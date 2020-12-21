Dragon Ball FighterZ announces SS4 Gogeta and Super Baby 2 DLC characters

The final two characters of the Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 pack have been announced as Super Baby 2 and Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta.

Dragon Ball FighterZ has had no shortage of wild and interesting characters to pull from, but what really sets Dragon Ball FighterZ apart is how faithfully these characters are represented in a premier fighting game. With these two characters, the third season of DLC will be concluded, something which might normally prompt a tournament were it not for the global pandemic.

Ladies & Gentlemen, we are thrilled to present you Super Baby 2, the next coming DLC character in #DBFZ



You might want to watch until the end, we have a surprise for you! pic.twitter.com/HCmDu3bxeu — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) December 20, 2020

Dragon Ball FighterZ Super Baby 2...

The next DLC character to be released will be Super Baby 2, the version of Baby from Dragon Ball GT that possessed Vegeta and gone through a number of transformations (it probably makes sense in context). From the brief trailer it appears that Super Baby 2 will be able to use creative projectiles to apply pressure and create setups.

Aside from that, Super Baby 2 features the typical suite of powerful super moves which mostly contain either glowing energy balls or cinematic transformations. Unfortunately, with so little gameplay footage players won’t know too much about what Super Baby 2 can do until his eventual release on January 15th.

… And Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta is an alternate variant on an already existing character, or perhaps two already existing characters depending on how you prefer to count. As his name suggests, he is the fourth tier of super saiyan for Gogeta, a character who is already a combination of two fan favorites, Goku and Vegeta.

This character was not revealed with any gameplay footage, and his release date is only listed as “coming soon.” Regardless, perhaps the most important part of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta is that his inclusion will ultimately increase the total Goku count in Dragon Ball FighterZ by half a Goku.

The last time I bothered to count up the number of Gokus in Dragon Ball FighterZ the final number was never actually determined, with the main issue being that to quantify the number of Gokus I would need to assign a value to each Goku based on their overall Goku-ness. This is a difficult task that would involve splitting hairs.

However, if Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta can be counted as half a Goku then at the very least it should be possible to quantify the rest of the Gokus in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The total list of playable Gokus in Dragon Ball FighterZ after the inclusion of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta will be:

Base Goku

Super Saiyan Goku

Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku

Goku GT

Ultra Instinct Goku

Vegito

Gogeta

Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

This list can be further supported by characters that are genetically linked to Goku such as:

Gohan (Adult)

Gohan (Teen)

Gotenks

Bardock

Goku Black

SS4 Gogeta Reveal for Dragon Ball FighterZ pic.twitter.com/DeRVRqT314 — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) December 20, 2020

It’s obvious that each Goku in Dragon Ball FighterZ should count as one complete Goku. Of the Full Gokus there are Base Goku, SS Goku, SSGSS Goku, Goku GT, and UI Goku, taking the initial Goku count to a minimum of 5 Gokus.

Some Gokus in Dragon Ball FighterZ, such as the newest one, are combinations of Goku and someone else. Since these combinations include at least one full Goku and one full non-Goku, the ratio of Goku to non-Goku is even, making them half a Goku. These include Vegito, Gogeta, and SS4 Gogeta, taking the total number to 6.5 Gokus.

Goku is both a father and a son, however, and children are composed of the genetic makeup of their parents. However, a son should not be considered the same as his parents, and individual identity formation is an important part of growing up.

Nevertheless, each spawn of Goku’s should count as one quarter Goku, each deriving half of their genetic makeup from Goku and using it to create something unique. Goku’s children include Gohan (Adult), Gohan (Teen), with a special case for Gotenks who is himself a combination of Goku’s son and another person, making him one-eighth Goku. This takes our total Goku count to 7.125 Gokus.

Of course, Goku is himself the son of another character, Bardock. Bardock predates Goku, and therefore is not himself subject to Goku’s own influence, but he must at least share some element of Goku-ness or else he could not have fathered Goku himself. Under the same logic as Goku’s children, Bardock will count as a quarter Goku, taking the count to 7.375 Gokus.

The last Goku in Dragon Ball FighterZ is a very special case as Goku Black is not actually Goku. Goku Black is the body of an alternate universe’s Goku possessed by a villain called Zamasu. Because Goku Black is not a fusion of two people but rather the possession of one person by another he can’t really be considered half a Goku in the same way as Gogeta.

Additionally, Goku Black comes from an alternate universe, making him a completely different character regardless, as he is not actually related to the series main character. Nevertheless, he does technically possess Goku’s entire genetic code and should be counted as something. Therefore, Goku Black will increase the overall Goku count in Dragon Ball FighterZ to an easier to say 7.5 total Gokus.