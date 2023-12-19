Dragon Ball Super: Is Kale as strong as Broly? Explored

Dragon Ball Super is a series with a lot of ups and downs, but there is no denying that it also tries to give people a lot of fanservice. This was shown in the Tournament of Power arc, both in the manga and the anime, when Kale, a Saiyan from Universe 6, manages to transform in a way that is an obvious reference to Broly, the legendary Super Saiyan of the non-canon Dragon Ball Z movies.

However, Toei Animation and author Akira Toriyama decided to make Broly canon in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film a few years ago, so that means that both characters are now part of the same series. Therefore, it's not surprising to see a lot of people asking who is stronger between Kale and Broly, especially considering both characters' development throughout their respective arcs in both the anime and the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super series.

Explaining who is stronger between Kale and Broly in Dragon Ball Super

Simply put, no, Kale isn't as strong as Broly in Dragon Ball Super. While power-scaling can be a controversial topic for a lot of people in the anime community, it can be quite useful this time around because it shows the difference between both characters, especially considering the events of the Tournament of Power arc and the Broly movie.

For example, Kale and Caulifla had to fuse in the Tournament of Power to keep up with the Saiyans of Universe 7, losing to Gohan in the manga and to Ultra Instinct Goku in the anime. The fact that Kefla couldn't defeat either of the Son men goes to show where the character ranks in the series' power scale.

On the other hand, Broly's strength was quite clear in the movie, as he continued to get stronger to the point that Goku and Vegeta had to rely on fusion to defeat him. The fact that a Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta had to be the one to stop Broly goes to show how the latter is a lot more powerful than Kale, even if she was inspired by him.

The future of both characters

Broly and Kale in Dragon Ball Super

The future of the Universe 6 Saiyans is up in there in the Dragon Ball Super manga, with no clear direction Toyotaro and Toriyama could take with them. After, due to the inclusion of Broly in the series' canon, Goten and Trunks aging up (even if their roles tend to be very minor), and the power-up Gohan has received in the latest arc, it seems that the other universe's Saiyans don't have a lot of space at the moment.

On the other hand, it is fair to say that Broly has the potential to play a big role in the series moving forward. He has arguably shown even more potential than the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and even Gohan, which is something that could be quite useful in the coming arcs, especially considering how powerful Frieza has become in recent times.

Final thoughts

Kale isn't as strong as Broly in Dragon Ball Super, and that was shown by the fact that the former, fused with Caulifla, couldn't defeat neither Gohan nor Goku, while the latter pushed the protagonist and Vegeta to fuse into Gogeta to beat him.