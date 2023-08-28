Dragon Ball: 5 fusions that can beat Goku with eyes closed

The Dragon Ball series, created by Akira Toriyama, has enthralled fans worldwide due to its captivating battles, unforgettable characters, and extraordinary power enhancements. A particularly intriguing aspect of the series revolves around fusion, an enthralling concept where two individuals merge their abilities to form a new and mightier being.
Fusions have played a significant role throughout the Dragon Ball series, often shifting the tide of battle in favor of our beloved heroes. Among the renowned fusions in this expansive universe, we encounter Vegito, Gogeta, and Gotenks, to name a few.
These captivating combinations, both factual and speculative, exemplify the extraordinary potential derived from merging the strengths of multiple characters.
Broly+Vegeta, Gogeto, and 3 other Dragon Ball fusion forms that could easily overpower Goku
1) Broly + Vegeta fusion
A hypothetical Dragon Ball fusion of Broly and Vegeta would result in an immensely powerful warrior who could effortlessly overpower Goku.
Broly, already an impressive adversary with his immense strength and unique transformations, would combine his abilities with Vegeta's tactical thinking and extensive repertoire of techniques.
This fusion possesses not only the raw power of both characters but also their battle experience and tactical prowess. The resulting warrior would excel over Goku in both strength and strategy, making it extremely difficult for him to emerge victorious in a battle against this fusion.
2) Gohan + Piccolo fusion
The fusion between Gohan and Piccolo would be a powerful combination, as it combines Gohan's immense power in his Ultimate form with Piccolo's strategic mind and huge range of techniques.
Adding to their advantage, Piccolo has experience with the Fusion Dance and even trained other individuals in its usage. Despite potential differences in power levels between Gohan and Piccolo, fusing is still plausible if their strengths are closely aligned.
The fusion resulting from the combination of Saiyan and Namekian abilities would possess a unique blend, making it a formidable adversary for Goku.
With their collective strength, intelligence, and techniques, this fusion could potentially overpower Goku effortlessly.
3) Fused Zamasu
Fused Zamasu from Dragon Ball Super is the formidable outcome of the fusion between Goku Black and Future Zamasu. This fusion possesses unparalleled power, divine energy manipulation abilities, and a half-immortal nature that render him an exceedingly potent and perilous adversary for Goku.
In any confrontation, Fused Zamasu's sheer might allows him to effortlessly dominate Goku.
Additionally, his adaptability and growth in combat create a greater challenge to overcome. Although Goku managed to match Fused Zamasu's power when merged as Vegito, he ultimately couldn't defeat him single-handedly.
Consequently, Fused Zamasu's immense strength and near-immortality would undoubtedly ensure victory over Goku.
4) Gogeta/Vegito
Gogeta and Vegito, two powerful fusion characters created by combining Goku and Vegeta, possess power levels that greatly surpass Goku's individual strength.
When Goku and Vegeta merge together, their combined abilities amplify to create a warrior with immense strength, incredible speed, and other extraordinary capabilities.
They rely on heightened senses and Saiyan instincts to detect energy and movements. Their immense power and mastery of diverse techniques enable them to effectively counter attacks and emerge victorious in battle.
5) Gogito
Gogito, is a fusion of two powerful warriors known as Gogeta and Vegito. Gogito possesses the combined powers and abilities of both fusions.
This makes Gogito an incredibly formidable opponent for Goku, possessing immense strength, speed, and manipulation of energy. In battle, it is evident that Gogito surpasses Goku effortlessly.
Furthermore, Gogito would possess the remarkable Ultra Instinct technique. This extraordinary ability grants them the capability to react and engage in combat without conscious deliberation, resulting in lightning-fast and precise movements.
With this advantage, Gogito would effortlessly evade and counter Goku's attacks, achieving victory even with their eyes closed.
Fusions in the Dragon Ball series have always captivated and thrilled fans, igniting their curiosity. They showcase the astonishing potential of combining strengths, resulting in formidable warriors capable of rivaling even Goku's might.
Although some fusions may exist only hypothetically or outside the canon, they still underline the boundless possibilities inherent in fusion within the vast Dragon Ball universe.
