Dragon Ball Z Legends Tier List (January 2024)

Dragon Ball Z Legends is a popular action-RPG mobile game that lets you control all of your favorite heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe and fight your way to victory in PvP format against players across the globe. With each character having unique powers and abilities and divided into various tier lists, it may become confusing in the beginning to choose a character that complements your fighting style the best.

For that reason, we have you covered, as this article sorts out all available characters in the Dragon Ball Z Legends game based on their Tier list.

Dragon Ball Z Legends Tier List update (January 2024)

Before you embark on your swashbuckling fighting adventure, it is important to remember that all Dragon Ball Z Legends characters are grouped into various tier ranks from the Z-Tier to the C-Tier, with the characters in the former category being the strongest and the ones in the latter the weakest.

1) DB Legends – Z-Tier characters

These are the most powerful characters in Dragon Ball Z Legends, having superior damage output and dangerous abilities. You should strive to use these characters for any PvP team fights. The Z-Tier characters are listed below:

Final Form Frieza (Blue)

Android 17 (Blue)

Super Saiyan God SS Vegito (Red)

Super Saiyan Goku (Blue)

Perfect Form Cell (Purple)

Gamma 1 & Gamma 2 (Yellow)

Goku Youth (Purple)

Super Saiyan Trunks Adult (Blue)

2) DB Legends – S-Tier characters

Ultra Instinct Goku is an Elite S-class fighter in Dragon Ball Z Legends. (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The S-Tier characters may not be as powerful as the characters in the above list, but they can still win you any battle if used in the right manner. Here is the full list of Dragon Ball Z Legends S-Tier characters:

SP Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta (Green)

SP Angel Golden Frieza (Green)

SP Ultra Instinct Goku (Red)

SP Perfect Cell (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Vegito (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Green)

SP LL Super Saiyan Gohan (Yellow)

SP Final Form Cooler (Red)

SP LL Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Green)

SP Android #17 & #18 (Red)

SP 1st Form Frieza (Purple)

Buu Kid (Blue)

Hero Tapion (Yellow)

Mecha Frieza (Purple)

Ultra Vegito (Blue)

3) DB Legends – A-Tier characters

The characters on this tier list may not be as powerful as the S and Z-Tier characters, but they nonetheless pegs quite a punch. The A-Tier Dragon Ball Z Legends characters are listed below:

SP Whis (Purple)

SP God of Destruction Beerus (Blue)

SP LL Bardock (Yellow)

SP LL Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult) (Blue)

SP Super Namekian Lord Slug (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan Bardock (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan Gogeta (Purple)

SP LL Majin Vegeta (Blue)

SP LL Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen) (Green)

SP Perfect Form Cell (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Goku & Vegeta (Purple)

SP Ultimate Gohan (Green)

4) DB Legends – B-Tier characters

B-tier heroes in Dragon Ball Z Legends. (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

They are not as powerful as the S and A-Tier characters, but these heroes can still be handy in PVP fights if used correctly.

Demon King Piccolo

SP Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan Gohan (Youth)

SP Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Green)

SP Kaioken Goku (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan Kid Goten (Purple)

SP Vegeta (Green)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Goku (Revived form)

World Champion Hercule (Blue)

SP Gamma 1 (Green)

SP Gamma 2 (Blue)

SP Gohan (Green)

SP Goku Black (Blue)

SP Jiren: Full Power (Purple)

SP Piccolo (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Goku (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen) (Green)

SP Tien (Blue)

SP Ultimate Gohan Absorbed Buu: Super (Red)

SP Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku (Yellow)

5) DB Legends – C-Tier characters

These characters are pretty average fighters and have limitations compared to the elite characters mentioned above. You should use them only if you have no other choice in co-op or solo play.

SP Great Saiyaman 1 & 2 (Red)

SP Chilled (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan Teen Gohan (Blue)

SP Fused with Kami Piccolo (Blue)

SP Half Corrupted Fusion Zamasu (Red)

SP Final Form Frieza: Full Power (Yellow)

Final Remarks

In order to build your dream team in Dragon Ball Z Legends, you should know how to use the character combinations carefully. While some heroes in the Z and S-Tier lists are self-sufficient, others on the lower ranks may need to be used symbiotically with others to churn out lethal fighting combinations.

That’s it for now when it comes to listing Dragon Ball Z Legends characters based on their respective tier list. We will keep this page updated for you as and when newer characters are introduced in DB Legends. So, make sure to keep regular tabs on this page.

