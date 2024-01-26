The Dragon Ball Super anime needs to come back (& not just because it's all fans want)

For many reasons, Dragon Ball Super was truly an important installment of the original series. Not only did it perform well, but it also gave fans reason to be excited after Dragon Ball Z concluded. While fans were initially apprehensive of a new addition to the existing series, there is no doubt that Super went on to live up to their expectations.

However, this hasn’t been the case for Dragon Ball Super lately. It is quite clear that the writers are struggling to develop new content. One of the biggest reasons fans were upset was the adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie into the manga. Now more than ever, the revival of the Super anime and manga is important, and it's not just because fans want it.

Understanding the impact of Dragon Ball Super

Goku as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The current state of the anime and manga series makes it easy for fans to forget how successful this show was. One of the most notable things about this animanga series was the Tournament of Power arc. By the time this anime reached the story arc, it was one of the most-watched anime series.

There is absolutely no doubt that this franchise was one of the defining shonen anime titles that impacted and inspired other anime titles. It injected the fanbase with excitement and played an important role in revitalizing the franchise.

While Toei Animation currently has One Piece, which is generating quite a revenue, Dragon Ball Super’s return would be quite profitable instead of focusing on creating new installments like Dragon Ball DAIMA.

Goku in his Ultra Instinct form (Image via Toei Animation)

It is also important to understand what Dragon Ball Super did to the franchise as a whole. It reeled in a ton of new fans and increased the size of the fanbase substantially. This also led to fans exploring Dragon Ball Z after being first exposed to the Super series.

Furthermore, the series protagonist, Goku, also showed a form that was beloved by millions. Goku achieving the Ultra Instinct form was one of the most important plot points in the series. It also was a massive talking point, and the entire fanbase was hyped to see Goku achieve this in the Super series.

Fans fondly recollect the times when the anime series used to air on television (Screengrab via X/@SLOplays)

The fanbase genuinely misses the times when Dragon Ball Super used to air every week. Fans fondly recollected the time when the show used to air, and it seems to have induced a sense of nostalgia. One fan in particular also reminded other netizens about the sheer anticipation the entire community would feel as they inch closer to the release day.

The Tournament of Power arc was cherished and loved by the entire fanbase. To this day, fans get goosebumps watching some of the most popular Dragon Ball Super clips involving characters like Goku and Vegeta. This series’ return will surely benefit Toei Animation and spark the interest fans once had.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.