Dragon Ball Super's two newest forms get volume cover treatment (& fans can't get enough)

Dragon Ball Super has become immensely popular worldwide. It has captivated the fandom with its thrilling fights, interesting characters, and epic transformations. Over time, Dragon Ball has introduced many iconic forms, each more powerful and impressive than the last.
Recently, the series unveiled two new forms, Gohan Beast and Cell Max, creating a lot of excitement among fans. Surprisingly, they featured on the main and alternate covers of Dragon Ball Super Volume 23, releasing April 4, 2024. This announcement has generated a lot of anticipation and speculation among fans.
Gohan Beast, Orange Piccolo, and Cell Max grace the cover of Dragon Ball Super Volume 23
The cover art for the upcoming volume 23 release prominently showcases two brand-new transformations: Gohan Beast and Cell Max.
On the cover, Gohan Beast, which is a formidable and primal evolution form of the beloved character Gohan, stands confidently with an aura radiating immense power and resolve. This transformation showcases Gohan's fierce and untapped power as a Saiyan warrior, characterized by a feral and mighty appearance that embodies his hidden might.
His untamed hair, intense gaze, and muscular form capture the primal essence of a Saiyan warrior. Gohan Beast's inclusion suggests an impending narrative exploring his continued growth and difficult challenges to overcome.
Accompanying Gohan Beast is Cell Max, a fusion of Cell's regenerative abilities and Saiyan DNA, resulting in an enhanced being of remarkable strength and capabilities. This fusion combines Cell's regenerative prowess with the raw might of a Saiyan, creating a powerful adversary.
The Cell Max form represents the creative prowess and boundless imagination of the Dragon Ball Super team, constantly exploring new frontiers within the Dragon Ball universe.
Meanwhile, the alternate cover for Dragon Ball Super Volume 23 unveils an intriguing transformatio featuring Orange Piccolo. Radically different from his typical self, this form depicts Piccolo with vibrant orange skin, fiery eyes, and an intense energy aura.
Shrouded in mystery, Orange Piccolo captivates fans, leaving them to ponder the circumstances and significance behind this remarkable change.
How the Dragon Ball fandom reacted to the newest cover
The Dragon Ball community is electrified by the unveiling of Gohan Beast, Cell Max, and Orange Piccolo on the covers of Dragon Ball Super Volume 23. Fans are eagerly discussing these revelations across social media platforms, sparked by the introduction of Gohan's new transformation and the fusion of Cell with Saiyan DNA.
"First cooler, then cell max, and now my goat piccolo"
"Beast has grown on me the more I see it"
Excitement surrounds Gohan Beast as it signifies a deeper exploration of Gohan's character and potential power levels. Simultaneously, speculations abound regarding Cell Max's origins and the threat he may pose to the series' heroes.
"Cell Max is here and ready to wreak havoc!"
"Toyo has really grown as an artist. I love the touch of Cell having colors that are reminiscent of Toriyama's Kanzenban art, only this time it's primarily red."
While many enthusiasts celebrate Gohan's empowering new form, others ponder the implications of Cell's evolution. The fusion of Cell and Saiyan genes opens a realm of possibilities for intense battles and dramatic confrontations that could captivate viewers.
As anticipation builds, the Dragon Ball fandom eagerly awaits the unfolding of these intriguing narrative arcs and their impact on the beloved series.
"That pose is legendary"
"Toyo REALLY loves that pose"
Orange Piccolo's emergence has piqued curiosity among enthusiasts. This striking metamorphosis of Piccolo into an intriguing, vibrant form ignited numerous fan theories. Spectators ponder the transformation's implications, eagerly awaiting how this evolution may shape Piccolo's narrative trajectory moving forward.
Final thoughts
Dragon Ball Super Volume 23's cover feature Gohan Beast, Cell Max, and Orange Piccolo forms.The dynamic designs promise engaging storytelling. As the release nears, anticipation heightens. Fans wonder what bold adventures await beloved heroes.
Dragon Ball Super continues innovating with new transformations. The franchise's constant evolution ensures an exhilarating journey for the devoted fanbase.