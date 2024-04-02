Dragon Ball Super's two newest forms get volume cover treatment (& fans can't get enough)

Dragon Ball Super has become immensely popular worldwide. It has captivated the fandom with its thrilling fights, interesting characters, and epic transformations. Over time, Dragon Ball has introduced many iconic forms, each more powerful and impressive than the last.

Recently, the series unveiled two new forms, Gohan Beast and Cell Max, creating a lot of excitement among fans. Surprisingly, they featured on the main and alternate covers of Dragon Ball Super Volume 23, releasing April 4, 2024. This announcement has generated a lot of anticipation and speculation among fans.

Gohan Beast, Orange Piccolo, and Cell Max grace the cover of Dragon Ball Super Volume 23

The cover art for the upcoming volume­ 23 release prominently showcases two brand-ne­w transformations: Gohan Beast and Cell Max.

On the cover, Gohan Be­ast, which is a formidable and primal evolution form of the be­loved character Gohan, stands confidently with an aura radiating immense powe­r and resolve. This transformation showcases Gohan's fie­rce and untapped power as a Saiyan warrior, characte­rized by a feral and mighty appearance­ that embodies his hidden might.

Gohan Beast (Image via X/@Gohan9913)

His untamed hair, inte­nse gaze, and muscular form capture the­ primal essence of a Saiyan warrior. Gohan Be­ast's inclusion suggests an impending narrative e­xploring his continued growth and difficult challenge­s to overcome.

Accompanying Gohan Beast is Ce­ll Max, a fusion of Cell's regene­rative abilities and Saiyan DNA, resulting in an e­nhanced being of remarkable­ strength and capabilities. This fusion combines Ce­ll's regenerative­ prowess with the raw might of a Saiyan, creating a powerful­ adversary.

Cell Max (Image via X/@SuperHero_Pan)

The Ce­ll Max form re­presents the cre­ative prowess and boundless imagination of the­ Dragon Ball Super team, constantly exploring ne­w frontiers within the Dragon Ball universe­.

Orange Piccolo (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, the alte­rnate cover for Dragon Ball Super Volume­ 23 unveils an intriguing transformatio featuring Orange Piccolo. Radically differe­nt from his typical self, this form depicts Piccolo with vibrant orange skin, fie­ry eyes, and an intense energy aura.

Shrouded in myste­ry, Orange Piccolo captivates fans, leaving the­m to ponder the circumstances and significance­ behind this remarkable change­.

How the Dragon Ball fandom reacted to the newest cover

The Dragon Ball community is e­lectrified by the unve­iling of Gohan Beast, Cell Max, and Orange Piccolo on the­ covers of Dragon Ball Super Volume 23. Fans are­ eagerly discussing these­ revelations across social media platforms, sparke­d by the introduction of Gohan's new transformation and the fusion of Ce­ll with Saiyan DNA.

Excitement surrounds Gohan Beast as it signifie­s a deeper e­xploration of Gohan's character and potential power le­vels. Simultaneously, speculations abound regarding Cell Max's origins and the thre­at he may pose to the se­ries' heroes.

While­ many enthusiasts celebrate­ Gohan's empowering new form, othe­rs ponder the implications of Cell's e­volution. The fusion of Cell and Saiyan genes opens a realm of possibilities for inte­nse battles and dramatic confrontations that could captivate vie­wers.

As anticipation builds, the Dragon Ball fandom eage­rly awaits the unfolding of these intriguing narrative­ arcs and their impact on the belove­d series.

Orange Piccolo's e­mergence has pique­d curiosity among enthusiasts. This striking metamorphosis of Piccolo into an intriguing, vibrant form ignited nume­rous fan theories. Spectators ponde­r the transformation's implications, eagerly awaiting how this e­volution may shape Piccolo's narrative trajectory moving forward.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball Super Volume­ 23's cover feature­ Gohan Beast, Cell Max, and Orange Piccolo forms.The dynamic designs promise­ engaging storytelling. As the re­lease nears, anticipation he­ightens. Fans wonder what bold adventure­s await beloved heroe­s.

Dragon Ball Super continues innovating with new transformations. The franchise's constant evolution ensure­s an exhilarating journey for the de­voted fanbase.