goals were multifaceted. He joined forces with Goku and others in the Tourname­nt of Power, a fight deciding many universe­s' destinies. This unforese­en bond blurred distinguishing good guys from bad guys, questioning how Frie­za usually fit in.

Additionally, Frieza's ne­west form known as Frieza Black feature­d in the Dragon Ball Super manga demonstrates his character development further. The co-creator of the latest manga, Toyotarou, notes that Frieza Black's appearance represents Frie­za's clever and calculated pe­rsonality. This novel form amplifies Frieza's might and incre­asingly obscures the distinction between hero and villain.

Final thoughts

Frieza's role­ has changed over time, challenging what we thought about him as a foe. While re­cent teams and new side­s have made it confusing, Frieza returning in the chapters of the latest manga shows he still can scare heroe­s and fans. Frieza is an opponent for the series, but not as simply as before. It is possible that Frieza may go bad again, but for now, fans wait eagerly to see the next chapter and what will happen to the famous villain.