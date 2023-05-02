5 best Dragon Ball Legends characters for beginners (2023)

Dragon Ball Legends is one of the most renowned titles for Dragon Ball fans. The game has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, with thousands of players enjoying it daily. Gamers can explore a vast pool of amazing features like 3D graphics, immersive soundtracks, and the option to choose legendary characters like Goku, Vegeta, and Broly.

With over 400 characters available, beginners might find it challenging to choose the most suitable and win more matches.

This article discusses the five best characters for beginners to use in Dragon Ball Legends.

Super Saiyan Goku and the four best Dragon Ball Legends characters for beginners

5) Ultra Instinct Goku

Ultra Instinct Goku is another great character for beginners to learn the basics of Dragon Ball Legends. He is considered to be the most powerful form of Goku in the title and has an amazing set of abilities.

One of the most attractive abilities of Ultra Instinct Goku is to enhance the substitution timers of teammates.

Here are some of the most useful abilities for beginners:

Restores own health by 35% and Ki by 30

+90% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

Reduces damage received by 50% (cannot be canceled)

Increases Arts Card Draw Speed by 1 level (cannot be canceled)

Restores Ki by 40

+40% to damage inflicted (cannot be stacked)

Reduces damage received by 15% (cannot be stacked)

4) Super Gogeta

Super Gogeta is a great Dragon Ball Legends character for players who prefer to play a support role.

The character comes with various handy abilities, like a reduction in damage upon battle entry and 20% damage inflicted for both Strike and Blast Arts.

Here are some of the most useful abilities for beginners:

+30% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

+30% to Ki Recovery (cannot be canceled)

+5% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

+5% to Ki Recovery (cannot be canceled)

+100% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled)

Restores health by 15% and Ki by 40.

3) Angel Golden Frieza

Angel Golden Frieza is one of the most easily accessible units in Dragon Ball Legends for beginners. The character offers amazing abilities that are helpful in winning more battles.

Some of the main highlighted abilities that beginners can use are his high blast radius, which can fend off opponents.

Here are some of the most useful abilities for beginners:

Restores own health by 30% and Ki by 20

Cancels own Attribute Downgrades and Abnormal Conditions.

Cancels enemy Buff Effects.

+90% to damage inflicted (cannot be canceled).

+20% to Blast damage inflicted (cannot be canceled).

Reduces damage received by 50% (cannot be canceled).

2) Super Saiyan God SS Kaioken Goku

Super Saiyan God SS Kaioken Goku is a fan-favorite character in Dragon Ball Legends. His additional 110% damage infliction deals huge blows to opponents.

Gamers can seal the Strike Arts whenever they come across a rival. The buff effect is also very effective in nullifying the enemy's special abilities, with a transformation duration of 30 timer counts.

Here are some of the most useful abilities for beginners:

Restores their health by 30% and Ki by 40

Cancels own Attribute Downgrades and Abnormal Conditions

+5% to damage inflicted

+5% to Ki Recovery

*Up to 3 support members will be counted.

1) Android 17 & 18

Android 17 and 18 are the deadliest characters available in Dragon Ball Legends. The twin characters work great in an aggressive playing style when players need to press the opponent's team push.

This unique ability helps the characters gain an advantage in their overall power and strike rating.

Here are some of the most useful abilities for beginners:

+15% to Health Restoration

+90% to damage inflicted

Reduces enemy Ki by 25

Randomly destroys 1 enemy card.

Restores own Ki by 2

+20% to damage inflicted by allies for 15-timer counts

Poll : 0 votes